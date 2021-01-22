Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 676 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,352 in the last 365 days.

Liberty Metals & Mining Holdings, LLC Updates Holdings in Platinum Group Metals Ltd.

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Metals & Mining Holdings, LLC (“LMM”) announces that LMM sold through the facilities of the New York Stock Exchange 3,328,544 common shares (each, a “Common Share”) of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (“Platinum”) at a price of US$4.00 per Common Share (or C$5.08 per Common Share) for aggregate gross proceeds of US$13,314,176 (or C$16,932,969.03) (the “Sale”).

Immediately prior to the Sale, LMM held 11,061,819 Common Shares, representing 15.32% of the then issued and outstanding Common Shares.

Following the Sale, LMM held 7,733,275 Common Shares, representing 10.71% of the 72,209,776 of the issued and outstanding Common Shares.

LMM acquired the Common Shares for investment purposes. LMM is evaluating additional dispositions of securities of Platinum, the timing of which (if any) would depend on market conditions, its continuing evaluation of the business and prospects of Platinum and other factors. LMM intends to monitor and evaluate its investment in Platinum in light of pertinent factors, market conditions, Platinum’s performance and prospects, the trading prices of the Common Shares, conditions in the industry and general economic conditions. LMM may maintain its current investment or dispose of some or all of its Common Shares.

This press release is being issued pursuant to the requirements of National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues of the Canadian Securities Administrators. For further information and to obtain a copy of the early warning report that will be filed under applicable Canadian securities laws in connection with the transactions hereunder, please see Platinum’s profile on the SEDAR website www.sedar.com.

All amounts converted from US$ to C$ have been converted using the Bank of Canada average one week rate as at January 19, 2021

Investors seeking further information or a copy of the early warning report should contact:

Damon Barber
Liberty Metals & Mining Holdings, LLC
157 Berkeley Street, 22nd Floor
Boston, MA 02116
Telephone: 1-857-224-0626

Media Contact: please send inquiries to mediarelations@libertymutual.com


You just read:

Liberty Metals & Mining Holdings, LLC Updates Holdings in Platinum Group Metals Ltd.

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Mining Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.