Albireo Recognizes International Alagille Syndrome Awareness Day 2021

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Albireo Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALBO), a clinical-stage rare liver disease company developing novel bile acid modulators, today joins the Alagille community in commemorating the second annual International Alagille Syndrome Awareness Day on January 24, 2021 in honor of Dr. Daniel Alagille's birthday. Alagille syndrome (ALGS) is a rare genetic disorder that can affect the liver, heart and other parts of the body. Albireo leaders reaffirm the Company’s commitment to advancing life-changing research and join the community in bringing greater awareness to patients and families affected by this rare and devastating disorder.



“Connecting with families who manage Alagille syndrome and hearing firsthand the burdens associated with the disease reaffirms our mission at Albireo, which is to provide hope and improve treatment options and outcomes for children and families with rare cholestatic liver diseases,” said Ron Cooper, President and Chief Executive Officer of Albireo. “Their feedback has been invaluable in helping design our Phase 3 study in Alagille syndrome, called ASSERT, which is currently enrolling eligible patients.”

Alagille syndrome Alliance (ALGSA) is an international advocacy group representing patients and families. The nonprofit facilitates in-person and digital forums to increase community education and awareness among families, healthcare providers and scientists. ALGSA also provides assistance programs to families in need and sponsors grants to advance scientific research. To recognize International Alagille Syndrome Awareness Day, the organization will be hosting a 24-hour “Aware-A-Thon” with the objective of connecting families in raising awareness of ALGS through sharing stories via social media. For more information, visit www.alagille.org, or find the ALGSA on social media under @ALGSAlliance.

“The Alagille syndrome community is one of tremendous courage, determination and camaraderie. Our support groups with families spanning the globe are filled with people dealing with all phases and aspects of the syndrome. They encourage, lift up, lean on, educate and help one another in so many ways,” said Roberta Smith, President of Alagille Syndrome Alliance. “In honor of our families, International Alagille Syndrome Awareness Day is a day to elevate the patient voice, with focus on disease awareness and highlighting Alagille education resources for all stakeholders as well as new families stepping into this complex rare disease diagnosis.”

About ALGS

Alagille syndrome (ALGS) is a rare, multisystem genetic disorder that can affect the liver, heart, skeleton, eyes, central nervous system, kidneys and facial features. Liver damage is caused by a paucity of bile ducts preventing bile flow from the liver to the small intestine. Approximately 95% of patients with ALGS present with chronic cholestasis, usually within the first three months of life, and up to 88% also present with severe, intractable pruritus. Currently, there are no approved drug treatments.

About Albireo

Albireo Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel bile acid modulators to treat rare pediatric and adult liver diseases, and other adult liver diseases and disorders. Albireo’s lead product candidate, odevixibat, is being developed to treat rare pediatric cholestatic liver diseases. The company recently completed U.S. and EU regulatory submissions for odevixibat in patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC), and anticipates potential regulatory approvals, issuance of a rare pediatric disease priority review voucher and launch in the second half of 2021. Odevixibat is also currently being evaluated in the ASSERT Phase 3 trial in ALGS, BOLD Phase 3 trial in patients with biliary atresia and the ongoing PEDFIC 2 Phase 3 open-label trial in patients with PFIC. The Company also completed IND-enabling studies for new preclinical candidate A3907 and plans to advance development in adult liver disease. Albireo was spun out from AstraZeneca in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, with its key operating subsidiary in Gothenburg, Sweden. The Boston Business Journal named Albireo one of the 2020 Best Places to Work in Massachusetts for the second consecutive year. For more information on Albireo: www.albireopharma.com.

