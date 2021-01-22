Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coronavirus: Bank of Namibia donates Medical Equipment to the Ministry of Health and Social Services

In solidarity with the Namibian nation fighting the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bank of Namibia has donated medical equipment of bout N$ 3Million worth to the Ministry of Health and Social Services. The donation took place on Wednesday, 20 January 2021 at the Ministry of Health and Social Services in Windhoek.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Social Services, Namibia.

