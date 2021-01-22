Route 113 (Harleysville Pike) Lane Closure Weekdays for Local Sidewalk Improvement in Lower Salford Township

King of Prussia, PA – Route 113 (Harleysville Pike) motorists will encounter a lane closure and periodic lane shift between Route 63 (Main Street) and Gruber Road in Lower Salford Township, Montgomery County, beginning Monday, February 1, for construction activities under a local sidewalk improvement project, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The lane closure and periodic lane shift will be in place weekdays from 7:30 AM to 3:30 PM through mid-April.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the construction area because backups and slowdowns may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

The local municipal project consists of sidewalk installation, ADA ramp construction, pavement markings, guiderail installation and other miscellaneous enhancements.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

