I-95 Lane Closures at Night Next Week for Construction at Bridge Street, Betsy Ross Bridge Interchanges in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA - Nighttime lane closures will be in place on southbound Interstate 95 at the Bridge Street and Betsy Ross Bridge interchanges in Philadelphia next week for construction and related activities, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The locations and times are:

Sunday, January 24, through Wednesday, January 27, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, the southbound right lane will be closed at the southern end of the Bridge Street Interchange for soil borings. This work area is located just south of the three-lanes-in-each-direction traffic pattern that is currently in place for reconstruction between Bridge Street and Cottman Avenue; and

Tuesday, January 26, through Thursday, January 28, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, the southbound right lane will be closed periodically at the Betsy Ross Bridge Interchange for equipment movements during overhead ramp construction.

The construction activities are part of the ongoing $93.6 million I-95 ramp replacement project at the Betsy Ross Bridge Interchange. The soil borings are among the advance engineering activities underway for upcoming reconstruction of I-95 at the Bridge Street Interchange.

I-95 motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin.

To help make decisions regarding winter travel, motorists are encouraged to "Know Before You Go" by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. Users can also see plow truck statuses and travel alerts along a specific route using the "Check My Route" tool.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

# # #