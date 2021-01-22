Prospect Park Borough to Restrict Route 420 (Wannamaker Avenue) Tonight, Tomorrow for Sewer Repair

King of Prussia, PA – Prospect Park Borough is planning a lane closure on northbound Route 420 (Wannamaker Avenue) between Darby Creek and Lazaretto Road in Prospect Park Borough, Delaware County, beginning at 6:00 PM tonight, January 21, for sewer repair, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The lane closure will be in place until the sewer repair is completed, which is expected sometime on Friday, January 22.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because backups and delays will occur. The schedule is weather dependent.

Prospect Park Borough will complete this project under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit. For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin.

To help make decisions regarding winter travel, motorists are encouraged to "Know Before You Go" by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. Users can also see plow truck statuses and travel alerts along a specific route using the "Check My Route" tool.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

# # #