JustFly and FlightHub on Ways to Disinfect After Travel
JustFly and FlightHub on Ways to Disinfect After TravelMONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, January 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the world awaits the passing of the current pandemic, air, sea and land travel have been greatly reduced. Whether in an accommodation, on a flight, a ship or a car, taking health and safety precautions to keep germs at bay is important.
However, travelers often forget to take similar measures to maintain cleanliness after a trip.
FlightHub and JustFly offer tips on how and what to disinfect after returning from travel.
What to Disinfect After Travel
According to the University of Washington in Seattle, “The most important thing to clean after a trip is your hands.” More specifically, washing hands at least once after leaving the aircraft and again at home. Travelers often touch door handles, luggage, counters, car seats and several other surfaces that may have lingering germs while in transit. This makes washing and sanitizing hands particularly important.
Unpacking
For travelers returning home in the current climate, unpacking may be of a slightly higher concern than usual. While this is a normal reaction, the solution is simple; disinfect. Travelers should take a few minutes to carefully wipe down and clean any item they’ve touched on a recurring basis.
Be certain to clean any and all of the following objects and surfaces:
ID cards
Passports
Wallets
Passport holders
Mobile devices
Keys
Glasses
Luggage (especially handles)
Door knobs
Any other object that were brought during travel
All clothes should also be washed, including outdoor clothing like coats as well as accessories like hats or scarves.
Ways to Disinfect
Many travelers may want to take disinfecting a step further by disinfecting their homes. Of course, using standard cleaning solutions is always a simple and effective choice. That said, many products often contain chemicals and have strong, overpowering fragrances. Luckily, there are several natural alternatives, many of which can be combined to create your own effective cleanser.
FlightHub and JustFly have compiled a list of traditional and organic disinfectants below:
Soap and water
Vinegar
Hydrogen Peroxide
Essential Oils such as Tea Tree, Lemon or Rosemary
Bleach
Baking soda
Disinfecting sprays and wipes (available in organic ingredients)
With health being a major concern for many travelers, taking the appropriate steps to disinfect and stay clean during and after travel is necessary.
As germs are often present in one form or the next, this should become a post-travel routine for all travelers long after the world regains a sense of normalcy.
About JustFly
JustFly makes travel accessible, allowing more people to visit new places and explore different cultures by offering the cheapest flights on worldwide destinations. This is achieved by investing heavily in both technology and people, streamlining and optimizing the customer experience. Visit justfly.com to book online or call an agent at 1-800-717-5015 for 24/7 service. For inspiration on travel destinations, tips on budget travel, and the latest travel news, follow JustFly on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Pinterest.
JustFly
JustFly
+1 800-717-5015
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn