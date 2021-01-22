CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. Announces 2020 Results

/EIN News/ -- BROOKFIELD, Wis., Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. (the “Company” or “CIBM”) (OTCQB: CIBH), the holding company of CIBM Bank, announced its unaudited results of operations and financial condition for the fourth quarter and full year of 2020. Strong mortgage operations and higher net interest income resulted in net income of $2.3 million for the quarter ending December 31, 2020, compared to a loss of $0.4 million for the same period in 2019 and, for the twelve months ending December 31, 2020, net income of $8.2 million compared to $2.0 million for the same period in 2019. Income before taxes for 2020 was $10.9 million compared to $2.5 million for 2019.

A summary of financial results for the quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2020, is attached. Select highlights include:

The tangible book value for the common stock increased 16.6% over the course of 2020 from $44.85 per share at December 31, 2019, to $52.28 per share at December 31, 2020, primarily the result of higher earnings, with improved unrealized net gains on securities and discounts on repurchased preferred stock contributing as well.

The return on average assets and efficiency ratio for the year 2020 were 1.09% and 73% respectively, compared to 0.29% and 89%, respectively, for the same period in 2019.

Net mortgage banking revenue was up 148% from $8.2 million during 2019 to $20.3 million in 2020. Lower interest rates supported a surge in mortgage originations in 2020 resulting in $600 million in residential loans – almost double the $330 million in residential loans originated in 2019. Further, 65% of 2020 residential loan originations were refinance loans, compared to 47% of 2019 originations.

Net interest income was up 15% in 2020 from $19.3 million during 2019 to $22.2 million in 2020. The primary reasons for the increase include: (i) higher average balances in loans held for sale and Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, (ii) a 75 basis point reduction in the cost of interest bearing liabilities due to the lower interest rate environment, and (iii) the collection of principal plus interest on a large non-performing commercial real estate loan.

Expenses were up $5.8 million, from $26.2 million in 2019 to $32.0 million in 2020, primarily as a result of a $5.6 million increase in compensation in the Mortgage Banking Division due to higher mortgage loan production that created a $12.9 million increase in division revenues. Mortgage Division compensation counted for 54% of total compensation in 2020, compared to 41% in 2019. On a combined basis, all other expenses excluding compensation were down $0.2 million for 2020 compared to 2019, primarily the result of lower travel and entertainment and collection expenses.

COVID-19 and the related “Lockdown Recession” resulted in significant volumes of new types of banking activity. CIBM Bank originated approximately 350 government guaranteed PPP loans, totaling $43 million, in 2020. At December 31, 2020, PPP loan balances were paid down to $32 million, primarily by the Small Business Administration (SBA) as a result of loan forgiveness applications filed for borrowers. On average, such forgiveness applications represent 99% of the original loan balance per loan. In 2020, PPP loan fees received from the SBA and deferred were $1.6 million, with $0.8 million accreted into interest income due to level yield accretion over the original weighted average term (approximately two years) and accelerations as a result of $11 million in early payoffs related to loan forgiveness payments, and the remaining $0.8 million in outstanding deferred fees to be recorded into future income. Net of related deferred costs, original and accreted net deferred fees were $1.1 million and $0.6 million, respectively, with a remaining $0.5 million of net deferred fees to be recorded in future income. As of December 31, 2020, there were an additional $9 million in PPP loan forgiveness applications being processed, with the majority of the remaining PPP loan forgiveness applications expected to be received in the first half of 2021.

As of December 31, 2020, there were $24.5 million in outstanding loan balances from 31 loans granted a COVID-19 loan payment still in an active deferral period, representing 5% of total outstanding loan portfolio balances. Of the loans with active COVID-19 loan payment deferrals, 37% are from the hospitality industry, 15% are from the recreation and entertainment industry, 8% of the balances are from 1-4 family mortgage loans, and the remainder from a mix of other industries harmed by COVID-19 lockdowns.

Provisions for loan losses were $1.1 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, compared to $0.8 million for the same period of 2019. The primary reason for the increase is environmental and qualitative factors as well as certain borrower credit deterioration primarily from those industries hardest hit by COVID-19 and the related Lockdown Recession (i.e., restaurants and hospitality).

Non-performing assets, restructured loans, and loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing to total assets and nonaccrual loans to total loans were 0.54% and 0.23%, respectively; compared to 1.35% and 1.09%, respectively, at December 31, 2019. The improvements during 2020 were due to certain loan level improvements including a successful large commercial real estate loan collection.



Mr. J. Brian Chaffin, President and CEO of CIBM, commended his team’s work stating, “Our 2020 results are largely attributable to our staff’s ability to quickly respond to the rapidly changing set of circumstances in 2020 - from nearly doubling mortgage loan production in response to a dramatic increase in demand; to implementing an effective PPP loan program to ensure access to funding for small businesses in our communities; to quickly executing a variety of strategies in response to the lower rate environment in order to reduce the Company’s cost of funds by more than many of our peers; to commercial loan production in excess of pre-COVID19 goals. The Board of Directors and I are extremely proud of the way our team members, both front line and back office, came together to organize, plan, and effectively execute on many different operating fronts as our world seemed to change on a daily basis.”

Looking forward to 2021, he added, “We are focused on meeting the needs of our communities through participation in emerging government economic support plans such as the new PPP program, as well as continuing our “Project Falcon” initiatives geared toward new deposit generation and operating efficiencies. In addition, we will continue to monitor developments at the state and federal level, mindful of the economic uncertainties related to the pandemic and their potential effect on credit quality, as well as new regulations and higher taxes that may be in the offing for 2021 and the years ahead, with possible adverse impact to our clients and banking operations.”

Mr. Chaffin also announced, “Our Chief Credit Officer, Paul Melnick, has announced his intent to retire in 2021 and his successor, Mr. Scott Winkel, assumed the duties of Chief Credit Officer, effective January 1, 2021. As part of our transition plan, Paul will continue assisting the bank as the Director of Special Assets, where he will focus on problem loan work-outs and coordinate a smooth transition of the Credit Administration function.” Mr. Chaffin continued, “Scott joined CIBM Bank in 2020 with more than 25 years of banking and credit administration experience. We are delighted to welcome him to our executive management team and fortunate to have someone with his knowledge and familiarity with our banking markets on board. Over the next six months, Scott and Paul will be working closely to ensure long-term, consistent performance and maintain our strong credit culture.”

CIB Marine Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for CIBM Bank, which operates eleven banking offices and five mortgage loan offices in Illinois, Wisconsin and Indiana. More information on the Company is available at www.cibmarine.com, including recent shareholder letters, links to regulatory financial reports, and audited financial statements.

CIB MARINE BANCSHARES, INC. Selected Unaudited Consolidated Financial Data At or for the Quarters Ended 12 Months Ended December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Selected Statement of Operations Data: Interest and dividend income $ 6,489 $ 7,202 $ 6,669 $ 6,636 $ 6,820 $ 26,996 $ 27,948 Interest expense 765 1,017 1,343 1,689 2,030 4,814 8,647 Net interest income 5,724 6,185 5,326 4,947 4,790 22,182 19,301 Provision for loan losses 101 501 249 202 715 1,053 817 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 5,623 5,684 5,077 4,745 4,075 21,129 18,484 Noninterest income (1) 6,566 8,104 4,489 2,642 2,249 21,801 10,156 Noninterest expense 9,317 9,056 7,308 6,322 6,879 32,003 26,174 Income (loss) before income taxes 2,872 4,732 2,258 1,065 (555 ) 10,927 2,466 Income tax expense (benefit) 565 1,322 575 281 (180 ) 2,743 423 Net income (loss) $ 2,307 $ 3,410 $ 1,683 $ 784 $ (375 ) $ 8,184 $ 2,043 Common Share Data (2): Basic net income (loss) per share (3) $ 1.82 $ 2.69 $ 1.36 $ 0.63 $ (0.30 ) $ 6.51 $ 1.92 Diluted net income (loss) per share (3) 1.06 1.56 0.79 0.36 (0.30 ) 3.79 1.08 Dividend 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 Tangible book value per share (4) 52.28 50.35 47.25 46.05 44.86 52.28 44.86 Book value per share (4) 47.19 45.27 42.00 40.95 39.66 47.19 39.66 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 1,267,582 1,267,582 1,266,174 1,248,270 1,243,095 1,262,277 1,227,111 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 2,181,140 2,181,868 2,160,201 2,155,313 2,155,302 2,167,730 2,180,776 Financial Condition Data: Total assets $ 750,982 $ 793,604 $ 793,151 $ 705,473 $ 703,791 $ 750,982 $ 703,791 Loans 539,227 546,351 535,692 513,992 513,705 539,227 513,705 Allowance for loan losses (9,122 ) (9,037 ) (8,483 ) (8,107 ) (8,007 ) (9,122 ) (8,007 ) Investment securities 108,492 107,351 113,303 120,105 120,398 108,492 120,398 Deposits 586,373 593,370 566,811 531,999 530,190 586,373 530,190 Borrowings 51,310 87,994 120,233 68,950 73,847 51,310 73,847 Stockholders' equity 103,704 101,271 97,347 95,841 93,404 103,704 93,404 Financial Ratios and Other Data: Performance Ratios: Net interest margin (5) 3.14 % 3.30 % 2.96 % 3.04 % 2.86 % 3.11 % 2.91 % Net interest spread (6) 3.01 % 3.16 % 2.76 % 2.78 % 2.55 % 2.93 % 2.60 % Noninterest income to average assets (7) 3.43 % 4.12 % 2.36 % 1.51 % 1.28 % 2.90 % 1.43 % Noninterest expense to average assets 4.86 % 4.60 % 3.86 % 3.67 % 3.88 % 4.26 % 3.72 % Efficiency ratio (8) 75.77 % 63.38 % 74.61 % 83.74 % 97.57 % 72.85 % 89.07 % Earnings (loss) on average assets (9) 1.20 % 1.73 % 0.89 % 0.45 % -0.21 % 1.09 % 0.29 % Earnings (loss) on average equity (10) 8.83 % 13.51 % 6.97 % 3.32 % -1.56 % 8.26 % 2.18 % Asset Quality Ratios: Nonaccrual loans to loans (11) 0.23 % 0.32 % 0.92 % 0.97 % 1.09 % 0.23 % 1.09 % Nonaccrual loans, restructured loans and loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing to total loans (11) 0.40 % 0.49 % 1.07 % 1.25 % 1.38 % 0.40 % 1.38 % Nonperforming assets, restructured loans and loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing to total assets (11) 0.54 % 0.60 % 1.02 % 1.24 % 1.35 % 0.54 % 1.35 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans (11) 1.69 % 1.65 % 1.58 % 1.58 % 1.56 % 1.69 % 1.56 % Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans, restructured loans and loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing (11) 421.14 % 338.59 % 147.79 % 126.26 % 112.66 % 421.14 % 112.66 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) annualized to average loans (11) 0.01 % -0.04 % -0.09 % 0.08 % 0.21 % -0.01 % 0.15 % Capital Ratios: Total equity to total assets 13.81 % 12.76 % 12.27 % 13.59 % 13.27 % 13.81 % 13.27 % Total risk-based capital ratio 17.44 % 16.13 % 15.49 % 15.36 % 15.19 % 17.44 % 15.19 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 16.19 % 14.87 % 14.23 % 14.11 % 13.94 % 16.19 % 13.94 % Leverage capital ratio 11.46 % 11.20 % 10.82 % 11.08 % 10.71 % 11.46 % 10.71 % Other Data: Number of employees (full-time equivalent) 176 176 177 177 176 176 176 Number of banking facilities 11 11 11 11 11 11 11 (1) Noninterest income includes gains and losses on securities. (2) Common share data prior to September 14, 2020, is adjusted to reflect the 1:15 reverse split to allow for comparability between the pre- and post- reverse split periods. (3) Net income available to common stockholders in the calculation of earnings per share includes the difference between the carrying amount less the consideration paid for redeemed preferred stock of $0.3 million for the third quarter and 12 months ended 2019 and $0.03 million for the 2nd quarter and 12 months ended 2020. (4) Tangible book value per share is the stockholder equity less the carry value of the preferred stock and less the goodwill and intangible assets, divided by the total shares of common outstanding. Book value per share is the stockholder equity less the liquidation preference of the preferred stock, divided by the total shares of common outstanding. Book value measures are reported inclusive of the net deferred tax assets. As presented here, shares of common outstanding excludes unvested restricted stock awards. (5) Net interest margin is the ratio of net interest income to average interest-earning assets. (6) Net interest spread is the yield on average interest-earning assets less the rate on average interest-bearing liabilities. (7) Noninterest income to average assets excludes gains and losses on securities. (8) The efficiency ratio is noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income, excluding gains and losses on securities. (9) Earnings on average assets are net income divided by average total assets. (10) Earnings on average equity are net income divided by average stockholders' equity. (11) Excludes loans held for sale.







CIB MARINE BANCSHARES, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,

2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 (Dollars in Thousands, Except Shares) Assets Cash and due from banks $ 29,927 $ 30,544 $ 9,120 $ 9,006 $ 8,970 Reverse repurchase agreements - 8,208 18,117 3,622 11,196 Securities available for sale 106,014 104,866 110,818 117,640 117,972 Equity securities at fair value 2,478 2,485 2,485 2,465 2,426 Loans held for sale 42,977 67,496 83,997 24,988 16,928 Loans 539,227 546,351 535,692 513,992 513,705 Allowance for loan losses (9,122 ) (9,037 ) (8,483 ) (8,107 ) (8,007 ) Net loans 530,105 537,314 527,209 505,885 505,698 Federal Home Loan Bank Stock 3,140 3,140 2,948 2,947 2,587 Premises and equipment, net 4,682 4,667 4,679 4,769 4,274 Accrued interest receivable 2,050 2,075 1,973 1,610 1,486 Deferred tax assets, net 16,292 18,547 19,325 19,509 20,069 Other real estate owned, net 1,875 2,103 2,334 2,335 2,396 Bank owned life insurance 4,802 4,774 4,745 4,718 4,691 Goodwill and other intangible assets 131 137 142 148 154 Other assets 6,509 7,248 5,259 5,831 4,944 Total Assets $ 750,982 $ 793,604 $ 793,151 $ 705,473 $ 703,791 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 92,544 $ 91,134 $ 90,450 $ 67,459 $ 70,175 Interest-bearing demand 59,679 61,262 54,288 47,760 45,512 Savings 243,888 225,724 205,470 196,797 204,976 Time 190,262 215,250 216,603 219,983 209,527 Total deposits 586,373 593,370 566,811 531,999 530,190 Short-term borrowings 51,310 54,052 77,273 68,950 73,847 Long-term borrowings - 33,942 42,960 - - Accrued interest payable 246 398 447 543 603 Other liabilities 9,349 10,571 8,313 8,140 5,747 Total liabilities 647,278 692,333 695,804 609,632 610,387 Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock, $1 par value; 5,000,000 authorized shares at both December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019; 7% fixed rate noncumulative perpetual issued; 40,690 shares of series A and 3,201 shares of series B; convertible; $43.9 million aggregate liquidation preference 37,308 37,308 37,308 37,490 37,490 Common stock, $1 par value; 75,000,000 authorized shares; 1,282,362 and 18,868,329 issued shares; 1,268,293 and 18,657,282 outstanding shares at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. (1)(2) 1,282 1,282 19,240 19,162 18,868 Capital surplus (2) 179,188 179,090 161,032 160,990 161,175 Accumulated deficit (115,569 ) (117,875 ) (121,285 ) (122,969 ) (123,753 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income, net 2,029 2,000 1,586 1,702 158 Treasury stock, 14,791 shares on December 31, 2020 and 221,902 shares prior at cost (2) (534 ) (534 ) (534 ) (534 ) (534 ) Total stockholders' equity 103,704 101,271 97,347 95,841 93,404 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 750,982 $ 793,604 $ 793,151 $ 705,473 $ 703,791 (1) Both issued and outstanding shares as stated here exclude 59,842 shares and 815,395 shares of unvested restricted stock awards at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. (2) Effective September 14, 2020, the Company executed a reverse stock split of 1 share for every 15 shares outstanding. Fractional shares were remitted cash at the then-current market value of $15.75 per share.





