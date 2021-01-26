Increasing Volume Of Consumer Data Encourages The Newspaper And Magazine Publishers Market

Newspaper & Magazines Publishers Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

The rise in social media and the increasing volume of consumer data is driving growth in the newspaper publishing industry. Newspapers and magazines publishers can have broad and deeper visibility on their consumers, distributors and other stake holders. Publishers with digital first models are investing significantly in building in-house data and analytics teams. For example, Next Big Sound’s, Next Big Book application provides a dashboard for the publishing industry which offers information on sales, publicity events, social media, and web trends data regularly to offer a holistic view of the books’ performance. It will highlight factors that are the most influential such as news preferences, columnist preferences and genre preferences. Such newspaper and magazine industry trends encourage the global publishing market.

The newspaper and magazines publishers market consists of revenues generated by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that produce and distribute publications including magazines, newspapers and directories and sell and prepare advertisements. The publishing industry produces material in printed or digital format. The newspaper and magazine publisher market is segmented into newspaper and magazines.

The global newspaper & magazines publishers market is expected to grow from $171.2 billion in 2020 to $189.58 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. According to newspaper market research and newspaper publishing industry analysis, the market is expected to reach $203.84 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 2%.

