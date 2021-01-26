The Investment Banking Industry Is Seeing A Lot Of M&A Activity, Which In Turn Drives The Market

Investment Banking Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Investment Banking Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New year, new updates! Our reports have been revised for market size, forecasts, and strategies to take on 2021 after the COVID-19 impact: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-reports

TBRC’s investment banking industry outlook states that investment banks are focusing on mergers and acquisitions to expand their product offerings and increase their share in the market. Large investment banking firms are acquiring boutique firms (small firms which are specialized in various fields) which cater to specific industries such as technology, health care, financial sector, media, and entertainment. The presence of a large number of small firms focusing on niche markets is offering significant opportunities for larger investment banking firms. This is driving the M&A activity in the investment banking industry, and such investment banking market trends drive the market.

The global investment banking market size is expected to grow from $102.84 billion in 2020 to $111.45 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. According to investment banking market analysis, the market is expected to reach $137.97 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5%.

The regions covered in the global investment banking market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. North America is the largest region in the global investment banking market, accounting for 46% of the market in 2020. Asia Pacific is the second largest region accounting for 26% of the global market. Eastern Europe was the smallest region in the global investment banking market.

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Investments Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/investments-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Financial Services Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/financial-services-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Lending And Payments Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/lending-and-payments-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Asset Servicing Market Global Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Growth and Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/asset-servicing-market-global-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Insurance Providers Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/insurance-providers-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.