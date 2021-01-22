N95 Grade Medical Protective Mask Market 2021 Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Revenue, Competitive Analysis, Forecast Report 2020-2027

Key Prominent Players Covered in the N95 Grade Medical Protective Mask Market Research Report Are 3M, American Prestige, Honeywell International Inc., KCWW, Halyard Worldwide Inc., Alpha Pro Tech, Moldex-metric Inc. and other key market players.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Jan. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global N95 grade medical protective mask market is set to experience an exceptional growth owing to the increasing risk of respiratory diseases, states Fortune Business Insights™ in an upcoming report. The report further explains how N95 grade medical protective masks have aided in preventing the spread of COVID-19 amid the ongoing pandemic, thereby increasing their demand across the globe.

High Protection from Respiratory Diseases to Drive Growth

As per the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 dashboard, 1.47 million cases of death have been reported as of today. As nations across the world are unanimously working on developing the vaccine, medical protective masks are playing a crucial role in preventing the contagion. For instance, as per the researchers of the University of California, San Francisco, amid this pandemic, masks could be as effective as the vaccine as they reduce the “viral inoculum” from the micro droplets that lead to transmission.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/n95-grade-medical-protective-mask-market-103350





This is expected to amplify the demand for N95 grade medical protective masks across the world, thereby driving the growth of the global N95 grade medical protective mask market. In addition, rising pollution levels in countries including China and the U.S. are expected to further enhance growth. However, the inability of manufacturers to meet the rapid demand is expected to hinder the growth.

Sudden Spike of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. to Help North America Dominate

North America is expected to dominate the N95 grade medical protective mask market due to the rapid increase in the total number of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. in the initial phase of the pandemic. With 267,946 total deaths reported by the World Health Organization (WHO), the U.S. is the worst affected country in the world. This is expected to propel the demand for medical protective masks, which, in turn, is anticipated to drive the growth of the N95 grade medical protective mask market. In addition to this, as per the news published by the Business Line in 13th October 2020, 12 states in the U.S. have shown a sudden spike in the COVID-19 cases, which is considered to be the second wave of infection in the country. The rising panic regarding this is expected to further propel growth.

Owing to supply chain disruptions due to shutdowns amid prolonged lockdowns, COVID-19 has become a nightmare for businesses, especially the ones that are solely dependent on manufacturing. Governments across the globe are joining hands with prominent players of their respective market to jumpstart economies in their countries. At Fortune Business insights, we are delivering a comprehensive study of the market in order to help you overcome the current situation.





To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/n95-grade-medical-protective-mask-market-103350





The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow exponentially due to the gradually increase in the number of cases from countries including China and India. However, one of the major factors responsible for the growth is the rising number of manufacturers entering into Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and mask production business in India. For instance, in May 2020, P.D. Vaghela, Secretary, Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP), informed that the total number of masks produced by India per day reached 2 lakhs. This will propel the market for N95 grade medical protective masks in the region, further driving the growth.

Production of Fashionable and Highly Protective Masks to Help Key Players Gain Share

The global N95 grade medical protective mask market is experiencing high scale disruption as numerous manufacturers are entering the business every day, increasing the competition in an otherwise uncompetitive market. Key players in the market are updating their pollution masks range to an effective and fashionable range of medical protective masks. This will help them to gain market share. For instance, in November 2020, Debrief Me, a global face mask company, introduced a new combination of its latest neck gaiter product line and its popular ‘premium everyday’ mask. This will help the company provide safe and fashionable face covering options.





Quick Buy - N95 Grade Medical Protective Mask Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/103350





Industry Developments-

In August 2020 , ViruShield, a California-based company, launched ViruShield Defender and ViruShield Guardian, two highly protective flat masks and N95 style respirators. Both the products are reusable and are made of medical grade foam.

, ViruShield, a California-based company, launched ViruShield Defender and ViruShield Guardian, two highly protective flat masks and N95 style respirators. Both the products are reusable and are made of medical grade foam. In July 2020, Duvaltex, a North American leader in the production of medical and technical textiles, launched X7, a highly innovative protective face mask using the 3D Knit technology. The product offers maximum comfort and minimizes the risk of contamination.





A List of Key Manufacturers Operating in the Global N95 Grade Medical Protective Mask Market:

3M

American Prestige

Honeywell International Inc.

KCWW Worldwide Inc.

Alpha Pro Tech

Moldex-metric Inc.

Others





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/n95-grade-medical-protective-mask-market-103350





Market Segmentations:

By Type

• Standard N95

• Surgical N95

By Distribution Channel

• Hospital Pharmacy

• Retail Pharmacy

• Online Pharmacy

By Geography

• North America (USA, Canada)

• Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/n95-grade-medical-protective-mask-market-103350





SECONDARY RESEARCH IS CONDUCTED TO DERIVE THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION:

Details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies

Details in relation to prevalence, incidence, patient numbers, distribution of patients, average price of treatment, etc.

Number of end user facilities by region/country and average annual spending or procurement of devices by type of end user facility

Number of procedures and average price of procedures

Replacement rate and pricing of capital equipment

Market dynamics in relation to the market under focus – Drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities

Market & technological trends, new product developments, product pipeline.





Have a Look at Related Reports:

Endoscopic Ultrasound (EUS) Market Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Endoscopes (Radial Endoscopes and Linear Endoscopes), Ultrasound Probes, Ultrasonic Processors, Imaging Systems, Needles, and Accessories) By Application (Oncology Pancreatic Conditions, and Others), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Others) and Regional Forecast 2019-2026

Connected Drug Delivery Devices Market Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Injectable Devices and Inhalation Devices & Others) By Technology (Bluetooth, NFC, and Others) By End User (Homecare Settings and Hospitals) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Vision Care Market Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Eyewear, Intraocular Lens, and Ocular Health), By Distribution Channel (Retail Store, Online Store, Hospital & Clinics), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Hip Replacement Market Share & Industry Analysis, By Procedure (Total Hip Replacement, Partial Hip Replacement, and Revision & Hip Resurfacing), By End User (Hospitals & Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Orthopedic Clinics, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Eyewear Market Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Spectacles, Sunglasses, Contact Lens), By Distribution Channel (Retail Store, Online Store, Ophthalmic Clinics), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.