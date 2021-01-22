REP. JARED PATTERSON TO SERVE AS A BOARD MEMBER FOR THE TEXAS CONSERVATIVE COALITION

by: Rep. Patterson, Jared

01/21/2021

(Frisco, TX) - Representative Jared Patterson has been elected to serve as a board member for a two-year term for the Texas Conservative Coalition (TCC), an organization committed to the implementation of conservative public policies in state government. Patterson was recognized as a Courageous Conservative by the TCC following the 86th Texas Legislature.

As a successful, state-based think tank, TCC constructs their conservative policies upon four principles: limited government, individual liberty, free enterprise, and traditional values. TCC is dedicated to providing research-based evidence proving the effectiveness of conservative policies, and in doing so, is also committed to educating and engaging with state leaders through research reports, task forces, and policy summits.

Patterson stated, "TCC has proven to be instrumental to state government and legislators since its inception in 1985. Like many of my colleagues, I am a staunch believer in their foundational principles and utilize their expertise when making policy decisions. As a 2019 TCC Courageous Conservative Award recipient due to my work in the 86th Legislative Session, I am honored to have been elected to serve in this capacity and am looking forward to joining other elected officials, private sector experts, and various stakeholders as a member of TCC's Board of Directors."

Jared Patterson represents House District 106, which encompasses the eastern portion of Denton County. During the 86th Legislative Session, Patterson authored and passed initiatives in policy areas such as transportation, education, property taxes, as well as eliminated unnecessary and burdensome government regulations. Patterson serves on the House Committees on Business & Industry, Urban Affairs, and Resolutions Calendars. He also serves on the House Interim Study Committee on Aggregate Production Operations, and the Texas Cybersecurity Council. His family resides in Frisco.

