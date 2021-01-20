Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
State Route 203 between Duvall and Carnation opens to traffic ahead of schedule, Friday, Jan. 22

Jordan Longacre, communications, 206-440-4479

Emergency repairs complete; next step is designing a long-term solution  

CARNATION – After a months-long closure, all lanes of State Route 203 between Northeast Stillwater Hill Road and Northeast 88th Street will reopen by 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22. This comes nearly a year after a slow-moving landslide damaged a portion of the highway and caused part of the roadway to sink.

Contractor crews put eight drainage systems under the highway and in the hillside above, repaved the road and installed new guardrails.  

Even though this part of the project is done, there’s still a long way to go. Bridge engineers and geotechnical engineers are designing a long-term solution to complete the stabilization and prevent future movement of the highway. Once a design solution is selected, the project will be scheduled for construction.

