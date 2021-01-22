TDCI Regulatory Boards Issued Over 130,000 Licenses in 2020, Sought Creative Ways To Assist Licensees, Consumers

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (TDCI) announces that its Division of Regulatory Boards licensed more than 130,000 professionals in Fiscal Year (FY) 2020 including the renewals of more than 97,000 professional licenses.

TDCI’s Division of Regulatory Boards licenses and regulates over 294,000 Tennesseans in their professions and businesses through 26 regulatory programs, which includes the Real Estate Commission, the Board of Funeral Directors & Embalmers, the Motor Vehicle Commission, the Board for Licensing Contractors and the Cosmetology & Barber Examiners Board, among others. These entities ensure that professionals meet minimum standards, responsively and timely handle complaints and provide consumer education on regulated professions and industries.

During 2020, TDCI Regulatory Boards team members continued their mission of responsible regulation even as Tennessee professionals faced numerous financial and health safety challenges due to the COVID-19 global pandemic.

“During the pandemic, Tennessee business owners adopted the Governor's Tennessee Pledge and adapted in order to continue business operations and serve their cus-tomers,” said TDCI Assistant Commissioner Alex Martin. “In much the same way, our Regulatory Board team members found new ways to serve customers and licensees through remote working and the implementation of a new appointment system that allowed us to assist Tennesseans even while social distancing. Looking ahead, our team will continue to find new and creative ways to assist Tennessee business owners throughout 2021.”

In addition to providing more than 1,500 thermometers to close-contact businesses during 2020, the TDCI team processed 3,681 consumer complaints, completed 16,993 inspections and assessed $801,925 in civil penalties.

Consumers should always hire licensed professionals. If consumers believe they have been the victim of an unfair business practice or witnessed unlicensed or illegal activity, they should contact TDCI’s Division of Regulatory Boards and file a complaint.

To learn more about the Division of Regulatory Boards, visit our website today.

