Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 853 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,532 in the last 365 days.

Cenovus to announce 2021 budget and production forecast

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) will release its planned 2021 capital expenditure and production guidance on Thursday, January 28, 2021.

A conference call and webcast to discuss the budget will be held for the investment community at 9 a.m. MT (11 a.m. ET).

To participate in the webcast, please dial 888-231-8191 (toll-free in North America) or 647-427-7450 (Toronto) approximately 10 minutes prior to the start.

The conference call webcast link will be available at cenovus.com or the following URL: https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1421314&tp_key=f0640a238fom/starthere.jsp?ei=1421314&tp_key=f0640a238f

Cenovus Energy Inc.
Cenovus Energy Inc. is an integrated energy company with oil and natural gas production operations in Canada and the Asia Pacific region, and upgrading, refining and marketing operations in Canada and the United States. The company is focused on managing its assets in a safe, innovative and cost-efficient manner, integrating environmental, social and governance considerations into its business plans. Cenovus shares trade under the symbol CVE and are listed on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. For more information, visit cenovus.com.

Find Cenovus on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube and Instagram.

CENOVUS CONTACTS:

Investor Relations
Investor Relations general line
403-766-7711


Media
Media Relations general line
403-766-7751

Primary Logo

You just read:

Cenovus to announce 2021 budget and production forecast

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Energy Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.