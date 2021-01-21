When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: January 21, 2021 FDA Publish Date: January 21, 2021 Product Type: Food & Beverages Snack Food Item Allergens Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared milk Company Name: Frito Lay Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

Frito-Lay today issued a voluntary recall of a small number of 13 1/2 oz. “Party Size” bags of Ruffles Original Potato Chips because they may contain undeclared milk ingredients. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product contained inside the recalled bags. A total of 50 bags are being recalled.

The products covered by this recall were distributed to retail stores in Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Arkansas.

No other Ruffles products, sizes or flavors are recalled, including bags in Variety Packs.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that 50 bags of Ruffles Original Potato Chips were inadvertently filled with another flavor of potato chips, potentially exposing consumers to undeclared milk.

No allergic reactions related to this matter have been reported to date. Frito-Lay has informed the FDA of the action.

Consumers with the product noted above can return the product to a retailer for a refund or contact Frito-Lay Consumer Relations at 1-800-352-4477 (9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. CST, Monday-Friday).

The specific recalled product information is listed below:

Product Description Size UPC Code Date/Price & Manufacturing Code Representative Image Ruffles Original Potato Chips 13 1/2 oz. PARTY SIZE 0 28400 03400 5 Both “Guaranteed Fresh” date and price of 23 MAR 2021 5.29 And the Manufacturing Code 225335014 73 03:xx with xx = 00 through 13 See Product Image Below

About Frito-Lay North America

Frito-Lay North America is the $17 billion convenient foods division of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP), which is headquartered in Purchase, NY. Learn more about Frito-Lay at the corporate website, http://www.fritolay.com/and on Twitter http://www.twitter.com/fritolay.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $67 billion in net revenue in 2019, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 23 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of the business. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.