Website PacificEquity.net is Fraudulently Posing as a California-licensed Investment Adviser

The California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI) has received information that the website PacificEquity.net is marketing itself as a licensed Investment Adviser.

The imposter website, PacificEquity.net, is not associated with a California licensed Investment Adviser.

It appears the imposter website is trying to pose as Pacific Equity, LLC, which is a California licensed Investment Adviser (CRD number 282195). Pacific Equity, LLC maintains a website at ria-pe.com, and holds an active Investment Adviser license with the DFPI. Here is a link to the BrokerCheck record for Pacific Equity, LLC: https://brokercheck.finra.org/firm/summary/282195.

The DFPI urges consumers to exercise extreme caution before responding to any solicitation offering investment or financial services. To check whether an investment or financial service provider is licensed in California, or to file a complaint, consumers should go to the DFPI website at www.dfpi.ca.gov or call 1-866-275-2677.