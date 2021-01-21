Website Aaron-Capital.com is Fraudulently Posing as a California licensed Broker-Dealer

The California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI) has received information that the website Aaron-Capital.com is marketing itself as licensed Broker-Dealer.

The imposter website, Aaron-Capital.com, is not associated with a California licensed Broker-Dealer.

It appears the imposter website is trying to pose as Aaron Capital, which is a California licensed Broker-Dealer (CRD number 28583). Aaron Capital maintains a website at AaronCapital.com, and holds an active Broker Dealer license with the DFPI. Here is a link to the BrokerCheck record for Aaron Capital: https://brokercheck.finra.org/firm/summary/28583.

The DFPI urges consumers to exercise extreme caution before responding to any solicitation offering investment or financial services. To check whether an investment or financial service provider is licensed in California, or to file a complaint, consumers should go to the DFPI website at www.dfpi.ca.gov or call 1-866-275-2677.