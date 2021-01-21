Website Stax-capital.co is Fraudulently Posing as a California licensed Broker-Dealer

The California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI) has received information that the websites STAX-Capital.co, STXcapital.net, staxcapital.co, and stxai.com are marketing themselves as a licensed Broker-Dealer.

The imposter websites, STX-Cpaital.co, STXcapital.net, staxcapital.co, and stxai.com, are not associated with a California licensed Broker-Dealer.

It appears the imposter websites are trying to pose as Stax Capital, which is a California licensed Broker-Dealer (CRD number 300607). Stax Capital maintains a website at Staxai.com and holds an active Broker Dealer license with the DFPI. Here is a link to the BrokerCheck record for Stax Capital: https://brokercheck.finra.org/firm/summary/300607.

The DFPI urges consumers to exercise extreme caution before responding to any solicitation offering investment or financial services. To check whether an investment or financial service provider is licensed in California, or to file a complaint, consumers should go to the DFPI website at www.dfpi.ca.gov or call 1-866-275-2677.