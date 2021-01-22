AUTHOR WILLIAM S. MATTHEWS ANNOUNCES LATEST RELEASE “EVERYTHING I NEEDED TO KNOW ABOUT CORPORATE AMERICA”
New Tome Provides Real-World, Practical Applications on How to Triumph in Corporate AmericaHOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World-recognized public speaker, BIPOC entrepreneur, event planner and best-selling author, William S. Matthews, is set to launch his third book “Everything I Needed to Know about Corporate America.” In the book, Matthews provides a solid framework and applicable tips for anyone looking to thrive as they enter the workforce and climb the corporate ladder. Matthews specifically hopes to reach young Black and Brown college graduates and those in mid-management positions who are concerned about systemic racism in the corporate atmosphere.
Named one of Houston Business Journal 2019’s 40 under 40 honorees, Matthews leverages his substantial knowledge base with a unique blend of skills and characteristics gleaned from over 10 years working with some of Houston’s most influential businesses, corporate entities and nonprofits, making him a compelling asset and mentor for anyone seeking a similar path.
“The biggest problem I’ve found over the course of my career is a massive lack of preparation for how to navigate the corporate landscape. I not only cover important topics such as interview etiquette, race relations, requesting a raise, and dealing with a difficult boss, but offer strategies that will set you up for a lifetime of success,” says Matthews.
“Everything I Needed to Know about Corporate America” is available for pre-sale via Amazon.
ISBN: 9798585815614 | Price: $13.99 USA
About William S. Matthews
Will S. Matthews is a modern-day renaissance man and a native of Houston, Texas. With interests in philanthropy, event planning, real estate and marketing, Matthews operates in a variety of arenas in service to both nonprofit and corporate entities. His work includes community outreach, project management, workshop facilitation, fundraising, and keynote speaking. He is the recipient of the 2014 President’s Award of Excellence from the Women’s Council of the Houston Real Estate Association and the 2012 Outstanding Service Award from Houston Money Week.
Matthews is the author of “Everything I Need to Know about Life I Learned from an Event Planner” (On Demand Publishing, 2014), as well as “Everything I Need to Know about Money I Learned from My Broke @$$ Friends” (On Demand Publishing, 2015). He holds a bachelor’s degree from Dillard University and a master’s degree from Southern University A&M College. Recently, Matthews completed the Hive Global Leaders Program hosted by Harvard University.
