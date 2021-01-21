Smith-Oroho Bill to Provide Relief to Businesses that Fortified Buildings Against COVID-19 Advances

Trenton – In an effort to provide relief to businesses that made structural improvements to reduce the spread of COVID-19, legislation sponsored by Senators Bob Smith and Steve Oroho would establish a gross income tax credit for certain improvements made on nonresidential buildings during the tax years of 2020, 2021 and 2022. The bill was released from the Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee today.

“As businesses adapted and responded to the dangers of COVID-19, they experienced extra costs and expenses they were not prepared for. The expenditures businesses have incurred throughout the pandemic to increase safety in their buildings and offices for their employees and clients, has weighed on them as they have struggled to stay afloat,” said Senator Smith (D-Middlesex/Somerset). “This bill will provide tax relief to businesses that made improvements to their facilities to decrease the spread of COVID-19.”

“Owners are not likely to commit to these beneficial projects without some encouragement,” said Senator Oroho (R-Morris/Sussex/Warren). “The temporary credits in this bill will make it more appealing to do the right thing to keep people safe during the pandemic.”

Under the bill, S-3305, the tax credit would cover expenditures aimed at improving the safety of nonresidential buildings. Those expenditures would include improvements to ventilation, ultraviolet lighting, infrared thermometers, transparent sneeze guards or shields, touchless entryway and security, and any equipment meant to create a safer work environment for employees.

The bill was released from committee by a vote of 12-0.