R-Three Technologies Steps Into Food And Beverage Industry By Launching New Premium Beverage Giddy Up Energy Products
R-Three Technologies Steps Into Food And Beverage Industry By Launching New Premium Beverage Giddy Up Energy Products "It's time to Giddy Up"LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, January 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- R-Three Technologies is pleased to announce that they have finalized an Asset Purchase Agreement of Mr. Robinson’s Giddy Up Energy Products Assets, including corporate trademarks, logos, product formulations and business plan to market the products he and his team have created. Giddy Up will roll out their products first and second quarters 2021. ‘IT’S TIME TO GIDDY UP!’
Giddy Up’s initial goal is to develop and manufacture healthier, premium nutritional energy products without compromising quality or taste. The products will combine all- natural flavors, herbs, multiple vitamins, proteins and other nutritionally enhanced ingredients. The excitement of the new millennial generation and the energy products market explosion brings about tremendous opportunities and potential growth in what Giddy Up Energy Products can achieve for our loyal shareholders.
Giddy Up Energy Products will initially be a wholesale manufacturer, engaging in the marketing and distribution of carbonated and non-carbonated energy drinks, shakes, protein energy bars, and related health, as well as other nutritional products. The company manufactures under strict GMP guidelines at GMP Certified and/or FDA registered facilities.
The company is currently developing and bringing current its social media platforms for the launch, in addition to its upcoming website. Other sites will be developed displaying various facets of our businesses, from Energy Products to entertainment and other vertically integrated ventures. The Theme for the inaugural release in 2021 will be ‘IT’S TIME TO GET GIDDY UP!’ #itstimetogiddyup
About Giddy Up Energy Products
The future direction and activities of the Company will be headed by James L. Robinson, who has over forty-five years of experience as an entrepreneur in the entertainment, food, and beverage industry. His vision foresaw where the energy beverage industry was going, which inspired him to form Giddy Up Energy Products and rekindle his former relationships with the top distribution leaders, vendors, brokers, and other key people in the beverage industry; one of our most valuable assets. He has recruited a team of seasoned professionals in sales, distribution, marketing, advertising, promotion, social media and training in the food and beverage industry to launch Giddy Up Energy Products in 2021. Key announcements will be made in the near future naming members of our Executive management team and high-profile advisors.
About R-Three Technologies, Inc.
R Three Technologies’ past business plan was to help alleviate the global environmental crisis in waste management in a unique, proprietary way. By pursuing that goal and adhering to its previous business plan, the management believed the Company could provide financial benefits to its shareholders, venture partners, employees, and the communities in which it operates. The Company was going to manufacture high quality, durable, environmentally friendly interlocking bricks, architectural blocks, sound barrier panels and related products at extremely competitive prices. It was our goal to become a recognized leader in the industry in many areas including customer satisfaction, to grow, to have annual profitability and to establish long-term business relationships. The Company will now be in the Food and Beverage Industry.
#itstimetogiddyup
Lynn Jeter
Lynn Allen Jeter & Associates
+1 3239338007
email us here