Smart Irrigation Market To Reach USD 3,147.29 Million By 2027 | Rise in Awareness about Conservation of Water and an Increase in Investment for R&D will be the Key Factor Driving the Industry Growth, says Reports and Data

Smart irrigation systems monitor weather, soil conditions, evaporation and plant water use to automatically adjust the watering schedule to actual conditions of the site.

The global market for smart irrigation has been foreseen to rise with a 17.1% CAGR, touching a valuation of USD 3,147.29 Million in the year 2027. These systems aid in monitoring soil conditions, weather, water used for plants, and evaporation to adjust the schedule of watering automatically to the actual site's conditions. The market is witnessing a steadfast growth, owing to the farmers' and agriculturalists' demand towards automating the agricultural process for reducing the water usage. Rapid emergence of renowned institutional farms and the rising popularity of gardens with irrigating landscape are the two major factors fueling the industry's growth.

Conventional methods of watering lead to the waste of 50% of water used because of the inefficiencies in evaporation, irrigation, and overwatering. Moreover, they operate on the basis of a timer, not responding to different weather conditions or the water amount required for a plant. All these factors have elevated the need for smart irrigation, sensors for historical or real-time data for informing routines of watering along with modifying watering schedules in order to enhance efficiency. However, less technical knowledge and the high cost of sensors and controllers of smart irrigation systems are hindering the market’s growth. Several farmers in various developing countries are deficient in the skills required for operating these smart systems.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The segment of sensors registered 25.1% of the share in the industry in 2019. There are variety of sensors available ranging from rain/freeze sensors, soil moisture sensors, soil pH sensors, and wind sensors. These sensors aid in detecting the surrounding variables’ changes, programmed for adjusting the irrigation systems, thus promotes prevention.

On-site controllers of weather measurement are a class of accurate weather stations; equipped with different sensors measuring relative humidity, air temperature, solar radiation, wind speed, and rainfall. They are directly connected to a computer and a controller, regulating the water amount used on the field.

Soil moisture controller aids the farmers in monitoring the soil’s moisture content and is estimated to grow at a 17% CAGR. These sensors are basically buried in the tree, turf, and shrub’s root zone, determining the soil’s moisture level precisely after which the reading has been transmitted to all the controllers.

The region Europe has been predicted to rise at a significant rate during the forecast era. Rising government investment and support is boosting the industry’s growth. The EU funded organization, named Figaro, manufactured a smart agriculture DSS, allowing the farmers to be benefited from latest development of the irrigation technology.

Renowned players are Calsense (U.S.), Netafim Ltd. (Israel), The Toro Company (U.S.), Hunter Industries (U.S.), Rain Bird Corporation (U.S.), Hydropoint Data System, Inc. (U.S.), Rachio Inc. (U.S.), Galcon Ltd. (Israel), and Weathermatic (U.S.).

Israel-based Netafim Limited started manufacturing irrigation equipment, along with providing several digital farming services. The firm also provides sprinklers, drip lines and drippers, special emitters and micro-sprinklers, valves, filters, PE pipes, flexible, and a digital platform of smart irrigation.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the smart irrigation market on the basis of type, component, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Climate Based Controller System

Soil Moisture Controller System

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Sensors

Controllers

Water Flow Meters

Software

Other Components

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Agricultural fields

Landscape and Turf Irrigation

Greenhouse

Residential

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2017–2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

