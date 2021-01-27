Law Student Menos Hiras to Launch Upgraded Version of Popular Law School Advice Site in February

Menos Hiras, an aspiring lawyer, will introduce a new and improved version of his popular law school advice site in February. Read on to learn more

HOLMDEL, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new website by law student Menos Hiras that gives advice to law students gained immense traction in 2020 and will therefore be completely upgraded in 2021. The new and improved version of the popular website, Version 2.0, will be launched on February 1. The law blog website can be found at http://www.menoshiras.com/. After the site was launched, it generated triple the amount of traffic originally expected and achieved high rankings for several keywords. In light of the site’s success, Hiras decided to revamp the site to further increase its usability.

The goal of the website, which initially featured only both blogs and Web content, is to help current legal students to excel in their coursework, as well as help aspiring legal students to submit winning law school applications. A few months following the launch, Hiras also incorporated informational videos into the website to further engage and inform his fans

On the website, readers can learn how to draft law school personal statements that effectively demonstrate why their personal, academic, and professional backgrounds have prepared them to enter law school. A strong statement will also demonstrate the applicant’s self-awareness and writing ability, according to Hiras. In addition, Hiras offers tips for obtaining recommendation letters, which are critical for demonstrating a law school candidate’s excellence and eligibility to study law.

Through the blog site, readers can also learn how to ace their law school interviews. Specifically, the site highlights how future law school students can verbally convey how they will positively affect today’s legal professional long term. The website furthermore offers tips for current students to master their law school classes, such as attending class and studying consistently.

All of the abovementioned law school–related tips and tricks are now presented in an even clearer and more user-friendly format thanks to the recent website upgrade, according to Menos Hiras