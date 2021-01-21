Suspects Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 4300 Block of E Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) that occurred on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, in the 4300 Block of E Street, Southeast.

At approximately 10:17 pm, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and pointed it at the victim. The victim then fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/0E9WKAZB64s

Anyone who can identify these individuals or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.