Suspect Sought in a Burglary Two Offense: 3300 Block of Van Ness Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Monday, January 11, 2021, in the 3300 block of Van Ness Street, Northwest.

At approximately 2:00 am, the suspect entered an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/t96xMOSh_PY

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.