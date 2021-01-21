Arrests Made in a Burglary One Offense: 1800 Block of Sycamore Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District announce arrests have been made in reference to a Burglary One offense that occurred on Friday, March 6, 2020, in the 1800 block of Sycamore Street, Northwest.

At approximately 3:00 pm, the suspects entered an occupied residence at the listed location. Once inside, the suspects took property then fled the scene.

On Tuesday, January 19, 2021, pursuant to DC Superior Court arrest warrants, 28 year-old Jordan Hadden, and 29 year-old Arnita Turner, both of Northwest, DC, were arrested and charged with Burglary One.