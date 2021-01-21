Public Hearing on Aquaculture License Application Scheduled for February 18

CONTACT: Robert Atwood: (603) 868-1095 Jay Martin: (603) 271-3211 January 21, 2021

Durham, NH – The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department will hold a public hearing on Thursday, February 18, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. regarding a proposed marine aquaculture license application. The hearing will be conducted virtually. The public is welcome to attend and to offer comments on the proposed aquaculture plans. Those wishing to join this public hearing may do so using the Zoom information below:

Join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89039793787?pwd=MmZkR2lQRFIydm1Tc0hRNHVzU0hWdz09 Meeting ID: 890 3979 3787 Passcode: 221939 One tap mobile +16468769923,,89039793787#,,,,221939# US (New York) +13017158592,,89039793787#,,,,221939# US (Washington D.C) Dial by your location +1 646 876 9923 US (New York) +1 301 715 8592 US (Washington D.C) +1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago) +1 346 248 7799 US (Houston) +1 408 638 0968 US (San Jose) +1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose) +1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma) Meeting ID: 890 3979 3787 Passcode: 221939

At 9:00 a.m., Russell Hilliard and Conor Walsh of Swell Oyster Company will be heard on their application for a two-acre bottom culture site near Hampton Beach in Hampton, NH, for the culture of multiple shellfish species, wet storage, and the possible relay of shellfish from License #2021-32 and #2021-33.

Detailed plans for this project are available for public review at www.fishnh.com/marine or at the Department’s Region 3 Office in Durham. Written comments on the proposed license may be submitted up until March 4, 2021, and may be mailed to the Executive Director, New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, 11 Hazen Dr., Concord, NH, 03301, faxed to (603) 271-5829, or e-mailed to robert.atwood@wildlife.nh.gov.