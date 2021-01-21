Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 864 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,517 in the last 365 days.

Public Hearing on Aquaculture License Application Scheduled for February 18

CONTACT: Robert Atwood: (603) 868-1095 Jay Martin: (603) 271-3211 January 21, 2021

Durham, NH – The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department will hold a public hearing on Thursday, February 18, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. regarding a proposed marine aquaculture license application. The hearing will be conducted virtually. The public is welcome to attend and to offer comments on the proposed aquaculture plans. Those wishing to join this public hearing may do so using the Zoom information below:

Join Zoom Meeting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89039793787?pwd=MmZkR2lQRFIydm1Tc0hRNHVzU0hWdz09 Meeting ID: 890 3979 3787 Passcode: 221939 One tap mobile +16468769923,,89039793787#,,,,221939# US (New York) +13017158592,,89039793787#,,,,221939# US (Washington D.C) Dial by your location +1 646 876 9923 US (New York) +1 301 715 8592 US (Washington D.C) +1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago) +1 346 248 7799 US (Houston) +1 408 638 0968 US (San Jose) +1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose) +1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma) Meeting ID: 890 3979 3787 Passcode: 221939

At 9:00 a.m., Russell Hilliard and Conor Walsh of Swell Oyster Company will be heard on their application for a two-acre bottom culture site near Hampton Beach in Hampton, NH, for the culture of multiple shellfish species, wet storage, and the possible relay of shellfish from License #2021-32 and #2021-33.

Detailed plans for this project are available for public review at www.fishnh.com/marine or at the Department’s Region 3 Office in Durham. Written comments on the proposed license may be submitted up until March 4, 2021, and may be mailed to the Executive Director, New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, 11 Hazen Dr., Concord, NH, 03301, faxed to (603) 271-5829, or e-mailed to robert.atwood@wildlife.nh.gov.

You just read:

Public Hearing on Aquaculture License Application Scheduled for February 18

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.