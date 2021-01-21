Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter Net Income of $15.5 Million

/EIN News/ -- BRYN MAWR, Pa., Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: BMTC) (the “Corporation”), parent of The Bryn Mawr Trust Company (the “Bank”), today reported net income of $15.5 million, or $0.78 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended December 31, 2020, as compared to $13.2 million, or $0.66 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended September 30, 2020, and $16.4 million, or $0.81 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended December 31, 2019.

As detailed in the appendix to this earnings release, management calculates core net income, a non-GAAP measure. Core net income for the three months ended December 31, 2020 excludes certain non-core noninterest income and expense items recognized in connection with the sale of owned office space, the early termination of leased office space, and the planned closure of a branch location. As detailed in the appendix to this earnings release, while the individual components of these items were meaningful, overall core net income of $15.5 million, or $0.77 diluted earnings per share, was relatively consistent as compared to GAAP net income. There were no meaningful non-core income or expense items for the three months ended September 30, 2020 or December 31, 2019. A reconciliation of core net income and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included in the appendix to this earnings release.

“We are pleased with how we concluded this challenging year,” commented Frank Leto, President and Chief Executive Officer, continuing, “We are excited to report that our prior investments in technology and the commitment of our people to quickly and successfully adapt to a sustainable remote working environment allowed us to execute on permanent office space reductions. The net earnings impact of the one-time gains and costs resulting from these occupancy decisions, coupled with the one-time costs associated with the forthcoming closure of one branch location was not material. We expect that these cost-saving decisions will positively impact our noninterest expense in 2021 and beyond.” Mr. Leto continued, “The number of loans within our COVID-19 deferral program at year-end has considerably decreased from prior quarters as borrowers have begun resuming payments. Lastly, our wealth division continues to perform strongly and finished the year with $19 billion in assets under management, an increase of $2.4 billion from a year ago, and linked quarter growth in revenue of over 7%.”

On January 21, 2021, the Board of Directors of the Corporation declared a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share, payable March 1, 2021 to shareholders of record as of February 1, 2021.

SIGNIFICANT ITEMS OF NOTE

Results of Operations – Fourth Quarter 2020 Compared to Third Quarter 2020

  • Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was $15.5 million, or $0.78 diluted earnings per share, as compared to $13.2 million, or $0.66 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended September 30, 2020. Net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was $35.0 million, relatively unchanged as compared to the linked quarter. The provision for credit losses (the “Provision”), which includes the provision for credit losses on loans and leases, off-balance sheet credit exposures, and accrued interest receivable on COVID-19 deferrals, for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was a release of $1.2 million, as compared to a provision of $4.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, a difference of $5.3 million. Total noninterest income increased $907 thousand, total noninterest expense increased $3.4 million, and income tax expense increased $385 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2020, as compared to the three months ended September 30, 2020.

  • Net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was $35.0 million, relatively unchanged as compared to the linked quarter. Tax-equivalent net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was $35.1 million, relatively unchanged as compared to the linked quarter. Tax-equivalent net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was positively impacted by the accretion of purchase accounting fair value marks of $918 thousand, an increase of $118 thousand as compared to $800 thousand for the linked quarter. Excluding the effects of these purchase accounting fair value marks, the adjusted tax-equivalent net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was $34.2 million, a decrease of $115 thousand over the linked quarter. A reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included in the appendix to this earnings release.

    The tax-equivalent net interest margin was 3.04% for the three months ended December 31, 2020 as compared to 3.03% for the linked quarter. Adjusting for the impact of the accretion of purchase accounting fair value marks, the adjusted tax-equivalent net interest margin was 2.96% for both the three months ended December 31, 2020 and three months ended September 30, 2020, respectively. A reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included in the appendix to this earnings release.

    The change in tax-equivalent net interest income adjusted for purchase accounting included a decrease of $1.3 million in tax-equivalent interest and fees earned on loans and leases partially offset by a decrease of $1.1 million in interest expense on deposits, for the three months ended December 31, 2020 as compared to the linked quarter.

    Tax-equivalent interest and fees earned on loans and leases for the three months ended December 31, 2020 decreased $1.2 million as compared to the linked quarter. The tax-equivalent yield on average loans and leases for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was 3.89%, an eight basis point decrease as compared to the linked quarter. Average loans and leases decreased $43.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 as compared to the linked quarter.

    Interest expense on deposits for the three months ended December 31, 2020 decreased $1.1 million over the linked quarter. The rate paid on average interest-bearing deposits for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was 0.27%, a 14 basis point decrease as compared to the linked quarter. Average interest-bearing deposits for the three months ended December 31, 2020 decreased $125.7 million as compared to the linked quarter.
  • Noninterest income of $22.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 represented a $907 thousand increase over the linked quarter. The increase was driven by the $2.3 million gain on sale of long-lived assets recognized in the fourth quarter of 2020 in connection with the sale of owned office space, as well as an $881 thousand increase in fees for wealth management services. These increases were partially offset by a decrease of $2.5 million in capital markets revenue primarily due to decreased volume and size of interest rate swap transactions with commercial loan customers for the three months ended December 31, 2020 as compared to the linked quarter.

  • Noninterest expense of $38.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 represented a $3.4 million increase over the linked quarter. The increase was primarily driven by $1.6 million of impairment of long-lived assets and $801 thousand of disposal expense of leasehold improvements and equipment associated with the sale of owned office space and the early termination of leased office space.

    These facility driven charges, which are detailed in the appendix to this earnings release as non-core items, coupled with increases of $1.2 million and $529 thousand in other operating expenses and salaries and wages, respectively, were partially offset by a decrease of $454 thousand in Pennsylvania bank shares tax expense. The increase in other operating expenses included a $598 thousand increase in deferred compensation expense, which was primarily due to market fluctuations in the fourth quarter of 2020 affecting the Corporation's deferred compensation plan liability, and a $387 thousand increase in contributions. The increase in salaries and wages was primarily due to an increase in incentive accruals. The decrease in Pennsylvania bank shares tax was driven by an increase in tax credits and refunds recorded in the fourth quarter of 2020 in connection with contributions to qualified organizations under Pennsylvania tax credit programs.
  • A release of Provision of $1.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 compared to a Provision of $4.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, a difference of $5.3 million. A $629 thousand release of provision for credit losses on off-balance sheet exposures and a $379 thousand release of provision for credit losses on loans and leases for the three months ended December 31, 2020 were driven by improvements in the current and forward-looking economic conditions, primarily Pennsylvania unemployment, included in the estimation of expected credit losses as compared to September 30, 2020. A $201 thousand release of provision for credit losses on accrued interest receivable on COVID-19 deferrals for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was primarily driven by a decrease in loans and leases within a deferral period. Net loan and lease charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2020 totaled $2.3 million, an increase of $153 thousand as compared to $2.2 million for the third quarter of 2020.

  • The effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2020 decreased to 20.86% as compared to 22.03% for the third quarter of 2020. The decrease in effective tax rate was primarily due to an $84 thousand decrease in discrete tax expense related to stock-based compensation coupled with a reduction in state income tax expense.

Results of Operations – Fourth Quarter 2020 Compared to Fourth Quarter 2019

  • Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was $15.5 million, or $0.78 diluted earnings per share, as compared to $16.4 million, or $0.81 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended December 31, 2019. Net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was $35.0 million, a decrease of $948 thousand as compared to the same period in 2019. The Provision for the three months ended December 31, 2020, as calculated under the Current Expected Credit Loss (“CECL”) framework, decreased $3.6 million as compared to the same period in 2019, which was calculated in accordance with previously-applicable GAAP. Total noninterest income decreased $1.2 million, total noninterest expense increased $2.4 million, and income tax expense decreased $108 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2020 as compared to the three months ended December 31, 2019.

  • Net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was $35.0 million, a decrease of $948 thousand as compared to the same period in 2019. Tax-equivalent net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was $35.1 million, a decrease of $954 thousand as compared to the same period in 2019. Tax-equivalent net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was positively impacted by the accretion of purchase accounting fair value marks of $918 thousand as compared to $1.1 million for the same period in 2019. Excluding the effects of these purchase accounting fair value marks, the adjusted tax-equivalent net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was $34.2 million, a decrease of $789 thousand as compared to the same period in 2019. A reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included in the appendix to this earnings release.

    The tax-equivalent net interest margin was 3.04% for the three months ended December 31, 2020 as compared to 3.36% for the same period in 2019. Adjusting for the impacts of the accretion of purchase accounting fair value marks, the adjusted tax-equivalent net interest margin was 2.96% and 3.26% for three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. The main drivers for the decrease in the adjusted tax-equivalent net interest margin were the rate and volume changes of interest-bearing assets and liabilities as discussed in the below bullet points. A reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included in the appendix to this earnings release.

    Items contributing to the decrease in tax-equivalent net interest income adjusted for purchase accounting included decreases of $7.5 million and $790 thousand in tax-equivalent interest and fees earned on loans and leases and tax-equivalent interest income on available for sale investment securities, respectively, partially offset by decreases of $6.8 million and $546 thousand in interest paid on deposits and interest expense on short-term borrowings, respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019.

    Tax-equivalent interest and fees earned on loans and leases for the three months ended December 31, 2020 decreased $7.6 million as compared to the same period in 2019. The tax-equivalent yield on average loans and leases for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was 3.89%, an 89 basis point decrease as compared to the same period in 2019. The effect of the decrease in the tax-equivalent yield was partially offset by an increase of $59.0 million in average loans and leases for the three months ended December 31, 2020 as compared to same period in 2019.

    Tax-equivalent interest income on available for sale investment securities for the three months ended December 31, 2020 decreased $790 thousand as compared to the same period in 2019. The tax-equivalent yield on average available for sale investment securities for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was 1.51%, an 82 basis point decrease as compared to the same period in 2019. The effect of the decrease in the tax-equivalent yield was partially offset by an increase of $105.9 million in average available for sale investment securities for the three months ended December 31, 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019.

    Interest expense on deposits for the three months ended December 31, 2020 decreased $6.8 million as compared to the same period in 2019. The rate paid on average interest-bearing deposits for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was 0.27%, a 96 basis point decrease as compared to the same period in 2019. Average interest-bearing deposits for the three months ended December 31, 2020 decreased $33.1 million as compared to the same period in 2019.

    Interest expense on short-term borrowings for the three months ended December 31, 2020 decreased $546 thousand as compared to the same period in 2019. The decrease was primarily due to a $92.5 million decrease in average short-term borrowings for the three months ended December 31, 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019, coupled with a 169 basis point decrease in the rate paid for the three months ended December 31, 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019.
  • Noninterest income of $22.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 represented a $1.2 million decrease over the same period in 2019. The decrease was driven by a $4.6 million decrease in capital markets revenue primarily due to decreased volume and size of interest rate swap transactions with commercial loan customers for the three months ended December 31, 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019. Partially offsetting the decrease was a $2.3 million gain on sale of long-lived assets recognized in the fourth quarter of 2020 in connection with the sale of owned office space, as well as a $916 thousand increase in fees for wealth management services.

  • Noninterest expense of $38.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 represented a $2.4 million increase over the same period in 2019. The increase was primarily driven by $1.6 million of impairment of long-lived assets and $801 thousand of disposal expense of leasehold improvements and equipment associated with the sale of owned office space and the early termination of leased office space.

    These facility driven charges, which are detailed in the appendix to this earnings release as non-core items, coupled with an increase of $1.6 million in other operating expenses were partially offset by decreases of $937 thousand and $381 thousand in salaries and wages and Pennsylvania bank shares tax expense, respectively. The decrease in salaries and wages was primarily driven by reduced headcount. The decrease in Pennsylvania bank shares tax was driven by an increase in tax credits and refunds recorded in the fourth quarter of 2020 in connection with contributions to qualified organizations under Pennsylvania tax credit programs.
  • A release of Provision of $1.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, as calculated under the CECL framework, compared to a Provision, calculated in accordance with previously-applicable GAAP, of $2.4 million for the same period in 2019, a difference of $3.6 million. A $629 thousand release of provision for credit losses on off-balance sheet exposures and a $379 thousand release of provision for credit losses on loans and leases for the three months ended December 31, 2020 were driven by improvements in the current and forward-looking economic conditions, primarily Pennsylvania unemployment, included in the estimation of expected credit losses. A $201 thousand release of provision for credit losses on accrued interest receivable on COVID-19 deferrals for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was primarily driven by a decrease in loans and leases within a deferral period. Net loan and lease charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2020 totaled $2.3 million, an increase of $1.9 million as compared to $400 thousand for the fourth quarter in 2019.

  • The effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2020 increased to 20.86% as compared to 20.41% for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Financial Condition – December 31, 2020 Compared to December 31, 2019

  • Total assets as of December 31, 2020 were $5.43 billion, an increase of $168.8 million from December 31, 2019. Increases of $169.0 million, $71.3 million, and $42.4 million in available for sale investment securities, other assets, and cash balances, respectively, were partially offset by a decrease of $60.9 million in portfolio loans and leases and an increase of $31.1 million in the allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) on loans and leases. The changes in available for sale investment securities, portfolio loans and leases, and the ACL on loans and leases are discussed in the bullets below. The increase in other assets was primarily driven by a $66.2 million increase in the fair value of interest rate swaps.

  • Available for sale investment securities as of December 31, 2020 totaled $1.18 billion, an increase of $169.0 million from December 31, 2019. Increases of $94.4 million, $87.9 million, and $11.4 million in collateralized loan obligations, mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds, respectively, were partially offset by decreases of $12.6 million and $8.9 million in collateralized mortgage obligations and U.S. Government and agency securities, respectively.

  • Total portfolio loans and leases of $3.63 billion as of December 31, 2020 decreased $60.9 million, or 1.7%, from December 31, 2019. Decreases of $85.3 million, $54.9 million, $40.9 million, $17.6 million, $13.0 million and $12.7 million in residential mortgage 1st liens, home equity lines of credit, construction loans, consumer loans, residential mortgage 2nd liens and leases, respectively, were partially offset by increases of $98.4 million, $50.9 million and $14.2 million in nonowner-occupied commercial real estate loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans and commercial and industrial loans, respectively. In conjunction with the adoption of CECL, the Corporation has revised its portfolio segmentation to align with the methodology applied in determining the ACL for loans and leases under CECL, which is based on federal call report codes which classify loans based on the primary collateral supporting the loan. Portfolio segmentation prior to the adoption of CECL was based on product type or purpose. As such, certain reclassifications were made to conform previous years to the current year's presentation.

    As of December 31, 2020, 66 consumer loans and leases in the amount of $7.3 million and 37 commercial loans in the amount of $67.7 million are within a deferral period under the Bank's modification programs, the total comprising 2.1% of the Bank’s portfolio loans and leases. Of those commercial loans within a deferral period, $59.0 million, or 87.2% of deferred commercial loans, continue to make interest-only payments.
  • The ACL on loans and leases was $22.6 million as of December 31, 2019. Effective January 1, 2020, the Corporation adopted CECL and recognized an increase in the ACL on loans and leases of approximately $3.2 million, as a cumulative effect of a change in accounting principle, with a corresponding decrease, net of tax, in retained earnings. The ACL on loans and leases was $53.7 million as of December 31, 2020, an increase of $31.1 million as compared to December 31, 2019. The significant increase was driven by the current and forward-looking adverse economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic included in the estimation of expected credit losses on loans and leases as of December 31, 2020 as compared to our initial adoption of CECL.

  • Deposits of $4.38 billion as of December 31, 2020 increased $534.0 million from December 31, 2019. Increases of $503.7 million, $97.1 million, $62.0 million, and $57.1 million in noninterest bearing deposits, wholesale non-maturity deposits, savings accounts, and money market accounts, respectively, were offset by decreases of $73.6 million, $59.1 million, and $53.2 million in retail time deposits, interest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale time deposits, respectively. The increase in noninterest bearing deposits was primarily due to the Bank's Paycheck Protection Program loan customers depositing loan funds into Bank deposit accounts during the second quarter of 2020.

  • Borrowings of $232.9 million as of December 31, 2020, which include short-term borrowings, long-term FHLB advances, subordinated notes and junior subordinated debentures, decreased $433.1 million from December 31, 2019, primarily due to decreases of $421.1 million and $12.4 million in short-term borrowings and long-term FHLB advances, respectively. The increase in deposits reduced the need to obtain wholesale funding at December 31, 2020 as compared to December 31, 2019.

  • Wealth assets totaled $18.98 billion as of December 31, 2020, an increase of $2.43 billion from December 31, 2019. As of December 31, 2020, wealth assets consisted of $11.86 billion of wealth assets where fees are set at fixed amounts, an increase of $2.28 billion from December 31, 2019, and $7.12 billion of wealth assets where fees are predominantly determined based on the market value of the assets held in their accounts, an increase of $144.5 million from December 31, 2019.

  • The capital ratios for the Bank and the Corporation, as of December 31, 2020, as shown in the attached tables, indicate regulatory capital levels in excess of the regulatory minimums and the levels necessary for the Bank to be considered “well capitalized.” In September 2020, the U.S. banking agencies issued a final rule that provides banking organizations with an alternative option to delay for two years an estimate of CECL’s effect on regulatory capital, relative to the incurred loss methodology’s effect on regulatory capital, followed by a three-year transition period. This final rule is consistent with the interim final rule issued by the U.S. banking agencies in March 2020. The current and prior quarter ratios reflect the Corporation's election of the five-year transition provision.

EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

The Corporation will hold a fourth quarter 2020 earnings conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, January 22, 2021. Interested parties may participate by calling 1-888-317-6016. A taped replay of the conference call will be available one hour after the conclusion of the call and will remain available through 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Monday, February 22, 2021. This recording may be obtained by calling 1-877-344-7529, referring to conference number 10151203.

The Corporation will simultaneously broadcast the earnings conference call live over the Internet through a webcast on the investor relations portion of the Corporation’s website. To access the call via the Internet, please visit the website at http://services.choruscall.com/links/bmtc210122.html. An online archive of the webcast will be available within one hour of the conclusion of the earnings conference call. Within 24 hours after the conclusion of the earnings conference call, an online transcript will be available at the following website: https://www.bmt.com/investors/presentations/.

The Corporation’s decision to hold an earnings conference call for the fourth quarter of 2020 is not indicative of the Corporation’s future plans with respect to earnings conference calls, and decisions regarding whether to continue holding earnings conference calls will be made at a future date.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS AND SAFE HARBOR

This communication contains statements which, to the extent that they are not recitations of historical fact may constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements may include financial and other projections as well as statements regarding the Corporation’s future plans, objectives, performance, revenues, growth, profits, operating expenses or the Corporation’s underlying assumptions. The words “may,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “will,” “likely,” “possibly,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “indicate,” “estimate,” “target,” “potentially,” “promising,” “probably,” “outlook,” “predict,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “plan,” “strategy,” “forecast,” “project,” “annualized,” “are optimistic,” “are looking,” “are looking forward” and “believe” or other similar words and phrases may identify forward-looking statements. Persons reading this communication are cautioned that such statements are only predictions, and that the Corporation’s actual future results or performance may be materially different.

Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. A number of factors, many of which are beyond the Corporation’s control, could cause our actual results, events or developments, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, events or developments expressed, implied or anticipated by such forward-looking statements, and so our business and financial condition and results of operations could be materially and adversely affected. The COVID-19 pandemic (the “Pandemic”) is adversely affecting us, our clients, counterparties, employees, and third-party service providers, and the ultimate extent of the impacts on our business, financial position, results of operations, liquidity, and prospects is uncertain. Continued deterioration in general business and economic conditions, including further increases in unemployment rates, or turbulence in domestic or global financial markets could adversely affect our revenues and the values of our assets and liabilities, reduce the availability of funding, lead to a tightening of credit, and further increase stock price volatility. In addition, changes to statutes, regulations, or regulatory policies or practices as a result of, or in response to the Pandemic or changes in Presidential administration, could affect us in substantial and unpredictable ways. Other factors include, among others, our need for capital, our ability to control operating costs and expenses, and to manage loan and lease delinquency rates; the credit risks of lending activities and overall quality of the composition of our loan, lease and securities portfolio; the impact of economic conditions, consumer and business spending habits, and real estate market conditions on our business and in our market area; changes in the levels of general interest rates, deposit interest rates, or net interest margin and funding sources; changes in banking regulations and policies and the possibility that any banking agency approvals we might require for certain activities will not be obtained in a timely manner or at all or will be conditioned in a manner that would impair our ability to implement our business plans; changes in accounting policies and practices or accounting standards, including ASU 2016-13 (Topic 326), “Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments,” commonly referenced as the Current Expected Credit Loss model, which has changed how we estimate credit losses and may result in further increases in the required level of our allowance for credit losses; unanticipated regulatory or legal proceedings, outcomes of litigation or other contingencies; cybersecurity events; the inability of key third-party providers to perform their obligations to us; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; competition in our marketplace; war or terrorist activities; social or civil unrest; material differences in the actual financial results, cost savings and revenue enhancements associated with our acquisitions; uncertainty regarding the future of LIBOR; the impact of public health issues and pandemics, and their effects on the economic and business environments in which we operate; the effect of the Pandemic, including on our credit quality and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions; and other factors as described in our securities filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). All forward-looking statements and information set forth herein are based on Corporation management’s current beliefs and assumptions as of the date hereof and speak only as of the date they are made. The Corporation does not undertake to update forward-looking statements.

For a complete discussion of the assumptions, risks and uncertainties related to our business, you are encouraged to review our filings with the SEC, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by our quarterly or other reports subsequently filed with the SEC, including our most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:   Frank Leto, President, CEO
    610-581-4730
    Mike Harrington, CFO
    610-526-2466



Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation                          
Summary Financial Information (unaudited)                          
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)                          
  As of or For the Three Months Ended   For the Twelve Months Ended
  December 31,
2020		   September 30,
2020		   June 30,
2020		   March 31,
2020		   December 31,
2019		   December 31, 2020   December 31, 2019
Consolidated Balance Sheet (selected items)                          
Interest-bearing deposits with banks $ 85,026     $ 241,763     $ 448,113     $ 69,239     $ 42,328          
Investment securities   1,198,346       584,529       550,974       537,592       1,027,182          
Loans held for sale   6,000       4,574       4,116       2,785       4,249          
Portfolio loans and leases   3,628,411       3,676,684       3,722,165       3,767,166       3,689,313          
Allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans and leases   (53,709 )     (56,428 )     (54,974 )     (54,070 )     (22,602 )        
Goodwill and other intangible assets   199,576       200,445       201,315       202,225       203,143          
Total assets   5,432,022       5,046,939       5,271,311       4,923,033       5,263,259          
Deposits - interest-bearing   2,974,411       2,783,188       3,026,152       2,850,986       2,944,072          
Deposits - non-interest-bearing   1,401,843       1,230,391       1,217,496       927,922       898,173          
Short-term borrowings   72,161       23,456       28,891       162,045       493,219          
Long-term FHLB advances   39,906       44,872       44,837       47,303       52,269          
Subordinated notes   98,883       98,839       98,794       98,750       98,705          
Jr. subordinated debentures   21,935       21,889       21,843       21,798       21,753          
Total liabilities   4,809,700       4,434,322       4,667,637       4,329,854       4,651,032          
Total shareholders' equity   622,322       612,617       603,674       593,179       612,227          
                           
Average Balance Sheet (selected items)                          
Interest-bearing deposits with banks $ 245,904     $ 336,225     $ 195,966     $ 50,330     $ 66,060     $ 207,535     $ 46,408  
Investment securities   701,258       574,094       542,321       542,876       593,289       590,397       593,409  
Loans held for sale   2,836       4,393       3,805       2,319       4,160       3,340       3,286  
Portfolio loans and leases   3,654,736       3,697,102       3,936,227       3,736,067       3,594,449       3,755,595       3,530,416  
Total interest-earning assets   4,604,734       4,611,814       4,678,319       4,331,592       4,257,958       4,556,867       4,173,519  
Goodwill and intangible assets   200,060       200,931       201,823       202,760       203,663       201,389       205,143  
Total assets   5,124,702       5,157,588       5,226,074       4,844,918       4,775,407       5,088,609       4,683,901  
Deposits - interest-bearing   2,765,941       2,891,652       2,969,113       2,853,712       2,799,050       2,869,878       2,761,463  
Short-term borrowings   29,130       29,913       136,816       140,585       121,612       83,813       129,457  
Long-term FHLB advances   43,634       44,849       46,161       47,335       53,443       45,488       51,709  
Subordinated notes   98,860       98,815       98,770       98,725       98,681       98,793       98,612  
Jr. subordinated debentures   21,905       21,859       21,814       21,768       21,726       21,837       21,660  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   2,959,470       3,087,088       3,272,674       3,162,125       3,094,512       3,119,809       3,062,901  
Total liabilities   4,507,444       4,548,395       4,625,511       4,229,908       4,168,899       4,478,088       4,094,946  
Total shareholders' equity   617,258       609,193       600,563       615,010       606,508       610,521       588,955  
                           
Income Statement                          
Net interest income $ 35,037     $ 35,032     $ 37,385     $ 36,333     $ 35,985     $ 143,787     $ 147,641  
(Release of) provision for credit losses   (1,209 )     4,101       3,435       35,350       2,404       41,677       8,595  
Noninterest income   22,006       21,099       20,566       18,300       23,255       81,971       82,184  
Noninterest expense   38,624       35,197       35,503       33,403       36,251       142,727       146,427  
Income tax expense (benefit)   4,094       3,709       4,010       (2,957 )     4,202       8,856       15,607  
Net income (loss)   15,534       13,124       15,003       (11,163 )     16,383       32,498       59,196  
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest   (3 )     (40 )     (32 )     -       (1 )     (75 )     (10 )
Net income (loss) attributable to Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation   15,537       13,164       15,035       (11,163 )     16,384       32,573       59,206  
Basic earnings per share   0.78       0.66       0.75       (0.56 )     0.81       1.63       2.94  
Diluted earnings per share   0.78       0.66       0.75       (0.56 )     0.81       1.63       2.93  
Net income (loss) (core) (1)   15,518       13,164       15,399       (11,163 )     16,384       32,918       62,759  
Basic earnings per share (core) (1)   0.78       0.66       0.77       (0.56 )     0.81       1.65       3.12  
Diluted earnings per share (core) (1)   0.77       0.66       0.77       (0.56 )     0.81       1.64       3.10  
Dividends paid or accrued per share   0.27       0.27       0.26       0.26       0.26       1.06       1.02  
Profitability Indicators                          
Return on average assets   1.21 %     1.02 %     1.16 %     -0.93 %     1.36 %     0.64 %     1.26 %
Return on average equity   10.01 %     8.60 %     10.07 %     -7.30 %     10.72 %     5.34 %     10.05 %
Return on tangible equity(1)   15.44 %     13.47 %     15.86 %     -10.17 %     16.85 %     8.63 %     16.18 %
Return on tangible equity (core)(1)   15.42 %     13.47 %     16.23 %     -10.17 %     16.85 %     8.72 %     17.10 %
Return on average assets (core)(1)   1.20 %     1.02 %     1.19 %     -0.93 %     1.36 %     0.65 %     1.34 %
Return on average equity (core)(1)   10.00 %     8.60 %     10.31 %     -7.30 %     10.72 %     5.39 %     10.66 %
Tax-equivalent net interest margin   3.04 %     3.03 %     3.22 %     3.38 %     3.36 %     3.16 %     3.55 %
Efficiency ratio(1)   64.81 %     61.16 %     58.75 %     59.46 %     59.58 %     60.96 %     60.10 %
Share Data                          
Closing share price $ 30.60     $ 24.87     $ 27.66     $ 28.38     $ 41.24          
Book value per common share $ 31.18     $ 30.70     $ 30.29     $ 29.78     $ 30.42          
Tangible book value per common share(1) $ 21.22     $ 20.69     $ 20.23     $ 19.66     $ 20.36          
Price / book value   98.14 %     81.01 %     91.32 %     95.30 %     135.57 %        
Price / tangible book value(1)   144.20 %     120.20 %     136.73 %     144.35 %     202.55 %        
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding   20,027,658       20,021,617       20,008,219       20,053,159       20,213,008       20,042,345       20,233,371  
Shares outstanding, end of period   19,960,294       19,958,186       19,927,893       19,921,524       20,126,296          
Wealth Management Information:                          
Wealth assets under mgmt, administration, supervision and brokerage (2) $ 18,976,544     $ 17,244,307     $ 17,012,903     $ 15,593,732     $ 16,548,060          
Fees for wealth management services $ 12,588     $ 11,707     $ 9,069     $ 11,168     $ 11,672          
Capital Ratios(3)                          
Bryn Mawr Trust Company ("BMTC")                          
Tier I capital to risk weighted assets ("RWA")   11.53 %     12.02 %     11.68 %     11.10 %     11.47 %        
Total capital to RWA   12.74 %     13.27 %     12.93 %     12.33 %     12.09 %        
Tier I leverage ratio   8.78 %     9.16 %     8.75 %     9.12 %     9.37 %        
Tangible equity ratio (1)   8.27 %     9.36 %     8.67 %     8.98 %     8.58 %        
Common equity Tier I capital to RWA   11.53 %     12.02 %     11.68 %     11.10 %     11.47 %        
                           
Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation ("BMBC")                          
Tier I capital to RWA   11.85 %     11.48 %     11.27 %     10.80 %     11.42 %        
Total capital to RWA   15.54 %     15.19 %     15.14 %     14.62 %     14.69 %        
Tier I leverage ratio   9.03 %     8.75 %     8.44 %     8.88 %     9.33 %        
Tangible equity ratio (1)   8.09 %     8.52 %     7.95 %     8.30 %     8.10 %        
Common equity Tier I capital to RWA   11.28 %     10.92 %     10.71 %     10.25 %     10.86 %        
                           
Asset Quality Indicators                          
Net loan and lease charge-offs ("NCO"s) $ 2,340     $ 2,187     $ 3,398     $ 4,073     $ 400     $ 7,925     $ 5,331  
                           
Loans and leases risk-rated Special Mention $ 68,892     $ 48,267     $ 55,171     $ 14,833     $ 19,922          
Total classified loans and leases   153,011       175,501       154,687       60,972       66,901          
Total criticized loans and leases $ 221,903     $ 223,768     $ 209,858     $ 75,805     $ 86,823          
                           
Nonperforming loans and leases ("NPL"s) $ 5,306     $ 8,597     $ 8,418     $ 7,557     $ 10,648          
Other real estate owned ("OREO")   -       -       -       -       -          
Total nonperforming assets ("NPA"s) $ 5,306     $ 8,597     $ 8,418     $ 7,557     $ 10,648          
                           
Nonperforming loans and leases 30 or more days past due $ 2,001     $ 4,153     $ 3,223     $ 3,380     $ 6,314          
Performing loans and leases 30 to 89 days past due   10,847       9,351       10,022       19,930       7,196          
Performing loans and leases 90 or more days past due   -       -       -       -       -          
Total delinquent loans and leases $ 12,848     $ 13,504     $ 13,245     $ 23,310     $ 13,510          
                           
Delinquent loans and leases to total loans and leases   0.35 %     0.37 %     0.36 %     0.62 %     0.37 %        
Delinquent performing loans and leases to total loans and leases   0.30 %     0.25 %     0.27 %     0.53 %     0.19 %        
NCOs / average loans and leases (annualized)   0.25 %     0.24 %     0.35 %     0.44 %     0.04 %     0.21 %     0.15 %
NPLs / total portfolio loans and leases   0.15 %     0.23 %     0.23 %     0.20 %     0.29 %        
NPAs / total loans and leases and OREO   0.15 %     0.23 %     0.23 %     0.20 %     0.29 %        
NPAs / total assets   0.10 %     0.17 %     0.16 %     0.15 %     0.20 %        
ACL on loans and leases / NPLs   1012.23 %     656.37 %     653.05 %     715.50 %     212.27 %        
ACL / classified loans and leases   35.10 %     32.15 %     35.54 %     88.68 %     33.78 %        
ACL / criticized loans and leases   24.20 %     25.22 %     26.20 %     71.33 %     26.03 %        
ACL on loans and leases / portfolio loans   1.48 %     1.53 %     1.48 %     1.44 %     0.61 %        
ACL on loans and leases for originated loans and leases / Originated loans and leases (1)   1.50 %     1.56 %     1.51 %     1.47 %     0.68 %        
(Total ACL on loans and leases + Loan mark) / Total Gross portfolio loans and leases (1)   1.65 %     1.73 %     1.69 %     1.68 %     0.91 %        
                           
Troubled debt restructurings ("TDR"s) included in NPLs $ 1,737     $ 1,393     $ 1,792     $ 3,248     $ 3,018          
TDRs in compliance with modified terms   7,046       8,590       10,013       4,852       5,071          
Total TDRs $ 8,783     $ 9,983     $ 11,805     $ 8,100     $ 8,089          
                           
(1) Non-GAAP measure - see Appendix for Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation.             
(2) Brokerage assets represent assets held at a registered broker dealer under a clearing agreement.             
(3) Capital Ratios for the current quarter are to be considered preliminary until the Call Reports are filed. Beginning with the March 31, 2020 call report, the capital ratios reflect the Corporation’s election of a five-year transition provision to delay for two years the full impact of CECL on regulatory capital, followed by a three-year transition period.



Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation                  
Detailed Balance Sheets (unaudited)                  
(dollars in thousands)                  
                   
  December 31,
2020		   September 30,
2020		   June 30,
2020		   March 31,
2020		   December 31,
2019
Assets                  
Cash and due from banks $ 11,287     $ 15,670     $ 16,408     $ 17,803     $ 11,603  
Interest-bearing deposits with banks   85,026       241,763       448,113       69,239       42,328  
Cash and cash equivalents   96,313       257,433       464,521       87,042       53,931  
Investment securities, available for sale   1,174,964       564,774       530,581       516,466       1,005,984  
Investment securities, held to maturity   14,759       11,725       12,592       13,369       12,577  
Investment securities, trading   8,623       8,030       7,801       7,757       8,621  
Loans held for sale   6,000       4,574       4,116       2,785       4,249  
Portfolio loans and leases, originated   3,380,727       3,396,068       3,422,890       3,424,601       3,320,816  
Portfolio loans and leases, acquired   247,684       280,616       299,275       342,565       368,497  
Total portfolio loans and leases   3,628,411       3,676,684       3,722,165       3,767,166       3,689,313  
Less: Allowance for credit losses on originated loan and leases   (50,783 )     (52,968 )     (51,659 )     (50,365 )     (22,526 )
Less: Allowance for credit losses on acquired loan and leases   (2,926 )     (3,460 )     (3,315 )     (3,705 )     (76 )
Total allowance for credit losses on loans and leases   (53,709 )     (56,428 )     (54,974 )     (54,070 )     (22,602 )
Net portfolio loans and leases   3,574,702       3,620,256       3,667,191       3,713,096       3,666,711  
Premises and equipment   56,662       60,369       61,778       63,144       64,965  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   34,601       38,536       39,348       40,157       40,961  
Accrued interest receivable   15,440       16,609       15,577       12,017       12,482  
Mortgage servicing rights   2,626       2,881       3,440       4,115       4,450  
Bank owned life insurance   60,393       60,072       59,728       59,399       59,079  
Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock   12,666       4,506       4,506       11,928       23,744  
Goodwill   184,012       184,012       184,012       184,012       184,012  
Intangible assets   15,564       16,433       17,303       18,213       19,131  
Other investments   17,742       17,129       17,055       16,786       16,683  
Other assets   156,955       179,600       181,762       172,747       85,679  
Total assets $ 5,432,022     $ 5,046,939     $ 5,271,311     $ 4,923,033     $ 5,263,259  
                                       
Liabilities                  
Deposits                  
Noninterest-bearing $ 1,401,843     $ 1,230,391     $ 1,217,496     $ 927,922     $ 898,173  
Interest-bearing   2,974,411       2,783,188       3,026,152       2,850,986       2,944,072  
Total deposits   4,376,254       4,013,579       4,243,648       3,778,908       3,842,245  
Short-term borrowings   72,161       23,456       28,891       162,045       493,219  
Long-term FHLB advances   39,906       44,872       44,837       47,303       52,269  
Subordinated notes   98,883       98,839       98,794       98,750       98,705  
Jr. subordinated debentures   21,935       21,889       21,843       21,798       21,753  
Operating lease liabilities   40,284       42,895       43,693       44,482       45,258  
Accrued interest payable   6,277       7,984       7,907       7,230       6,248  
Other liabilities   154,000       180,808       178,024       169,338       91,335  
Total liabilities   4,809,700       4,434,322       4,667,637       4,329,854       4,651,032  
                   
Shareholders' equity                  
Common stock   24,714       24,710       24,662       24,655       24,650  
Paid-in capital in excess of par value   381,653       380,770       380,167       379,495       378,606  
Less: common stock held in treasury, at cost   (89,164 )     (89,100 )     (88,612 )     (88,540 )     (81,174 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax   8,948       10,139       9,019       8,869       2,187  
Retained earnings   296,941       286,865       279,165       269,395       288,653  
Total Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation shareholders' equity   623,092       613,384       604,401       593,874       612,922  
Noncontrolling interest   (770 )     (767 )     (727 )     (695 )     (695 )
Total shareholders' equity   622,322       612,617       603,674       593,179       612,227  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,432,022     $ 5,046,939     $ 5,271,311     $ 4,923,033     $ 5,263,259  
                                       



Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation                  
Supplemental Balance Sheet Information (unaudited)                  
(dollars in thousands)                  
  Portfolio Loans and Leases(1) as of
  December 31,
2020		   September 30,
2020		   June 30,
2020		   March 31,
2020		   December 31,
2019
Commercial real estate - nonowner-occupied $ 1,435,575     $ 1,382,757     $ 1,375,904     $ 1,354,416     $ 1,337,167  
Commercial real estate - owner-occupied   578,509       568,219       542,688       530,667       527,607  
Home equity lines of credit   169,337       179,125       194,767       209,278       224,262  
Residential mortgage - 1st liens   621,369       660,923       695,270       710,495       706,690  
Residential mortgage - junior liens   23,795       26,150       33,644       35,583       36,843  
Construction   161,308       186,415       212,374       221,116       202,198  
Total real estate loans   2,989,893       3,003,589       3,054,647       3,061,555       3,034,767  
Commercial & Industrial   446,438       465,315       457,529       491,298       432,227  
Consumer   39,683       47,043       43,762       45,951       57,241  
Leases   152,397       160,737       166,227       168,362       165,078  
Total non-real estate loans and leases   638,518       673,095       667,518       705,611       654,546  
Total portfolio loans and leases $ 3,628,411     $ 3,676,684     $ 3,722,165     $ 3,767,166     $ 3,689,313  
                   
                   
  Nonperforming Loans and Leases(1) as of
  December 31,
2020		   September 30,
2020		   June 30,
2020		   March 31,
2020		   December 31,
2019
Commercial real estate - nonowner-occupied $ 57     $ 849     $ 245     $ 181     $ 199  
Commercial real estate - owner-occupied   1,659       3,597       4,046       2,543       4,159  
Home equity lines of credit   729       890       915       758       636  
Residential mortgage - 1st liens   99       862       912       1,080       2,447  
Residential mortgage - junior liens   85       50       72       79       83  
Total nonperforming real estate loans   2,629       6,248       6,190       4,641       7,524  
Commercial & Industrial   1,775       1,784       1,973       2,692       2,180  
Consumer   30       31       36       52       61  
Leases   872       534       219       172       883  
Total nonperforming non-real estate loans and leases   2,677       2,349       2,228       2,916       3,124  
Total nonperforming portfolio loans and leases $ 5,306     $ 8,597     $ 8,418     $ 7,557     $ 10,648  
                   
                   
  Net Loan and Lease Charge-Offs (Recoveries)(1) for the Three Months Ended
  December 31,
2020		   September 30,
2020		   June 30,
2020		   March 31,
2020		   December 31,
2019
Commercial real estate - nonowner-occupied $ 240     $ (2 )   $ (4 )   $ (2 )   $ (1,067 )
Commercial real estate - owner-occupied   382       494       1,234       -       190  
Home equity lines of credit   -       -       (4 )     114       33  
Residential mortgage - 1st liens   -       (13 )     420       727       378  
Residential mortgage - junior liens   -       -       -       -       -  
Construction   (1 )     (1 )     (1 )     (1 )     (1 )
Total net charge-offs of real estate loans   621       478       1,645       838       (467 )
Commercial & Industrial   897       1,522       499       612       57  
Consumer   409       134       238       261       227  
Leases   413       53       1,016       2,362       583  
Total net charge-offs of non-real estate loans and leases   1,719       1,709       1,753       3,235       867  
Total net charge-offs $ 2,340     $ 2,187     $ 3,398     $ 4,073     $ 400  
                   
(1) In conjunction with the adoption of CECL, the Corporation has revised its portfolio segmentation to align with the methodology applied in determining the ACL for loans and leases under CECL, which is based on federal call report codes, or collateral. Portfolio segmentation prior to the adoption of CECL was based on product type or purpose. As such, certain reclassifications were made to conform previous years to the current year's presentation.



Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation                        
Supplemental Balance Sheet Information (unaudited)                        
(dollars in thousands)                        
  Investment Securities Available for Sale, at Fair Value
  December 31,
2020		   September 30,
2020		     June 30,
2020		     March 31,
2020		     December 31,
2019
U.S. Treasury securities $ 500,100     $ 100     $ 100     $ 101     $ 500,101  
Obligations of the U.S. Government and agencies   93,098       90,928       114,149       106,679       102,020  
State & political subdivisions - tax-free   2,171       3,178       4,583       4,562       5,379  
Mortgage-backed securities   453,857       431,822       377,204       374,775       366,002  
Collateralized mortgage obligations   19,263       22,253       25,873       29,699       31,832  
Collateralized loan obligations   94,404       6,500       -       -       -  
Corporate bonds   11,421       9,343       8,022       -       -  
Other debt securities   650       650       650       650       650  
Total investment securities available for sale, at fair value $ 1,174,964     $ 564,774     $ 530,581     $ 516,466     $ 1,005,984  
                         
                         
  Unrealized Gain (Loss) on Investment Securities Available for Sale
  December 31,
2020		   September 30,
2020		     June 30,
2020		     March 31,
2020		     December 31,
2019
U.S. Treasury securities $ 5     $ -     $ -     $ 1     $ 35  
Obligations of the U.S. Government and agencies   649       995       1,103       1,036       (159 )
State & political subdivisions - tax-free   22       27       30       10       13  
Mortgage-backed securities   12,282       12,901       11,683       11,554       5,025  
Collateralized mortgage obligations   583       662       702       778       36  
Collateralized loan obligations   (96 )     -       -       -       -  
Corporate bonds   421       343       22       -       -  
Total unrealized gains on investment securities available for sale $ 13,866     $ 14,928     $ 13,540     $ 13,379     $ 4,950  
                         
                         
  Deposits
  December 31,
2020		   September 30,
2020		     June 30,
2020		     March 31,
2020		     December 31,
2019
Interest-bearing deposits:                        
Interest-bearing demand $ 885,802     $ 815,561     $ 910,441     $ 750,127     $ 944,915  
Money market   1,163,620       1,199,429       1,239,523       1,133,952       1,106,478  
Savings   282,406       245,167       249,636       247,799       220,450  
Retail time deposits   331,527       366,245       400,186       406,828       405,123  
Wholesale non-maturity deposits   275,011       77,356       146,463       198,888       177,865  
Wholesale time deposits   36,045       79,430       79,903       113,392       89,241  
Total interest-bearing deposits   2,974,411       2,783,188       3,026,152       2,850,986       2,944,072  
Noninterest-bearing deposits   1,401,843       1,230,391       1,217,496       927,922       898,173  
Total deposits $ 4,376,254     $ 4,013,579     $ 4,243,648     $ 3,778,908     $ 3,842,245  
                                       



Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation                          
Detailed Income Statements (unaudited)                          
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)                          
  For the Three Months Ended   For the Twelve Months Ended
  December 31,
2020		   September 30,
2020		   June 30,
2020		   March 31,
2020		   December 31,
2019		   December 31,
2020		   December 31,
2019
Interest income:                          
Interest and fees on loans and leases $ 35,632     $ 36,799     $ 40,690     $ 42,795     $ 43,220     $ 155,916     $ 178,367  
Interest on cash and cash equivalents   62       85       37       111       195       295       543  
Interest on investment securities   2,717       2,658       2,894       3,201       3,545       11,470       14,479  
Total interest income   38,411       39,542       43,621       46,107       46,960       167,681       193,389  
Interest expense:                          
Interest on deposits   1,891       2,967       4,476       7,637       8,674       16,971       35,936  
Interest on short-term borrowings   9       8       232       453       555       702       2,792  
Interest on FHLB advances   226       234       155       244       279       859       1,069  
Interest on jr. subordinated debentures   205       207       229       295       323       936       1,373  
Interest on subordinated notes   1,043       1,094       1,144       1,145       1,144       4,426       4,578  
Total interest expense   3,374       4,510       6,236       9,774       10,975       23,894       45,748  
Net interest income   35,037       35,032       37,385       36,333       35,985       143,787       147,641  
(Release of) provision for credit losses ("PCL")   (1,209 )     4,101       3,435       35,350       2,404       41,677       8,595  
Net interest income after PCL   36,246       30,931       33,950       983       33,581       102,110       139,046  
Noninterest income:                          
Fees for wealth management services   12,588       11,707       9,069       11,168       11,672       44,532       44,400  
Insurance commissions   1,393       1,682       1,303       1,533       1,666       5,911       6,877  
Capital markets revenue   841       3,314       2,975       2,361       5,455       9,491       11,276  
Service charges on deposits   756       663       603       846       858       2,868       3,374  
Loan servicing and other fees   360       373       452       461       489       1,646       2,206  
Net gain on sale of loans   842       1,021       3,134       782       597       5,779       2,342  
Net gain on sale of investment securities available for sale   -       -       -       -       -       -       -  
Net gain on sale of long-lived assets   2,297       -       -       -       -       2,297       -  
Net gain (loss) on sale of other real estate owned   -       -       -       148       (48 )     148       (84 )
Dividends on FHLB and FRB stocks   337       127       243       444       432       1,151       1,505  
Other operating income   2,592       2,212       2,787       557       2,134       8,148       10,288  
Total noninterest income   22,006       21,099       20,566       18,300       23,255       81,971       82,184  
Noninterest expense:                          
Salaries and wages   17,730       17,201       16,926       16,989       18,667       68,846       74,371  
Employee benefits   2,858       3,026       3,221       3,500       2,685       12,605       13,456  
Occupancy and bank premises   3,624       3,055       3,033       3,015       3,206       12,727       12,591  
Furniture, fixtures and equipment   2,400       2,481       2,120       2,431       2,401       9,432       9,693  
Impairment of long-lived assets   1,605       -       -       -       -       1,605       -  
Advertising   554       458       196       401       599       1,609       2,105  
Amortization of intangible assets   869       870       910       918       953       3,567       3,801  
Professional fees   1,767       1,718       1,575       1,368       1,754       6,428       5,434  
Pennsylvania bank shares tax   (339 )     115       116       116       42       8       1,478  
Data processing   1,501       1,403       1,479       1,394       1,517       5,777       5,517  
Other operating expenses   6,055       4,870       5,927       3,271       4,427       20,123       17,981  
Total noninterest expense   38,624       35,197       35,503       33,403       36,251       142,727       146,427  
Income (loss) before income taxes   19,628       16,833       19,013       (14,120 )     20,585       41,354       74,803  
Income tax expense (benefit)   4,094       3,709       4,010       (2,957 )     4,202       8,856       15,607  
    Net income (loss) $ 15,534     $ 13,124     $ 15,003     $ (11,163 )   $ 16,383     $ 32,498     $ 59,196  
Net (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest   (3 )     (40 )     (32 )     -       (1 )     (75 )     (10 )
    Net income (loss) attributable to Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation $ 15,537     $ 13,164     $ 15,035     $ (11,163 )   $ 16,384     $ 32,573     $ 59,206  
                           
Per share data:                          
Weighted average shares outstanding   19,958,567       19,945,634       19,926,737       20,053,159       20,124,553       19,970,921       20,142,306  
Dilutive common shares   69,091       75,983       81,482       -       88,455       71,424       91,065  
Weighted average diluted shares   20,027,658       20,021,617       20,008,219       20,053,159       20,213,008       20,042,345       20,233,371  
Basic earnings per common share $ 0.78     $ 0.66     $ 0.75     $ (0.56 )   $ 0.81     $ 1.63     $ 2.94  
Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.78     $ 0.66     $ 0.75     $ (0.56 )   $ 0.81     $ 1.63     $ 2.93  
Dividends paid or accrued per common share $ 0.27     $ 0.27     $ 0.26     $ 0.26     $ 0.26     $ 1.06     $ 1.02  
Effective tax rate   20.86 %     22.03 %     21.09 %     20.94 %     20.41 %     21.42 %     20.86 %
                           



Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation
Tax-Equivalent Net Interest Margin (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
    For the Three Months Ended   For the Twelve Months Ended
    December 31,
2020		 September 30,
2020		 June 30,
2020		 March 31,
2020		 December 31,
2019		   December 31,
2020		 December 31,
2019
    Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average Rates Earned/ Paid Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average Rates Earned/ Paid Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average Rates Earned/ Paid Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average Rates Earned/ Paid Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average Rates Earned/ Paid   Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average Rates Earned/ Paid Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average Rates Earned/ Paid
                                               
Assets:                                              
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks   $ 245,904   $ 62   0.10 % $ 336,225   $ 85   0.10 % $ 195,966   $ 37   0.08 % $ 50,330   $ 111   0.89 % $ 66,060   $ 195   1.17 %   $ 207,535   $ 295   0.14 % $ 46,408   $ 543   1.17 %
Investment securities - available for sale:                                              
Taxable     675,642     2,561   1.51 %   550,199     2,562   1.85 %   516,823     2,775   2.16 %   516,244     3,065   2.39 %   566,359     3,334   2.34 %     564,990     10,963   1.94 %   566,645     13,862   2.45 %
Tax-exempt     2,490     16   2.56 %   3,690     23   2.48 %   4,572     26   2.29 %   4,909     28   2.29 %   5,844     33   2.24 %     3,911     93   2.38 %   7,428     167   2.25 %
Total investment securities - available for sale     678,132     2,577   1.51 %   553,889     2,585   1.86 %   521,395     2,801   2.16 %   521,153     3,093   2.39 %   572,203     3,367   2.33 %     568,901     11,056   1.94 %   574,073     14,029   2.44 %
                                               
Investment securities - held to maturity     15,093     57   1.50 %   12,248     57   1.85 %   13,126     73   2.24 %   13,195     87   2.65 %   12,756     84   2.61 %     13,417     274   2.04 %   11,099     302   2.72 %
Investment securities - trading     8,033     86   4.26 %   7,957     21   1.05 %   7,800     24   1.24 %   8,528     25   1.18 %   8,330     99   4.72 %     8,079     156   1.93 %   8,237     172   2.09 %
                                               
Loans and leases *     3,657,572     35,734   3.89 %   3,701,495     36,901   3.97 %   3,940,032     40,779   4.16 %   3,738,386     42,898   4.62 %   3,598,609     43,326   4.78 %     3,758,935     156,312   4.16 %   3,533,702     178,829   5.06 %
                                               
Total interest-earning assets     4,604,734     38,516   3.33 %   4,611,814     39,649   3.42 %   4,678,319     43,714   3.76 %   4,331,592     46,214   4.29 %   4,257,958     47,071   4.39 %     4,556,867     168,093   3.69 %   4,173,519     193,875   4.65 %
                                               
Cash and due from banks     13,192         16,557         16,263         12,479         9,829           14,654         12,703      
Less: allowance for loan and lease losses     (55,634 )       (55,285 )       (54,113 )       (25,786 )       (21,124 )         (47,747 )       (20,828 )    
Other assets     562,410         584,502         585,605         526,633         528,744           564,835         518,507      
                                               
Total assets   $ 5,124,702       $ 5,157,588       $ 5,226,074       $ 4,844,918       $ 4,775,407         $ 5,088,609       $ 4,683,901      
                                               
Liabilities:                                              
                                               
Interest-bearing deposits:                                              
Savings, NOW and market rate deposits   $ 2,285,807   $ 495   0.09 % $ 2,282,591   $ 1,042   0.18 % $ 2,313,150   $ 2,341   0.41 % $ 2,197,279   $ 4,981   0.91 % $ 2,149,623   $ 5,659   1.04 %   $ 2,269,786   $ 8,859   0.39 % $ 1,969,205   $ 19,908   1.01 %
Wholesale deposits     130,660     293   0.89 %   223,527     465   0.83 %   245,052     486   0.80 %   253,322     977   1.55 %   214,229     1,024   1.90 %     212,943     2,221   1.04 %   300,148     6,908   2.30 %
Retail time deposits     349,474     1,103   1.26 %   385,534     1,460   1.51 %   410,911     1,649   1.61 %   403,111     1,679   1.68 %   435,198     1,991   1.82 %     387,149     5,891   1.52 %   492,110     9,120   1.85 %
Total interest-bearing deposits     2,765,941     1,891   0.27 %   2,891,652     2,967   0.41 %   2,969,113     4,476   0.61 %   2,853,712     7,637   1.08 %   2,799,050     8,674   1.23 %     2,869,878     16,971   0.59 %   2,761,463     35,936   1.30 %
                                               
Borrowings:                                              
Short-term borrowings     29,130     9   0.12 %   29,913     8   0.11 %   136,816     232   0.68 %   140,585     453   1.30 %   121,612     555   1.81 %     83,813     702   0.84 %   129,457     2,792   2.16 %
Long-term FHLB advances     43,634     226   2.06 %   44,849     234   2.08 %   46,161     155   1.35 %   47,335     244   2.07 %   53,443     279   2.07 %     45,488     859   1.89 %   51,709     1,069   2.07 %
Subordinated notes     98,860     1,043   4.20 %   98,815     1,094   4.40 %   98,770     1,144   4.66 %   98,725     1,145   4.66 %   98,681     1,144   4.60 %     98,793     4,426   4.48 %   98,612     4,578   4.64 %
Jr. subordinated debt     21,905     205   3.72 %   21,859     207   3.77 %   21,814     229   4.22 %   21,768     295   5.45 %   21,726     323   5.90 %     21,837     936   4.29 %   21,660     1,373   6.34 %
Total borrowings     193,529     1,483   3.05 %   195,436     1,543   3.14 %   303,561     1,760   2.33 %   308,413     2,137   2.79 %   295,462     2,301   3.09 %     249,931     6,923   2.77 %   301,438     9,812   3.26 %
                                               
Total interest-bearing liabilities     2,959,470     3,374   0.45 %   3,087,088     4,510   0.58 %   3,272,674     6,236   0.77 %   3,162,125     9,774   1.24 %   3,094,512     10,975   1.41 %     3,119,809     23,894   0.77 %   3,062,901     45,748   1.49 %
                                               
Noninterest-bearing deposits     1,267,795         1,220,570         1,126,139         894,264         915,128           1,127,831         900,156      
Other liabilities     280,179         240,737         226,698         173,519         159,259           230,448         131,889      
Total noninterest-bearing liabilities     1,547,974         1,461,307         1,352,837         1,067,783         1,074,387           1,358,279         1,032,045      
                                               
Total liabilities     4,507,444         4,548,395         4,625,511         4,229,908         4,168,899           4,478,088         4,094,946      
                                               
Shareholders' equity     617,258         609,193         600,563         615,010         606,508           610,521         588,955      
                                               
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 5,124,702       $ 5,157,588       $ 5,226,074       $ 4,844,918       $ 4,775,407         $ 5,088,609       $ 4,683,901      
                                               
Net interest spread       2.88 %     2.84 %     2.99 %     3.05 %     2.98 %       2.92 %     3.16 %
Effect of noninterest-bearing sources       0.16 %     0.19 %     0.23 %     0.33 %     0.38 %       0.24 %     0.39 %
                                               
Tax-equivalent net interest margin     $ 35,142   3.04 %   $ 35,139   3.03 %   $ 37,478   3.22 %   $ 36,440   3.38 %   $ 36,096   3.36 %     $ 144,199   3.16 %   $ 148,127   3.55 %
                                               
Tax-equivalent adjustment     $ 105   0.01 %   $ 107   0.01 %   $ 93   0.01 %   $ 107   0.01 %   $ 111   0.01 %     $ 412   0.01 %   $ 486   0.01 %
                                               
Supplemental Information Regarding Accretion of Fair Value Marks                                        
    Interest Increase (Decrease) Effect on Yield or Rate   Increase (Decrease) Effect on Yield or Rate   Increase (Decrease) Effect on Yield or Rate   Increase (Decrease) Effect on Yield or Rate   Increase (Decrease) Effect on Yield or Rate     Increase (Decrease) Effect on Yield or Rate   Increase (Decrease) Effect on Yield or Rate
Loans and leases   Income $ 921   0.10 %   $ 784   0.08 %   $ 1,017   0.10 %   $ 910   0.10 %   $ 1,027   0.11 %     $ 3,632   0.10 %   $ 5,718   0.16 %
Retail time deposits   Expense $ (78 ) -0.09 %   $ (96 ) -0.10 %   $ (103 ) -0.10 %   $ (118 ) -0.12 %   $ (134 ) -0.12 %       (395 ) -0.10 %     (678 ) -0.14 %
Long-term FHLB advances   Expense $ 35   0.32 %   $ 34   0.30 %   $ 35   0.30 %   $ 34   0.29 %   $ 34   0.25 %       138   0.30 %     135   0.26 %
Jr. subordinated debt   Expense $ 46   0.84 %   $ 46   0.84 %   $ 45   0.83 %   $ 45   0.83 %   $ 44   0.80 %       182   0.83 %     173   0.80 %
Net interest income from fair value marks     $ 918       $ 800       $ 1,040       $ 949       $ 1,083         $ 3,707       $ 6,088    
Purchase accounting effect on tax-equivalent margin     0.08 %     0.07 %     0.09 %     0.09 %     0.10 %       0.08 %     0.15 %
                                               
* Average loans and leases include portfolio loans and leases, and loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans are also included in the average loan and leases balances.              



Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation                          
Appendix - Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliations and Calculation of Non-GAAP Performance Measures (unaudited)                    
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)                          
                           
Statement on Non-GAAP Measures: The Corporation believes the presentation of the following non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplemental information that is essential to an investor’s proper understanding of the results of operations and financial condition of the Corporation. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of the Corporation’s performance. These non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as substitutes for the financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.        
                           
  As of or For the Three Months Ended   As of or For the Twelve Months Ended
  December 31,
2020		   September 30,
2020		   June 30,
2020		   March 31,
2020		   December 31,
2019		   December 31,
2020		   December 31,
2019
Reconciliation of Net Income to Net Income (core):                          
Net income (loss) attributable to BMBC (a GAAP measure) $ 15,537     $ 13,164     $ 15,035     $ (11,163 )   $ 16,384     $ 32,573     $ 59,206  
Less: Tax-effected non-core noninterest income:                          
Gain on sale of PPP loans   -       -       (1,905 )     -       -       (1,905 )     -  
BMT Investment Advisers wind-down costs   -       -       1,744       -       -       1,744       -  
Gain on sale of building   (1,813 )     -       -       -       -       (1,813 )     -  
Add: Tax-effected non-core noninterest expense items:                          
Voluntary years of service incentive program expenses   -       -       -       -       -       -       3,553  
BMT Investment Advisers wind-down costs   -       -       100       -       -       100       -  
Severance associated with staff reduction   -       -       425       -       -       425       -  
Gain on early lease termination   (107 )     -       -       -       -       (107 )     -  
Impairment of long-lived assets   1,268       -       -       -       -       1,268       -  
Disposal expense of premises and equipment   633       -       -       -       -       633       -  
Net income (loss) (core) (a non-GAAP measure) $ 15,518     $ 13,164     $ 15,399     $ (11,163 )   $ 16,384     $ 32,918     $ 62,759  
                           
Calculation of Basic and Diluted Earnings per Common Share (core):                          
Weighted average common shares outstanding   19,958,567       19,945,634       19,926,737       20,053,159       20,124,553       19,970,921       20,142,306  
Dilutive common shares   69,091       75,983       81,482       -       88,455       71,424       91,065  
Weighted average diluted shares