Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter Net Income of $15.5 Million

BRYN MAWR, Pa., Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: BMTC) (the "Corporation"), parent of The Bryn Mawr Trust Company (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $15.5 million, or $0.78 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended December 31, 2020, as compared to $13.2 million, or $0.66 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended September 30, 2020, and $16.4 million, or $0.81 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended December 31, 2019.

As detailed in the appendix to this earnings release, management calculates core net income, a non-GAAP measure. Core net income for the three months ended December 31, 2020 excludes certain non-core noninterest income and expense items recognized in connection with the sale of owned office space, the early termination of leased office space, and the planned closure of a branch location. As detailed in the appendix to this earnings release, while the individual components of these items were meaningful, overall core net income of $15.5 million, or $0.77 diluted earnings per share, was relatively consistent as compared to GAAP net income. There were no meaningful non-core income or expense items for the three months ended September 30, 2020 or December 31, 2019. A reconciliation of core net income and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included in the appendix to this earnings release.

“We are pleased with how we concluded this challenging year,” commented Frank Leto, President and Chief Executive Officer, continuing, “We are excited to report that our prior investments in technology and the commitment of our people to quickly and successfully adapt to a sustainable remote working environment allowed us to execute on permanent office space reductions. The net earnings impact of the one-time gains and costs resulting from these occupancy decisions, coupled with the one-time costs associated with the forthcoming closure of one branch location was not material. We expect that these cost-saving decisions will positively impact our noninterest expense in 2021 and beyond.” Mr. Leto continued, “The number of loans within our COVID-19 deferral program at year-end has considerably decreased from prior quarters as borrowers have begun resuming payments. Lastly, our wealth division continues to perform strongly and finished the year with $19 billion in assets under management, an increase of $2.4 billion from a year ago, and linked quarter growth in revenue of over 7%.”

On January 21, 2021, the Board of Directors of the Corporation declared a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share, payable March 1, 2021 to shareholders of record as of February 1, 2021.

SIGNIFICANT ITEMS OF NOTE

Results of Operations – Fourth Quarter 2020 Compared to Third Quarter 2020

Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was $15.5 million, or $0.78 diluted earnings per share, as compared to $13.2 million, or $0.66 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended September 30, 2020. Net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was $35.0 million, relatively unchanged as compared to the linked quarter. The provision for credit losses (the “Provision”), which includes the provision for credit losses on loans and leases, off-balance sheet credit exposures, and accrued interest receivable on COVID-19 deferrals, for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was a release of $1.2 million, as compared to a provision of $4.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, a difference of $5.3 million. Total noninterest income increased $907 thousand, total noninterest expense increased $3.4 million, and income tax expense increased $385 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2020, as compared to the three months ended September 30, 2020.





Net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was $35.0 million, relatively unchanged as compared to the linked quarter. Tax-equivalent net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was $35.1 million, relatively unchanged as compared to the linked quarter. Tax-equivalent net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was positively impacted by the accretion of purchase accounting fair value marks of $918 thousand, an increase of $118 thousand as compared to $800 thousand for the linked quarter. Excluding the effects of these purchase accounting fair value marks, the adjusted tax-equivalent net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was $34.2 million, a decrease of $115 thousand over the linked quarter. A reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included in the appendix to this earnings release.



The tax-equivalent net interest margin was 3.04% for the three months ended December 31, 2020 as compared to 3.03% for the linked quarter. Adjusting for the impact of the accretion of purchase accounting fair value marks, the adjusted tax-equivalent net interest margin was 2.96% for both the three months ended December 31, 2020 and three months ended September 30, 2020, respectively. A reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included in the appendix to this earnings release.



The change in tax-equivalent net interest income adjusted for purchase accounting included a decrease of $1.3 million in tax-equivalent interest and fees earned on loans and leases partially offset by a decrease of $1.1 million in interest expense on deposits, for the three months ended December 31, 2020 as compared to the linked quarter.



Tax-equivalent interest and fees earned on loans and leases for the three months ended December 31, 2020 decreased $1.2 million as compared to the linked quarter. The tax-equivalent yield on average loans and leases for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was 3.89%, an eight basis point decrease as compared to the linked quarter. Average loans and leases decreased $43.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 as compared to the linked quarter.



Interest expense on deposits for the three months ended December 31, 2020 decreased $1.1 million over the linked quarter. The rate paid on average interest-bearing deposits for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was 0.27%, a 14 basis point decrease as compared to the linked quarter. Average interest-bearing deposits for the three months ended December 31, 2020 decreased $125.7 million as compared to the linked quarter.

Noninterest income of $22.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 represented a $907 thousand increase over the linked quarter. The increase was driven by the $2.3 million gain on sale of long-lived assets recognized in the fourth quarter of 2020 in connection with the sale of owned office space, as well as an $881 thousand increase in fees for wealth management services. These increases were partially offset by a decrease of $2.5 million in capital markets revenue primarily due to decreased volume and size of interest rate swap transactions with commercial loan customers for the three months ended December 31, 2020 as compared to the linked quarter.





Noninterest expense of $38.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 represented a $3.4 million increase over the linked quarter. The increase was primarily driven by $1.6 million of impairment of long-lived assets and $801 thousand of disposal expense of leasehold improvements and equipment associated with the sale of owned office space and the early termination of leased office space.



These facility driven charges, which are detailed in the appendix to this earnings release as non-core items, coupled with increases of $1.2 million and $529 thousand in other operating expenses and salaries and wages, respectively, were partially offset by a decrease of $454 thousand in Pennsylvania bank shares tax expense. The increase in other operating expenses included a $598 thousand increase in deferred compensation expense, which was primarily due to market fluctuations in the fourth quarter of 2020 affecting the Corporation's deferred compensation plan liability, and a $387 thousand increase in contributions. The increase in salaries and wages was primarily due to an increase in incentive accruals. The decrease in Pennsylvania bank shares tax was driven by an increase in tax credits and refunds recorded in the fourth quarter of 2020 in connection with contributions to qualified organizations under Pennsylvania tax credit programs.

A release of Provision of $1.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 compared to a Provision of $4.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020, a difference of $5.3 million. A $629 thousand release of provision for credit losses on off-balance sheet exposures and a $379 thousand release of provision for credit losses on loans and leases for the three months ended December 31, 2020 were driven by improvements in the current and forward-looking economic conditions, primarily Pennsylvania unemployment, included in the estimation of expected credit losses as compared to September 30, 2020. A $201 thousand release of provision for credit losses on accrued interest receivable on COVID-19 deferrals for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was primarily driven by a decrease in loans and leases within a deferral period. Net loan and lease charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2020 totaled $2.3 million, an increase of $153 thousand as compared to $2.2 million for the third quarter of 2020.





The effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2020 decreased to 20.86% as compared to 22.03% for the third quarter of 2020. The decrease in effective tax rate was primarily due to an $84 thousand decrease in discrete tax expense related to stock-based compensation coupled with a reduction in state income tax expense.



Results of Operations – Fourth Quarter 2020 Compared to Fourth Quarter 2019

Net income for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was $15.5 million, or $0.78 diluted earnings per share, as compared to $16.4 million, or $0.81 diluted earnings per share, for the three months ended December 31, 2019. Net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was $35.0 million, a decrease of $948 thousand as compared to the same period in 2019. The Provision for the three months ended December 31, 2020, as calculated under the Current Expected Credit Loss (“CECL”) framework, decreased $3.6 million as compared to the same period in 2019, which was calculated in accordance with previously-applicable GAAP. Total noninterest income decreased $1.2 million, total noninterest expense increased $2.4 million, and income tax expense decreased $108 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2020 as compared to the three months ended December 31, 2019.





Net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was $35.0 million, a decrease of $948 thousand as compared to the same period in 2019. Tax-equivalent net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was $35.1 million, a decrease of $954 thousand as compared to the same period in 2019. Tax-equivalent net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was positively impacted by the accretion of purchase accounting fair value marks of $918 thousand as compared to $1.1 million for the same period in 2019. Excluding the effects of these purchase accounting fair value marks, the adjusted tax-equivalent net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was $34.2 million, a decrease of $789 thousand as compared to the same period in 2019. A reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included in the appendix to this earnings release.



The tax-equivalent net interest margin was 3.04% for the three months ended December 31, 2020 as compared to 3.36% for the same period in 2019. Adjusting for the impacts of the accretion of purchase accounting fair value marks, the adjusted tax-equivalent net interest margin was 2.96% and 3.26% for three months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively. The main drivers for the decrease in the adjusted tax-equivalent net interest margin were the rate and volume changes of interest-bearing assets and liabilities as discussed in the below bullet points. A reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included in the appendix to this earnings release.



Items contributing to the decrease in tax-equivalent net interest income adjusted for purchase accounting included decreases of $7.5 million and $790 thousand in tax-equivalent interest and fees earned on loans and leases and tax-equivalent interest income on available for sale investment securities, respectively, partially offset by decreases of $6.8 million and $546 thousand in interest paid on deposits and interest expense on short-term borrowings, respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019.



Tax-equivalent interest and fees earned on loans and leases for the three months ended December 31, 2020 decreased $7.6 million as compared to the same period in 2019. The tax-equivalent yield on average loans and leases for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was 3.89%, an 89 basis point decrease as compared to the same period in 2019. The effect of the decrease in the tax-equivalent yield was partially offset by an increase of $59.0 million in average loans and leases for the three months ended December 31, 2020 as compared to same period in 2019.



Tax-equivalent interest income on available for sale investment securities for the three months ended December 31, 2020 decreased $790 thousand as compared to the same period in 2019. The tax-equivalent yield on average available for sale investment securities for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was 1.51%, an 82 basis point decrease as compared to the same period in 2019. The effect of the decrease in the tax-equivalent yield was partially offset by an increase of $105.9 million in average available for sale investment securities for the three months ended December 31, 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019.



Interest expense on deposits for the three months ended December 31, 2020 decreased $6.8 million as compared to the same period in 2019. The rate paid on average interest-bearing deposits for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was 0.27%, a 96 basis point decrease as compared to the same period in 2019. Average interest-bearing deposits for the three months ended December 31, 2020 decreased $33.1 million as compared to the same period in 2019.



Interest expense on short-term borrowings for the three months ended December 31, 2020 decreased $546 thousand as compared to the same period in 2019. The decrease was primarily due to a $92.5 million decrease in average short-term borrowings for the three months ended December 31, 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019, coupled with a 169 basis point decrease in the rate paid for the three months ended December 31, 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019.

Noninterest income of $22.0 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 represented a $1.2 million decrease over the same period in 2019. The decrease was driven by a $4.6 million decrease in capital markets revenue primarily due to decreased volume and size of interest rate swap transactions with commercial loan customers for the three months ended December 31, 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019. Partially offsetting the decrease was a $2.3 million gain on sale of long-lived assets recognized in the fourth quarter of 2020 in connection with the sale of owned office space, as well as a $916 thousand increase in fees for wealth management services.





Noninterest expense of $38.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 represented a $2.4 million increase over the same period in 2019. The increase was primarily driven by $1.6 million of impairment of long-lived assets and $801 thousand of disposal expense of leasehold improvements and equipment associated with the sale of owned office space and the early termination of leased office space.



These facility driven charges, which are detailed in the appendix to this earnings release as non-core items, coupled with an increase of $1.6 million in other operating expenses were partially offset by decreases of $937 thousand and $381 thousand in salaries and wages and Pennsylvania bank shares tax expense, respectively. The decrease in salaries and wages was primarily driven by reduced headcount. The decrease in Pennsylvania bank shares tax was driven by an increase in tax credits and refunds recorded in the fourth quarter of 2020 in connection with contributions to qualified organizations under Pennsylvania tax credit programs.

A release of Provision of $1.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020, as calculated under the CECL framework, compared to a Provision, calculated in accordance with previously-applicable GAAP, of $2.4 million for the same period in 2019, a difference of $3.6 million. A $629 thousand release of provision for credit losses on off-balance sheet exposures and a $379 thousand release of provision for credit losses on loans and leases for the three months ended December 31, 2020 were driven by improvements in the current and forward-looking economic conditions, primarily Pennsylvania unemployment, included in the estimation of expected credit losses. A $201 thousand release of provision for credit losses on accrued interest receivable on COVID-19 deferrals for the three months ended December 31, 2020 was primarily driven by a decrease in loans and leases within a deferral period. Net loan and lease charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2020 totaled $2.3 million, an increase of $1.9 million as compared to $400 thousand for the fourth quarter in 2019.





The effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2020 increased to 20.86% as compared to 20.41% for the fourth quarter of 2019.



Financial Condition – December 31, 2020 Compared to December 31, 2019

Total assets as of December 31, 2020 were $5.43 billion, an increase of $168.8 million from December 31, 2019. Increases of $169.0 million, $71.3 million, and $42.4 million in available for sale investment securities, other assets, and cash balances, respectively, were partially offset by a decrease of $60.9 million in portfolio loans and leases and an increase of $31.1 million in the allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) on loans and leases. The changes in available for sale investment securities, portfolio loans and leases, and the ACL on loans and leases are discussed in the bullets below. The increase in other assets was primarily driven by a $66.2 million increase in the fair value of interest rate swaps.





Available for sale investment securities as of December 31, 2020 totaled $1.18 billion, an increase of $169.0 million from December 31, 2019. Increases of $94.4 million, $87.9 million, and $11.4 million in collateralized loan obligations, mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds, respectively, were partially offset by decreases of $12.6 million and $8.9 million in collateralized mortgage obligations and U.S. Government and agency securities, respectively.





Total portfolio loans and leases of $3.63 billion as of December 31, 2020 decreased $60.9 million, or 1.7%, from December 31, 2019. Decreases of $85.3 million, $54.9 million, $40.9 million, $17.6 million, $13.0 million and $12.7 million in residential mortgage 1st liens, home equity lines of credit, construction loans, consumer loans, residential mortgage 2nd liens and leases, respectively, were partially offset by increases of $98.4 million, $50.9 million and $14.2 million in nonowner-occupied commercial real estate loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate loans and commercial and industrial loans, respectively. In conjunction with the adoption of CECL, the Corporation has revised its portfolio segmentation to align with the methodology applied in determining the ACL for loans and leases under CECL, which is based on federal call report codes which classify loans based on the primary collateral supporting the loan. Portfolio segmentation prior to the adoption of CECL was based on product type or purpose. As such, certain reclassifications were made to conform previous years to the current year's presentation.



As of December 31, 2020, 66 consumer loans and leases in the amount of $7.3 million and 37 commercial loans in the amount of $67.7 million are within a deferral period under the Bank's modification programs, the total comprising 2.1% of the Bank’s portfolio loans and leases. Of those commercial loans within a deferral period, $59.0 million, or 87.2% of deferred commercial loans, continue to make interest-only payments.

The ACL on loans and leases was $22.6 million as of December 31, 2019. Effective January 1, 2020, the Corporation adopted CECL and recognized an increase in the ACL on loans and leases of approximately $3.2 million, as a cumulative effect of a change in accounting principle, with a corresponding decrease, net of tax, in retained earnings. The ACL on loans and leases was $53.7 million as of December 31, 2020, an increase of $31.1 million as compared to December 31, 2019. The significant increase was driven by the current and forward-looking adverse economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic included in the estimation of expected credit losses on loans and leases as of December 31, 2020 as compared to our initial adoption of CECL.





Deposits of $4.38 billion as of December 31, 2020 increased $534.0 million from December 31, 2019. Increases of $503.7 million, $97.1 million, $62.0 million, and $57.1 million in noninterest bearing deposits, wholesale non-maturity deposits, savings accounts, and money market accounts, respectively, were offset by decreases of $73.6 million, $59.1 million, and $53.2 million in retail time deposits, interest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale time deposits, respectively. The increase in noninterest bearing deposits was primarily due to the Bank's Paycheck Protection Program loan customers depositing loan funds into Bank deposit accounts during the second quarter of 2020.





Borrowings of $232.9 million as of December 31, 2020, which include short-term borrowings, long-term FHLB advances, subordinated notes and junior subordinated debentures, decreased $433.1 million from December 31, 2019, primarily due to decreases of $421.1 million and $12.4 million in short-term borrowings and long-term FHLB advances, respectively. The increase in deposits reduced the need to obtain wholesale funding at December 31, 2020 as compared to December 31, 2019.





Wealth assets totaled $18.98 billion as of December 31, 2020, an increase of $2.43 billion from December 31, 2019. As of December 31, 2020, wealth assets consisted of $11.86 billion of wealth assets where fees are set at fixed amounts, an increase of $2.28 billion from December 31, 2019, and $7.12 billion of wealth assets where fees are predominantly determined based on the market value of the assets held in their accounts, an increase of $144.5 million from December 31, 2019.





The capital ratios for the Bank and the Corporation, as of December 31, 2020, as shown in the attached tables, indicate regulatory capital levels in excess of the regulatory minimums and the levels necessary for the Bank to be considered “well capitalized.” In September 2020, the U.S. banking agencies issued a final rule that provides banking organizations with an alternative option to delay for two years an estimate of CECL’s effect on regulatory capital, relative to the incurred loss methodology’s effect on regulatory capital, followed by a three-year transition period. This final rule is consistent with the interim final rule issued by the U.S. banking agencies in March 2020. The current and prior quarter ratios reflect the Corporation's election of the five-year transition provision.



Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation Summary Financial Information (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) As of or For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Consolidated Balance Sheet (selected items) Interest-bearing deposits with banks $ 85,026 $ 241,763 $ 448,113 $ 69,239 $ 42,328 Investment securities 1,198,346 584,529 550,974 537,592 1,027,182 Loans held for sale 6,000 4,574 4,116 2,785 4,249 Portfolio loans and leases 3,628,411 3,676,684 3,722,165 3,767,166 3,689,313 Allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans and leases (53,709 ) (56,428 ) (54,974 ) (54,070 ) (22,602 ) Goodwill and other intangible assets 199,576 200,445 201,315 202,225 203,143 Total assets 5,432,022 5,046,939 5,271,311 4,923,033 5,263,259 Deposits - interest-bearing 2,974,411 2,783,188 3,026,152 2,850,986 2,944,072 Deposits - non-interest-bearing 1,401,843 1,230,391 1,217,496 927,922 898,173 Short-term borrowings 72,161 23,456 28,891 162,045 493,219 Long-term FHLB advances 39,906 44,872 44,837 47,303 52,269 Subordinated notes 98,883 98,839 98,794 98,750 98,705 Jr. subordinated debentures 21,935 21,889 21,843 21,798 21,753 Total liabilities 4,809,700 4,434,322 4,667,637 4,329,854 4,651,032 Total shareholders' equity 622,322 612,617 603,674 593,179 612,227 Average Balance Sheet (selected items) Interest-bearing deposits with banks $ 245,904 $ 336,225 $ 195,966 $ 50,330 $ 66,060 $ 207,535 $ 46,408 Investment securities 701,258 574,094 542,321 542,876 593,289 590,397 593,409 Loans held for sale 2,836 4,393 3,805 2,319 4,160 3,340 3,286 Portfolio loans and leases 3,654,736 3,697,102 3,936,227 3,736,067 3,594,449 3,755,595 3,530,416 Total interest-earning assets 4,604,734 4,611,814 4,678,319 4,331,592 4,257,958 4,556,867 4,173,519 Goodwill and intangible assets 200,060 200,931 201,823 202,760 203,663 201,389 205,143 Total assets 5,124,702 5,157,588 5,226,074 4,844,918 4,775,407 5,088,609 4,683,901 Deposits - interest-bearing 2,765,941 2,891,652 2,969,113 2,853,712 2,799,050 2,869,878 2,761,463 Short-term borrowings 29,130 29,913 136,816 140,585 121,612 83,813 129,457 Long-term FHLB advances 43,634 44,849 46,161 47,335 53,443 45,488 51,709 Subordinated notes 98,860 98,815 98,770 98,725 98,681 98,793 98,612 Jr. subordinated debentures 21,905 21,859 21,814 21,768 21,726 21,837 21,660 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,959,470 3,087,088 3,272,674 3,162,125 3,094,512 3,119,809 3,062,901 Total liabilities 4,507,444 4,548,395 4,625,511 4,229,908 4,168,899 4,478,088 4,094,946 Total shareholders' equity 617,258 609,193 600,563 615,010 606,508 610,521 588,955 Income Statement Net interest income $ 35,037 $ 35,032 $ 37,385 $ 36,333 $ 35,985 $ 143,787 $ 147,641 (Release of) provision for credit losses (1,209 ) 4,101 3,435 35,350 2,404 41,677 8,595 Noninterest income 22,006 21,099 20,566 18,300 23,255 81,971 82,184 Noninterest expense 38,624 35,197 35,503 33,403 36,251 142,727 146,427 Income tax expense (benefit) 4,094 3,709 4,010 (2,957 ) 4,202 8,856 15,607 Net income (loss) 15,534 13,124 15,003 (11,163 ) 16,383 32,498 59,196 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (3 ) (40 ) (32 ) - (1 ) (75 ) (10 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation 15,537 13,164 15,035 (11,163 ) 16,384 32,573 59,206 Basic earnings per share 0.78 0.66 0.75 (0.56 ) 0.81 1.63 2.94 Diluted earnings per share 0.78 0.66 0.75 (0.56 ) 0.81 1.63 2.93 Net income (loss) (core) (1) 15,518 13,164 15,399 (11,163 ) 16,384 32,918 62,759 Basic earnings per share (core) (1) 0.78 0.66 0.77 (0.56 ) 0.81 1.65 3.12 Diluted earnings per share (core) (1) 0.77 0.66 0.77 (0.56 ) 0.81 1.64 3.10 Dividends paid or accrued per share 0.27 0.27 0.26 0.26 0.26 1.06 1.02 Profitability Indicators Return on average assets 1.21 % 1.02 % 1.16 % -0.93 % 1.36 % 0.64 % 1.26 % Return on average equity 10.01 % 8.60 % 10.07 % -7.30 % 10.72 % 5.34 % 10.05 % Return on tangible equity(1) 15.44 % 13.47 % 15.86 % -10.17 % 16.85 % 8.63 % 16.18 % Return on tangible equity (core)(1) 15.42 % 13.47 % 16.23 % -10.17 % 16.85 % 8.72 % 17.10 % Return on average assets (core)(1) 1.20 % 1.02 % 1.19 % -0.93 % 1.36 % 0.65 % 1.34 % Return on average equity (core)(1) 10.00 % 8.60 % 10.31 % -7.30 % 10.72 % 5.39 % 10.66 % Tax-equivalent net interest margin 3.04 % 3.03 % 3.22 % 3.38 % 3.36 % 3.16 % 3.55 % Efficiency ratio(1) 64.81 % 61.16 % 58.75 % 59.46 % 59.58 % 60.96 % 60.10 % Share Data Closing share price $ 30.60 $ 24.87 $ 27.66 $ 28.38 $ 41.24 Book value per common share $ 31.18 $ 30.70 $ 30.29 $ 29.78 $ 30.42 Tangible book value per common share(1) $ 21.22 $ 20.69 $ 20.23 $ 19.66 $ 20.36 Price / book value 98.14 % 81.01 % 91.32 % 95.30 % 135.57 % Price / tangible book value(1) 144.20 % 120.20 % 136.73 % 144.35 % 202.55 % Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 20,027,658 20,021,617 20,008,219 20,053,159 20,213,008 20,042,345 20,233,371 Shares outstanding, end of period 19,960,294 19,958,186 19,927,893 19,921,524 20,126,296 Wealth Management Information: Wealth assets under mgmt, administration, supervision and brokerage (2) $ 18,976,544 $ 17,244,307 $ 17,012,903 $ 15,593,732 $ 16,548,060 Fees for wealth management services $ 12,588 $ 11,707 $ 9,069 $ 11,168 $ 11,672 Capital Ratios(3) Bryn Mawr Trust Company ("BMTC") Tier I capital to risk weighted assets ("RWA") 11.53 % 12.02 % 11.68 % 11.10 % 11.47 % Total capital to RWA 12.74 % 13.27 % 12.93 % 12.33 % 12.09 % Tier I leverage ratio 8.78 % 9.16 % 8.75 % 9.12 % 9.37 % Tangible equity ratio (1) 8.27 % 9.36 % 8.67 % 8.98 % 8.58 % Common equity Tier I capital to RWA 11.53 % 12.02 % 11.68 % 11.10 % 11.47 % Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation ("BMBC") Tier I capital to RWA 11.85 % 11.48 % 11.27 % 10.80 % 11.42 % Total capital to RWA 15.54 % 15.19 % 15.14 % 14.62 % 14.69 % Tier I leverage ratio 9.03 % 8.75 % 8.44 % 8.88 % 9.33 % Tangible equity ratio (1) 8.09 % 8.52 % 7.95 % 8.30 % 8.10 % Common equity Tier I capital to RWA 11.28 % 10.92 % 10.71 % 10.25 % 10.86 % Asset Quality Indicators Net loan and lease charge-offs ("NCO"s) $ 2,340 $ 2,187 $ 3,398 $ 4,073 $ 400 $ 7,925 $ 5,331 Loans and leases risk-rated Special Mention $ 68,892 $ 48,267 $ 55,171 $ 14,833 $ 19,922 Total classified loans and leases 153,011 175,501 154,687 60,972 66,901 Total criticized loans and leases $ 221,903 $ 223,768 $ 209,858 $ 75,805 $ 86,823 Nonperforming loans and leases ("NPL"s) $ 5,306 $ 8,597 $ 8,418 $ 7,557 $ 10,648 Other real estate owned ("OREO") - - - - - Total nonperforming assets ("NPA"s) $ 5,306 $ 8,597 $ 8,418 $ 7,557 $ 10,648 Nonperforming loans and leases 30 or more days past due $ 2,001 $ 4,153 $ 3,223 $ 3,380 $ 6,314 Performing loans and leases 30 to 89 days past due 10,847 9,351 10,022 19,930 7,196 Performing loans and leases 90 or more days past due - - - - - Total delinquent loans and leases $ 12,848 $ 13,504 $ 13,245 $ 23,310 $ 13,510 Delinquent loans and leases to total loans and leases 0.35 % 0.37 % 0.36 % 0.62 % 0.37 % Delinquent performing loans and leases to total loans and leases 0.30 % 0.25 % 0.27 % 0.53 % 0.19 % NCOs / average loans and leases (annualized) 0.25 % 0.24 % 0.35 % 0.44 % 0.04 % 0.21 % 0.15 % NPLs / total portfolio loans and leases 0.15 % 0.23 % 0.23 % 0.20 % 0.29 % NPAs / total loans and leases and OREO 0.15 % 0.23 % 0.23 % 0.20 % 0.29 % NPAs / total assets 0.10 % 0.17 % 0.16 % 0.15 % 0.20 % ACL on loans and leases / NPLs 1012.23 % 656.37 % 653.05 % 715.50 % 212.27 % ACL / classified loans and leases 35.10 % 32.15 % 35.54 % 88.68 % 33.78 % ACL / criticized loans and leases 24.20 % 25.22 % 26.20 % 71.33 % 26.03 % ACL on loans and leases / portfolio loans 1.48 % 1.53 % 1.48 % 1.44 % 0.61 % ACL on loans and leases for originated loans and leases / Originated loans and leases (1) 1.50 % 1.56 % 1.51 % 1.47 % 0.68 % (Total ACL on loans and leases + Loan mark) / Total Gross portfolio loans and leases (1) 1.65 % 1.73 % 1.69 % 1.68 % 0.91 % Troubled debt restructurings ("TDR"s) included in NPLs $ 1,737 $ 1,393 $ 1,792 $ 3,248 $ 3,018 TDRs in compliance with modified terms 7,046 8,590 10,013 4,852 5,071 Total TDRs $ 8,783 $ 9,983 $ 11,805 $ 8,100 $ 8,089 (1) Non-GAAP measure - see Appendix for Non-GAAP to GAAP reconciliation. (2) Brokerage assets represent assets held at a registered broker dealer under a clearing agreement. (3) Capital Ratios for the current quarter are to be considered preliminary until the Call Reports are filed. Beginning with the March 31, 2020 call report, the capital ratios reflect the Corporation’s election of a five-year transition provision to delay for two years the full impact of CECL on regulatory capital, followed by a three-year transition period.









Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation Detailed Balance Sheets (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 11,287 $ 15,670 $ 16,408 $ 17,803 $ 11,603 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 85,026 241,763 448,113 69,239 42,328 Cash and cash equivalents 96,313 257,433 464,521 87,042 53,931 Investment securities, available for sale 1,174,964 564,774 530,581 516,466 1,005,984 Investment securities, held to maturity 14,759 11,725 12,592 13,369 12,577 Investment securities, trading 8,623 8,030 7,801 7,757 8,621 Loans held for sale 6,000 4,574 4,116 2,785 4,249 Portfolio loans and leases, originated 3,380,727 3,396,068 3,422,890 3,424,601 3,320,816 Portfolio loans and leases, acquired 247,684 280,616 299,275 342,565 368,497 Total portfolio loans and leases 3,628,411 3,676,684 3,722,165 3,767,166 3,689,313 Less: Allowance for credit losses on originated loan and leases (50,783 ) (52,968 ) (51,659 ) (50,365 ) (22,526 ) Less: Allowance for credit losses on acquired loan and leases (2,926 ) (3,460 ) (3,315 ) (3,705 ) (76 ) Total allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (53,709 ) (56,428 ) (54,974 ) (54,070 ) (22,602 ) Net portfolio loans and leases 3,574,702 3,620,256 3,667,191 3,713,096 3,666,711 Premises and equipment 56,662 60,369 61,778 63,144 64,965 Operating lease right-of-use assets 34,601 38,536 39,348 40,157 40,961 Accrued interest receivable 15,440 16,609 15,577 12,017 12,482 Mortgage servicing rights 2,626 2,881 3,440 4,115 4,450 Bank owned life insurance 60,393 60,072 59,728 59,399 59,079 Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") stock 12,666 4,506 4,506 11,928 23,744 Goodwill 184,012 184,012 184,012 184,012 184,012 Intangible assets 15,564 16,433 17,303 18,213 19,131 Other investments 17,742 17,129 17,055 16,786 16,683 Other assets 156,955 179,600 181,762 172,747 85,679 Total assets $ 5,432,022 $ 5,046,939 $ 5,271,311 $ 4,923,033 $ 5,263,259 Liabilities Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 1,401,843 $ 1,230,391 $ 1,217,496 $ 927,922 $ 898,173 Interest-bearing 2,974,411 2,783,188 3,026,152 2,850,986 2,944,072 Total deposits 4,376,254 4,013,579 4,243,648 3,778,908 3,842,245 Short-term borrowings 72,161 23,456 28,891 162,045 493,219 Long-term FHLB advances 39,906 44,872 44,837 47,303 52,269 Subordinated notes 98,883 98,839 98,794 98,750 98,705 Jr. subordinated debentures 21,935 21,889 21,843 21,798 21,753 Operating lease liabilities 40,284 42,895 43,693 44,482 45,258 Accrued interest payable 6,277 7,984 7,907 7,230 6,248 Other liabilities 154,000 180,808 178,024 169,338 91,335 Total liabilities 4,809,700 4,434,322 4,667,637 4,329,854 4,651,032 Shareholders' equity Common stock 24,714 24,710 24,662 24,655 24,650 Paid-in capital in excess of par value 381,653 380,770 380,167 379,495 378,606 Less: common stock held in treasury, at cost (89,164 ) (89,100 ) (88,612 ) (88,540 ) (81,174 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax 8,948 10,139 9,019 8,869 2,187 Retained earnings 296,941 286,865 279,165 269,395 288,653 Total Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation shareholders' equity 623,092 613,384 604,401 593,874 612,922 Noncontrolling interest (770 ) (767 ) (727 ) (695 ) (695 ) Total shareholders' equity 622,322 612,617 603,674 593,179 612,227 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,432,022 $ 5,046,939 $ 5,271,311 $ 4,923,033 $ 5,263,259







Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation Supplemental Balance Sheet Information (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Portfolio Loans and Leases(1) as of December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Commercial real estate - nonowner-occupied $ 1,435,575 $ 1,382,757 $ 1,375,904 $ 1,354,416 $ 1,337,167 Commercial real estate - owner-occupied 578,509 568,219 542,688 530,667 527,607 Home equity lines of credit 169,337 179,125 194,767 209,278 224,262 Residential mortgage - 1st liens 621,369 660,923 695,270 710,495 706,690 Residential mortgage - junior liens 23,795 26,150 33,644 35,583 36,843 Construction 161,308 186,415 212,374 221,116 202,198 Total real estate loans 2,989,893 3,003,589 3,054,647 3,061,555 3,034,767 Commercial & Industrial 446,438 465,315 457,529 491,298 432,227 Consumer 39,683 47,043 43,762 45,951 57,241 Leases 152,397 160,737 166,227 168,362 165,078 Total non-real estate loans and leases 638,518 673,095 667,518 705,611 654,546 Total portfolio loans and leases $ 3,628,411 $ 3,676,684 $ 3,722,165 $ 3,767,166 $ 3,689,313 Nonperforming Loans and Leases(1) as of December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Commercial real estate - nonowner-occupied $ 57 $ 849 $ 245 $ 181 $ 199 Commercial real estate - owner-occupied 1,659 3,597 4,046 2,543 4,159 Home equity lines of credit 729 890 915 758 636 Residential mortgage - 1st liens 99 862 912 1,080 2,447 Residential mortgage - junior liens 85 50 72 79 83 Total nonperforming real estate loans 2,629 6,248 6,190 4,641 7,524 Commercial & Industrial 1,775 1,784 1,973 2,692 2,180 Consumer 30 31 36 52 61 Leases 872 534 219 172 883 Total nonperforming non-real estate loans and leases 2,677 2,349 2,228 2,916 3,124 Total nonperforming portfolio loans and leases $ 5,306 $ 8,597 $ 8,418 $ 7,557 $ 10,648 Net Loan and Lease Charge-Offs (Recoveries)(1) for the Three Months Ended December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Commercial real estate - nonowner-occupied $ 240 $ (2 ) $ (4 ) $ (2 ) $ (1,067 ) Commercial real estate - owner-occupied 382 494 1,234 - 190 Home equity lines of credit - - (4 ) 114 33 Residential mortgage - 1st liens - (13 ) 420 727 378 Residential mortgage - junior liens - - - - - Construction (1 ) (1 ) (1 ) (1 ) (1 ) Total net charge-offs of real estate loans 621 478 1,645 838 (467 ) Commercial & Industrial 897 1,522 499 612 57 Consumer 409 134 238 261 227 Leases 413 53 1,016 2,362 583 Total net charge-offs of non-real estate loans and leases 1,719 1,709 1,753 3,235 867 Total net charge-offs $ 2,340 $ 2,187 $ 3,398 $ 4,073 $ 400 (1) In conjunction with the adoption of CECL, the Corporation has revised its portfolio segmentation to align with the methodology applied in determining the ACL for loans and leases under CECL, which is based on federal call report codes, or collateral. Portfolio segmentation prior to the adoption of CECL was based on product type or purpose. As such, certain reclassifications were made to conform previous years to the current year's presentation.







Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation Supplemental Balance Sheet Information (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Investment Securities Available for Sale, at Fair Value December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 U.S. Treasury securities $ 500,100 $ 100 $ 100 $ 101 $ 500,101 Obligations of the U.S. Government and agencies 93,098 90,928 114,149 106,679 102,020 State & political subdivisions - tax-free 2,171 3,178 4,583 4,562 5,379 Mortgage-backed securities 453,857 431,822 377,204 374,775 366,002 Collateralized mortgage obligations 19,263 22,253 25,873 29,699 31,832 Collateralized loan obligations 94,404 6,500 - - - Corporate bonds 11,421 9,343 8,022 - - Other debt securities 650 650 650 650 650 Total investment securities available for sale, at fair value $ 1,174,964 $ 564,774 $ 530,581 $ 516,466 $ 1,005,984 Unrealized Gain (Loss) on Investment Securities Available for Sale December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 U.S. Treasury securities $ 5 $ - $ - $ 1 $ 35 Obligations of the U.S. Government and agencies 649 995 1,103 1,036 (159 ) State & political subdivisions - tax-free 22 27 30 10 13 Mortgage-backed securities 12,282 12,901 11,683 11,554 5,025 Collateralized mortgage obligations 583 662 702 778 36 Collateralized loan obligations (96 ) - - - - Corporate bonds 421 343 22 - - Total unrealized gains on investment securities available for sale $ 13,866 $ 14,928 $ 13,540 $ 13,379 $ 4,950 Deposits December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Interest-bearing deposits: Interest-bearing demand $ 885,802 $ 815,561 $ 910,441 $ 750,127 $ 944,915 Money market 1,163,620 1,199,429 1,239,523 1,133,952 1,106,478 Savings 282,406 245,167 249,636 247,799 220,450 Retail time deposits 331,527 366,245 400,186 406,828 405,123 Wholesale non-maturity deposits 275,011 77,356 146,463 198,888 177,865 Wholesale time deposits 36,045 79,430 79,903 113,392 89,241 Total interest-bearing deposits 2,974,411 2,783,188 3,026,152 2,850,986 2,944,072 Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,401,843 1,230,391 1,217,496 927,922 898,173 Total deposits $ 4,376,254 $ 4,013,579 $ 4,243,648 $ 3,778,908 $ 3,842,245







Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation Detailed Income Statements (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Interest income: Interest and fees on loans and leases $ 35,632 $ 36,799 $ 40,690 $ 42,795 $ 43,220 $ 155,916 $ 178,367 Interest on cash and cash equivalents 62 85 37 111 195 295 543 Interest on investment securities 2,717 2,658 2,894 3,201 3,545 11,470 14,479 Total interest income 38,411 39,542 43,621 46,107 46,960 167,681 193,389 Interest expense: Interest on deposits 1,891 2,967 4,476 7,637 8,674 16,971 35,936 Interest on short-term borrowings 9 8 232 453 555 702 2,792 Interest on FHLB advances 226 234 155 244 279 859 1,069 Interest on jr. subordinated debentures 205 207 229 295 323 936 1,373 Interest on subordinated notes 1,043 1,094 1,144 1,145 1,144 4,426 4,578 Total interest expense 3,374 4,510 6,236 9,774 10,975 23,894 45,748 Net interest income 35,037 35,032 37,385 36,333 35,985 143,787 147,641 (Release of) provision for credit losses ("PCL") (1,209 ) 4,101 3,435 35,350 2,404 41,677 8,595 Net interest income after PCL 36,246 30,931 33,950 983 33,581 102,110 139,046 Noninterest income: Fees for wealth management services 12,588 11,707 9,069 11,168 11,672 44,532 44,400 Insurance commissions 1,393 1,682 1,303 1,533 1,666 5,911 6,877 Capital markets revenue 841 3,314 2,975 2,361 5,455 9,491 11,276 Service charges on deposits 756 663 603 846 858 2,868 3,374 Loan servicing and other fees 360 373 452 461 489 1,646 2,206 Net gain on sale of loans 842 1,021 3,134 782 597 5,779 2,342 Net gain on sale of investment securities available for sale - - - - - - - Net gain on sale of long-lived assets 2,297 - - - - 2,297 - Net gain (loss) on sale of other real estate owned - - - 148 (48 ) 148 (84 ) Dividends on FHLB and FRB stocks 337 127 243 444 432 1,151 1,505 Other operating income 2,592 2,212 2,787 557 2,134 8,148 10,288 Total noninterest income 22,006 21,099 20,566 18,300 23,255 81,971 82,184 Noninterest expense: Salaries and wages 17,730 17,201 16,926 16,989 18,667 68,846 74,371 Employee benefits 2,858 3,026 3,221 3,500 2,685 12,605 13,456 Occupancy and bank premises 3,624 3,055 3,033 3,015 3,206 12,727 12,591 Furniture, fixtures and equipment 2,400 2,481 2,120 2,431 2,401 9,432 9,693 Impairment of long-lived assets 1,605 - - - - 1,605 - Advertising 554 458 196 401 599 1,609 2,105 Amortization of intangible assets 869 870 910 918 953 3,567 3,801 Professional fees 1,767 1,718 1,575 1,368 1,754 6,428 5,434 Pennsylvania bank shares tax (339 ) 115 116 116 42 8 1,478 Data processing 1,501 1,403 1,479 1,394 1,517 5,777 5,517 Other operating expenses 6,055 4,870 5,927 3,271 4,427 20,123 17,981 Total noninterest expense 38,624 35,197 35,503 33,403 36,251 142,727 146,427 Income (loss) before income taxes 19,628 16,833 19,013 (14,120 ) 20,585 41,354 74,803 Income tax expense (benefit) 4,094 3,709 4,010 (2,957 ) 4,202 8,856 15,607 Net income (loss) $ 15,534 $ 13,124 $ 15,003 $ (11,163 ) $ 16,383 $ 32,498 $ 59,196 Net (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest (3 ) (40 ) (32 ) - (1 ) (75 ) (10 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation $ 15,537 $ 13,164 $ 15,035 $ (11,163 ) $ 16,384 $ 32,573 $ 59,206 Per share data: Weighted average shares outstanding 19,958,567 19,945,634 19,926,737 20,053,159 20,124,553 19,970,921 20,142,306 Dilutive common shares 69,091 75,983 81,482 - 88,455 71,424 91,065 Weighted average diluted shares 20,027,658 20,021,617 20,008,219 20,053,159 20,213,008 20,042,345 20,233,371 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.78 $ 0.66 $ 0.75 $ (0.56 ) $ 0.81 $ 1.63 $ 2.94 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.78 $ 0.66 $ 0.75 $ (0.56 ) $ 0.81 $ 1.63 $ 2.93 Dividends paid or accrued per common share $ 0.27 $ 0.27 $ 0.26 $ 0.26 $ 0.26 $ 1.06 $ 1.02 Effective tax rate 20.86 % 22.03 % 21.09 % 20.94 % 20.41 % 21.42 % 20.86 %







Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation

Tax-Equivalent Net Interest Margin (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands)

For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average Rates Earned/ Paid Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average Rates Earned/ Paid Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average Rates Earned/ Paid Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average Rates Earned/ Paid Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average Rates Earned/ Paid Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average Rates Earned/ Paid Average Balance Interest Income/ Expense Average Rates Earned/ Paid Assets: Interest-bearing deposits with other banks $ 245,904 $ 62 0.10 % $ 336,225 $ 85 0.10 % $ 195,966 $ 37 0.08 % $ 50,330 $ 111 0.89 % $ 66,060 $ 195 1.17 % $ 207,535 $ 295 0.14 % $ 46,408 $ 543 1.17 % Investment securities - available for sale: Taxable 675,642 2,561 1.51 % 550,199 2,562 1.85 % 516,823 2,775 2.16 % 516,244 3,065 2.39 % 566,359 3,334 2.34 % 564,990 10,963 1.94 % 566,645 13,862 2.45 % Tax-exempt 2,490 16 2.56 % 3,690 23 2.48 % 4,572 26 2.29 % 4,909 28 2.29 % 5,844 33 2.24 % 3,911 93 2.38 % 7,428 167 2.25 % Total investment securities - available for sale 678,132 2,577 1.51 % 553,889 2,585 1.86 % 521,395 2,801 2.16 % 521,153 3,093 2.39 % 572,203 3,367 2.33 % 568,901 11,056 1.94 % 574,073 14,029 2.44 % Investment securities - held to maturity 15,093 57 1.50 % 12,248 57 1.85 % 13,126 73 2.24 % 13,195 87 2.65 % 12,756 84 2.61 % 13,417 274 2.04 % 11,099 302 2.72 % Investment securities - trading 8,033 86 4.26 % 7,957 21 1.05 % 7,800 24 1.24 % 8,528 25 1.18 % 8,330 99 4.72 % 8,079 156 1.93 % 8,237 172 2.09 % Loans and leases * 3,657,572 35,734 3.89 % 3,701,495 36,901 3.97 % 3,940,032 40,779 4.16 % 3,738,386 42,898 4.62 % 3,598,609 43,326 4.78 % 3,758,935 156,312 4.16 % 3,533,702 178,829 5.06 % Total interest-earning assets 4,604,734 38,516 3.33 % 4,611,814 39,649 3.42 % 4,678,319 43,714 3.76 % 4,331,592 46,214 4.29 % 4,257,958 47,071 4.39 % 4,556,867 168,093 3.69 % 4,173,519 193,875 4.65 % Cash and due from banks 13,192 16,557 16,263 12,479 9,829 14,654 12,703 Less: allowance for loan and lease losses (55,634 ) (55,285 ) (54,113 ) (25,786 ) (21,124 ) (47,747 ) (20,828 ) Other assets 562,410 584,502 585,605 526,633 528,744 564,835 518,507 Total assets $ 5,124,702 $ 5,157,588 $ 5,226,074 $ 4,844,918 $ 4,775,407 $ 5,088,609 $ 4,683,901 Liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits: Savings, NOW and market rate deposits $ 2,285,807 $ 495 0.09 % $ 2,282,591 $ 1,042 0.18 % $ 2,313,150 $ 2,341 0.41 % $ 2,197,279 $ 4,981 0.91 % $ 2,149,623 $ 5,659 1.04 % $ 2,269,786 $ 8,859 0.39 % $ 1,969,205 $ 19,908 1.01 % Wholesale deposits 130,660 293 0.89 % 223,527 465 0.83 % 245,052 486 0.80 % 253,322 977 1.55 % 214,229 1,024 1.90 % 212,943 2,221 1.04 % 300,148 6,908 2.30 % Retail time deposits 349,474 1,103 1.26 % 385,534 1,460 1.51 % 410,911 1,649 1.61 % 403,111 1,679 1.68 % 435,198 1,991 1.82 % 387,149 5,891 1.52 % 492,110 9,120 1.85 % Total interest-bearing deposits 2,765,941 1,891 0.27 % 2,891,652 2,967 0.41 % 2,969,113 4,476 0.61 % 2,853,712 7,637 1.08 % 2,799,050 8,674 1.23 % 2,869,878 16,971 0.59 % 2,761,463 35,936 1.30 % Borrowings: Short-term borrowings 29,130 9 0.12 % 29,913 8 0.11 % 136,816 232 0.68 % 140,585 453 1.30 % 121,612 555 1.81 % 83,813 702 0.84 % 129,457 2,792 2.16 % Long-term FHLB advances 43,634 226 2.06 % 44,849 234 2.08 % 46,161 155 1.35 % 47,335 244 2.07 % 53,443 279 2.07 % 45,488 859 1.89 % 51,709 1,069 2.07 % Subordinated notes 98,860 1,043 4.20 % 98,815 1,094 4.40 % 98,770 1,144 4.66 % 98,725 1,145 4.66 % 98,681 1,144 4.60 % 98,793 4,426 4.48 % 98,612 4,578 4.64 % Jr. subordinated debt 21,905 205 3.72 % 21,859 207 3.77 % 21,814 229 4.22 % 21,768 295 5.45 % 21,726 323 5.90 % 21,837 936 4.29 % 21,660 1,373 6.34 % Total borrowings 193,529 1,483 3.05 % 195,436 1,543 3.14 % 303,561 1,760 2.33 % 308,413 2,137 2.79 % 295,462 2,301 3.09 % 249,931 6,923 2.77 % 301,438 9,812 3.26 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,959,470 3,374 0.45 % 3,087,088 4,510 0.58 % 3,272,674 6,236 0.77 % 3,162,125 9,774 1.24 % 3,094,512 10,975 1.41 % 3,119,809 23,894 0.77 % 3,062,901 45,748 1.49 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,267,795 1,220,570 1,126,139 894,264 915,128 1,127,831 900,156 Other liabilities 280,179 240,737 226,698 173,519 159,259 230,448 131,889 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 1,547,974 1,461,307 1,352,837 1,067,783 1,074,387 1,358,279 1,032,045 Total liabilities 4,507,444 4,548,395 4,625,511 4,229,908 4,168,899 4,478,088 4,094,946 Shareholders' equity 617,258 609,193 600,563 615,010 606,508 610,521 588,955 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,124,702 $ 5,157,588 $ 5,226,074 $ 4,844,918 $ 4,775,407 $ 5,088,609 $ 4,683,901 Net interest spread 2.88 % 2.84 % 2.99 % 3.05 % 2.98 % 2.92 % 3.16 % Effect of noninterest-bearing sources 0.16 % 0.19 % 0.23 % 0.33 % 0.38 % 0.24 % 0.39 % Tax-equivalent net interest margin $ 35,142 3.04 % $ 35,139 3.03 % $ 37,478 3.22 % $ 36,440 3.38 % $ 36,096 3.36 % $ 144,199 3.16 % $ 148,127 3.55 % Tax-equivalent adjustment $ 105 0.01 % $ 107 0.01 % $ 93 0.01 % $ 107 0.01 % $ 111 0.01 % $ 412 0.01 % $ 486 0.01 % Supplemental Information Regarding Accretion of Fair Value Marks Interest Increase (Decrease) Effect on Yield or Rate Increase (Decrease) Effect on Yield or Rate Increase (Decrease) Effect on Yield or Rate Increase (Decrease) Effect on Yield or Rate Increase (Decrease) Effect on Yield or Rate Increase (Decrease) Effect on Yield or Rate Increase (Decrease) Effect on Yield or Rate Loans and leases Income $ 921 0.10 % $ 784 0.08 % $ 1,017 0.10 % $ 910 0.10 % $ 1,027 0.11 % $ 3,632 0.10 % $ 5,718 0.16 % Retail time deposits Expense $ (78 ) -0.09 % $ (96 ) -0.10 % $ (103 ) -0.10 % $ (118 ) -0.12 % $ (134 ) -0.12 % (395 ) -0.10 % (678 ) -0.14 % Long-term FHLB advances Expense $ 35 0.32 % $ 34 0.30 % $ 35 0.30 % $ 34 0.29 % $ 34 0.25 % 138 0.30 % 135 0.26 % Jr. subordinated debt Expense $ 46 0.84 % $ 46 0.84 % $ 45 0.83 % $ 45 0.83 % $ 44 0.80 % 182 0.83 % 173 0.80 % Net interest income from fair value marks $ 918 $ 800 $ 1,040 $ 949 $ 1,083 $ 3,707 $ 6,088 Purchase accounting effect on tax-equivalent margin 0.08 % 0.07 % 0.09 % 0.09 % 0.10 % 0.08 % 0.15 % * Average loans and leases include portfolio loans and leases, and loans held for sale. Non-accrual loans are also included in the average loan and leases balances.





