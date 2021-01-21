Lagana, Pou Bill to Ban Animal Testing for Cosmetic Products Advances

Trenton – In response to the unethical and harsh treatment of animals used for testing cosmetics, the Senate Commerce Committee today passed legislation sponsored by Senators Joseph Lagana and Nellie Pou which would prohibit the sale of cosmetic products that have been tested on animals.

“Cosmetic testing on animals is not only unnecessary and oftentimes ineffective, but it contributes to the serious suffering of animals,” said Senator Lagana (D-Bergen/Passaic). “It is heartbreaking to know what these animals endure for days or weeks. This bill will make it illegal for any product that was animal tested to be sold in New Jersey, incentivizing companies to stop this unethical practice.”

The bill, S-1726, would prohibit a person or manufacturer from selling any cosmetic—including but not limited to, lipstick, make-up, or shampoo—that was developed or manufactured using an animal test within the State if the test was conducted on or after January 1, 2020.

“More than 1,000 brands in North America have already committed to producing cosmetics that are free of new animal testing, with even more companies planning to do the same by 2023,” said Senator Pou (D-Bergen). “Instead of animals, companies have begun to use non-animal alternatives, such as human cell cultures or lab-grown human skin and eye tissue, providing for a more ethical testing environment.”

The bill passed committee by a vote of 5-0.