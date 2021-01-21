Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 174 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,005 in the last 365 days.

MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE WILL HOST FIRST QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS WEBCAST AND CONFERENCE CALL

/EIN News/ -- HOLMDEL, NJ, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) will host its First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Webcast and Conference Call on Thursday, February 4, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Senior management will discuss the results, current market conditions and future outlook at that time.

Monmouth Real Estate’s First Quarter 2021 financial results will be released on Thursday, February 4, 2021, after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange, and will be available on the Company’s website at www.mreic.reit in the Investor Relations section, under Filings and Reports.

To participate in the Webcast select the 1Q2021 Webcast and Earnings Call icon on the homepage of the Company’s website at www.mreic.reit, in the Highlights section, towards the bottom of the page. Interested parties can also participate via Conference Call by calling toll free 1-877-510-5852 (domestically) or 1-412-902-4138 (internationally).

The replay of the conference call will be available at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, February 4, 2021. It will be available until May 5, 2021, and can be accessed by dialing toll free 1-877-344-7529 (domestically) and 1-412-317-0088 (internationally) and entering the passcode 10150337. A transcript of the call and the webcast replay will be available at the Company’s website, www.mreic.reit.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. The Company specializes in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states. The Company’s occupancy rate as of this date is 99.7%. 

Contact: 
Becky Coleridge
732-810-0907


Primary Logo

You just read:

MONMOUTH REAL ESTATE WILL HOST FIRST QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS WEBCAST AND CONFERENCE CALL

Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.