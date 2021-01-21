IYC Reveals Yacht Destinations Every Traveler Should Visit in 2021

/EIN News/ -- Fort Lauderdale, Fl., Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the world celebrates the arrival of 2021, many individuals are looking to organize private, safe vacations to enjoy with their loved ones.

IYC is confident in its ability to continue to offer clients bespoke yacht charters across the globe, all while maintaining social distancing and following CDC guidelines. Despite uncertainty around commercial travel due to COVID-19, a yachting getaway with IYC ensures guests the utmost in privacy and security.

As the global travel industry continues to adapt to newly imposed regulations, some hotels and villas have had to restrict the amenities that visitors would normally enjoy. Private yacht charters not only offer top-notch facilities for guests in a safe environment but also allow clients to enjoy their bespoke trip safely. With over 100 superyachts under its management, IYC has the largest charter fleet in the world, with a plethora of yachts to meet the needs and desires of every client.

Here are just a few of the destinations and vessels guests can choose from when creating their 2021 vacation with IYC:

The Caribbean and the Bahamas are the most popular destinations for yachts for the first few months of the year. The warm winter weather is a wonderful escape from the cold conditions found in the Northern Hemisphere. For those looking for a party atmosphere, the island of St. Barth is an undisputed yachting hotspot for buzzing nightlife, beachside parties and upscale restaurants. An easy sailing distance from St Barth is the island of St. Maarten, which offers a blend of Dutch and French culture, beautiful natural scenery, and a gourmet food scene. Embrace the warm winter weather and take advantage of the island’s many beaches, or dive in and spend the day snorkeling at the popular spot of David’s Hole off Les Terres Basses. For an even more relaxed island experience, the delightful Harbour Island is only accessible by boat and offers a tranquil escape from the real world. A place known for its beautiful pink beaches, everyone who lives on the island has a peaceful, laid-back attitude that will make you feel immediately at home.



ONE MORE TOY is a pedigree yacht that recently underwent an extensive refit. Her newly refinished swim platform offers easy access to her impressive suite of water toys and a towed tender. She sleeps 12 guests across six spacious cabins. She is available from $150,000 per week plus expenses.

Fresh from a multi-million-dollar refit, Mia Elise II is a hugely popular charter vessel thanks to her beautiful communal spaces, vast exterior deck, impressive master stateroom, elevator, gym and water toys. She sleeps 12 guests and is available to charter from $430,000 per week, plus expenses.

Greece, Croatia, and the south of France promise almost uninterrupted warm days and sunshine from June to September making them perfect for summer travel. The Cote D’Azur boasts the well-established, glamorous yachting hotspots of St Tropez, Cannes, and Monaco; each town has a distinctive personality and is buzzing with restaurants, boutiques, and beachside bars. For those seeking a more relaxed (and socially distanced) sailing charter, the Kornati archipelago is a Croatian paradise of over 140 islands to explore, including the stunning Telašćica National Park. An authentic Greek experience awaits you in the Cyclades, with its traditional white-washed houses that dot the coastline. There are many islands to choose from, such as the lively party atmosphere of Mykonos, the rugged volcanic hills of Santorini or the tranquil beaches of Paros.

The variety of charter options in the Mediterranean means that a tailored yachting itinerary in this region can be curated for each individual traveler.





GECO is one of the newest charter yachts in the world, delivered in 2020. With her generous socializing areas, spacious accommodation for 12 guests and huge exterior decks, she is a superb choice for a summer charter. She is priced at $327,000 per week, plus expenses.





LADY LENA is a brand-new vessel delivered in 2020. She sleeps 12 guests and benefits from versatile outdoor spaces for al fresco dining, as well as an eight-person jacuzzi, swimming pool, wellness hub, and plenty of toys to enjoy. She is available to charter from $347,700 per week plus expenses.



A flagship vessel of the IYC charter fleet, TATIANA is a brand-new yacht built to the highest of standards. Her 12 overnight guests will receive unparalleled service from 20 crew members, and she guarantees a charter experience to top all others. Price upon application.

The summer is also an excellent time to charter the Northeast United States, as Maine, The Hamptons, and Newport offer superb cruising conditions and favorable weather from May until September. This charming part of the United States has a strong historical association with sailing and offers some of the best beaches and shorelines in the country. The area also boasts many regattas and yacht events throughout the summer and is world-famous for its delicious seafood.



FAR FROM IT is available for charter for $135,000 per week plus expenses. Her huge interior includes two separate living areas for guests to enjoy, as well as significant exterior deck space to enjoy the best of the New England weather. She accommodates 10 overnight guests and is equipped with nine crew members.

OCEAN CLUB boasts three amazing levels of indoor and outdoor entertaining including an over-sized movie screen on the sun deck for movies under the stars. Accommodating 12 guests, her charter starts from $195,000 per week, plus expenses.



ALASKA is a destination that is perfect for nature enthusiasts looking to appreciate the stunning scenery and local wildlife. The best time to visit is during the late spring or early summer. A spring charter in Alaska will offer guests the opportunity to see the beautiful flora and fauna, as well as migrating whales, moose, and bears emerging from hibernation.



CARTE BLANCHE was freshly refitted in 2019. Hosting 12 overnight guests across six cabins, this yacht benefits from an elevator connecting all the decks, and wheelchair friendly access, which ensures easy movement around the vessel. She is available for charter for $200,000 per week, plus expenses



These featured vessels and destinations are only a small fraction of the options offered by IYC. IYC’s fleet of yachts provides guests with the peace of mind that they can enjoy their vacation in complete safety even during the uncertainty of the pandemic. To find out more about the vessels and locations IYC provides visit https://iyc.com/.

About IYC

IYC is one of the world’s largest international yachting companies with over 100 passionate professionals based in 12 strategically located offices around the globe. We are committed to expanding our geographic footprint to be close to our clients, employing the best professionals in the industry and continually invest in the development of proprietary software solutions, to deliver our clients unrivalled service of the highest industry standard. We deliver forward-thinking advice, insight and support to yacht owners, buyers, charterers and captains worldwide.

