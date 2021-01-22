Pathway Capital Corp. Arranges $73.5 Million Loan on Eight Commercial Real Estate Properties in Northern & Central N.J.

Nyack N.Y.-based financial advisory firm secures funding for diverse portfolio of commercial and industrial properties in Hudson, Morris and Ocean counties

The refinance of four existing properties to acquire four additional properties will help the client meet customer demand and expand the company’s footprint in New Jersey” — Glenn Thomas, president, Pathway Capital Corp.

NYACK, NEW YORK, USA, January 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pathway Capital Corp., a financial advisory firm focused on arranging debt financing, announced that it successfully arranged a $73.5 million loan through Madison Realty Capital on a portfolio of eight properties across northern and central New Jersey. These include a large commuter parking lot in predevelopment, two industrial warehouses, two flex facilities, a mixed-use retail and storage facility, a retail fast food facility and an industrial vacant lot.

Portfolio details are:

• A 12.19-acre mixed-use predevelopment site totaling 2.68 million square feet designated for residential, commercial, retail and self-storage, with a 1400-stall commuter parking lot, in Harrison

• Two 56,000-square-foot industrial storage buildings in Kearny and Boonton

• A Class A light industrial flex building on 3.1 acres leased long term to a blue-chip tenant in Harrison

• A fully renovated 85,000-square-foot flex facility on 4.89 acres in Harrison

• A retail fast food facility net leased to a credit tenant in Harrison

• Three-acre parcel of land in Kearny

• A mixed-use retail and outdoor storage facility in Brick

Glenn Thomas, president of Pathway Capital said that, “We are very pleased to have arranged this financing package for one of our top clients. The refinance of four existing properties to acquire four additional properties will help the client meet customer demand and expand the company’s footprint in New Jersey.”

More information about Pathway Capital is at www.pathway-capital.com.

About Pathway Capital Corp.

Pathway Capital Corp is a Nyack, New York-based boutique capital advisory firm providing innovative solutions to complex financial transactions. The company provides advisory services for a wide range of transactions including traditional commercial loans, debt restructuring and consolidation, equipment financing, as well as interim and permanent financing on commercial real estate. The Pathway Capital team of professionals possess a unique and diverse background with vast experience in commercial banking and lending, restructuring and turnaround, and accounting and operations. Find out more at www.pathway-capital.com.

