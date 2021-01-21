Public comment sought on Section 401 water quality certification of regional permits 33, 42 and 43

DES MOINES -- The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is asking for public comment on the certification of new U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (Corps) Regional Permits 33, 42 and 43.

In accordance with state and federal statutes and regulations, applicants seeking authorization under Section 404 of the federal Clean Water Act from the Corps must also have a Clean Water Act Section 401 Water Quality Certification (certification) authorizing a discharge to waters of the United States.

Regional Permit 33 authorizes fill material placed in waters of the United States for certain conservation practices sponsored by U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service and Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Regional Permit 42 authorizes fill material placed in waters of the United States for the construction of recreational ponds up to 10 acres in size. Regional Permit 43 authorizes the placement of fill materials into waters of the United States for the construction, maintenance, repair, and removal of utility lines and associated facilities.

Find draft certifications, draft antidegradation analyses, and supporting information on DNR’s Wetlands Permitting page.

Written comments regarding the certifications can be submitted until 4:30 p.m. Feb. 14, 2021. Please send written comments via email to Section401WQC@dnr.iowa.gov or by mail to Iowa DNR, Attn: Section 401 Water Quality Certification, 502 East Ninth St., Des Moines, IA 50319.

Questions can be directed to Christine Schwake at christine.schwake@dnr.iowa.gov or 515-725-8399.