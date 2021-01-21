Department of Economic Development Releases Nebraska Affordable Housing Trust Fund (NAHTF) 2021 Application Guidelines

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) has announced the publication of the Nebraska Affordable Housing Trust Fund (NAHTF) application guidelines. The NAHTF is a resource to help increase the supply and improve the quality of affordable housing in Nebraska.

The Housing Project and Technical Assistance Funding Cycles are open. Pre-applications are required and due February 23, 2021. Full applications are due April 29, 2021. Pre-applications and applications will be accepted via an electronic system, AmpliFund, only.

DED recommends a thorough review of the 2021 NAHTF application guidelines, as significant format and process changes have occurred from previous years. Workshops will be offered to provide technical assistance to potential applicants.

Pre-Application Workshop:

Full Application Workshops:

Four in-person workshops will be held between March 8 and March 19, 2021, with one to be held per Program Rep region (Southeast, Northeast, Central and West). Dates, locations and times to be determined.



Application guidelines are available at https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/program/nebraska-affordable-housing-trust-fund/#guidelines.

For more information, contact Evan Clark, Housing Specialist, at evan.clark@nebraska.gov or 402-471-4679; or, Kylee Bischoff, Application Coordinator, at kylee.bischoff@nebraska.gov or 402-471-2843.