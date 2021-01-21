Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 821 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,453 in the last 365 days.

HUGS FOR KEIKI DAY (January 21, 2021)

Posted on Jan 21, 2021 in Main, Proclamations

Beyond words, hugs are especially comforting  to seriously ills children and their families. Hugs for Keiki Day celebrates the strength of children and families and the hugs that give support and hope. Celebrate aloha with hugs in your own household or social bubble or consider offering virtual hugs to friends and neighbors.

You just read:

HUGS FOR KEIKI DAY (January 21, 2021)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.