Israel : 2020 Article IV Consultation-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Israel
International Monetary Fund. European Dept.
January 21, 2021
The economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is unprecedented. Israel’s economic activity recorded a historic contraction, and the outlook remains challenging, with possible long-term scarring. Uncertainty is high, mainly driven by the evolution of the pandemic, the prospects for widespread vaccine distribution, and political uncertainty.
Country Report No. 2021/020
regular
English
January 21, 2021
9781513567099/1934-7685
1ISREA2021001
Paper
75