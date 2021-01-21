CJ Rosenbaum, Daymond John Among This Years Speakers at SellerCon 2021
Going virtual for 2021, this year’s SellerCon features new speakers and repeat guests who span the breadth of e-commerce mastersLONG BEACH, NY, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Going virtual for 2021, this year’s SellerCon features new speakers and repeat guests who span the breadth of e-commerce masters among Amazon Sellers, and those working on their behalf to help them succeed and grow their businesses. According to Amazing.com, the event creators, this year’s event is publicized as “SellerCon LIVE at Your Place: Discover the Best Strategies to Grow Your Sales On Amazon and Beyond at the #1 Virtual Conference for Amazon Sellers!”
Taking place Wednesday, January 27th - Friday the 29th, the event creators explained that brand new opportunities to make sales fast are here, and to not get left behind. Furthermore, sharing that the world of e-commerce has always changed quickly, and that “2020 poured gasoline on the fire,” and that “in the span of 8 weeks, we experienced 10 years worth of eCommerce growth, which means huge opportunities are right under your fingertips - if you know where to look.”
They are bringing together over 40 speakers scheduled over three full days. Speakers include Daymond John, who is the president and CEO of FUBU, an investor on ABC’s hit business show Shark Tank, a New York Times bestselling author, and a highly influential consultant and motivational speaker. His marketing firm The Shark Group offers advice on how to effectively communicate to consumers and connects brands with the world’s top celebrities for everything from endorsements to product extensions.
CJ Rosenbaum of Amazon Sellers Lawyer is speaking at the event, and shared on the event website that “Years ago, I helped a client buy an Amazon business. When the account was suspended, I learned that suspended Amazon Sellers needed someone to write winning Plans of Action. We filled that need and have grown with Sellers, taking on Intellectual Property issues, PL Brand Protection, and taking Amazon to arbitration when it refuses to resolve issues amicably.”
SellerCon is hosted by Amazing.com, the top training solution provider for Amazon sellers. Three different pricing packages are available to virtually attend the event, with options for joining private groups, downloading the session recordings, attending private Q & A sessions with ASM co-creators Matt Clark, Mike McClary, and select keynote speakers, and private 1:1 coaching.
About Rosenbaum Famularo & Segall, P.C.
Rosenbaum Famularo & Segall, P.C., is a boutique firm based in Long Beach, New York, dedicated to serving individuals and companies that sell on Amazon.com and other platforms around the world. With offices in New York and China, interested sellers can contact them at
AmazonSellersLawyer.com.
###
Melissa Pelletier
Rosenbaum, Famularo & Segall, P.C.
+13055864582 ext.
melissap@amazonsellerslawyer.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn