TACT and Easterseals Colorado Join Forces to Address Autism Unemployment Crisis
At 90 percent, the autism community has the highest unemployment rate in the country. Two leading Colorado nonprofits are working to change that—together.
We are thrilled to join ESCAN. Together we will significantly expand the services, learning opportunities and job placement services we offer individuals living with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).”DENVER, CO, USA, January 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Easterseals Colorado and TACT (Teaching the Autism Community Trades), today announced that TACT has become an official member of the Easterseals Colorado Affiliate Network (ESCAN). ESCAN is an affiliation of local nonprofit organizations that have come together as a collaborative effort to better serve people living with disabilities and their families.
“We are thrilled to join ESCAN and the network of great organizations making a difference in the lives of countless Coloradoans,” said TACT Founder and CEO Danny Combs. “Together we will significantly expand the services, learning opportunities and job placement services we offer individuals living with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD).”
“We recognized the great work that TACT is doing across the state and we wanted to help expand that mission through ESCAN,” said Easterseals Colorado President and CEO Roman Krafczyk. “TACT is joining a great group of nonprofits that are a vital resource for all people with disabilities, older adults and caregivers in rural and urban communities across the state.”
Founded in 2016, Denver-based TACT is the nation’s only skilled trades program for individuals living with ASD. In just four years, TACT has established itself as a fascinating laboratory for how to give kids with ASD the skills they need to succeed, teaching car repair, carpentry, computer skills—even guitar-making—to students ages 5-30.
The organization currently has about 750 students throughout its various programs and an 83.3% job placement rate. It is the nation’s first—and only—autism training program to be recognized by SkillsUSA, the nation’s career and technical education standards organization. In 2020, TACT was featured on Mike Rowe’s Emmy-winning Returning the Favor and voted “Top Special Needs Resource or Organization” in the state of Colorado.
Combs says the affiliation with Easterseals Colorado stands to make the state a leader and model for supporting, training, empowering and employing individuals with autism and expanding its services to youth with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
About Easterseals Colorado
For 93 years, Easterseals Colorado has served as a vital resource for all people with disabilities, older adults and caregivers in rural and urban communities across the state. Easterseals Colorado provides programs and supports that enhance quality of life and create opportunities for greater independence at home, at work and at play. By advocating for an equitable and inclusive Colorado, we ensure those we serve have the rights and resources to thrive. Join us in ensuring that everyone – regardless of age or ability – is 100% included and 100% empowered to realize their full potential. Learn more at www.easterseals.com/co/.
About TACT
TACT is a Denver-based nonprofit organization that encourages and empowers individuals ages 5-30 living with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) through education and employment in the skilled trades industry. We envision a world where neurodiversity is not only embraced but inherently valued. A world where the full spectrum of the autism community can contribute their talents and gifts and find personal fulfillment. Learn more at www.buildwithtact.org/
