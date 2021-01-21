Mitch Gould of Nutritional Products International Welcomes Record Stock Market as Biden Becomes the 46th President

Wall Street Hits New High as Biden is Sworn in as President

/EIN News/ -- BOCA RATON, FL, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2021 started with a bang this week when the stock marke t reached new highs as Joe Biden became the country’s 46th president.

“Reports that the COVID-19 vaccine is 90 percent effective after the second dose was welcome news to Wall Street,” said Mitch Gould, founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International in Boca Raton. “As one expert told CNBC, “it reflects light at the end of a long tunnel.”

Gould talks to many domestic and international CEOs monthly in the health, wellness, and beauty industries.

“Despite COVID-19, we have had success with these companies because they want to conquer the American consumer market,” Gould said, adding that they realize laying the groundwork now will reap rewards later this year.

Gould, a 30-year retail professional in consumer goods, said companies manufacturing dietary supplements, health and wellness, sports nutrition, and personal care brands are working now through NPI to reach retail outlets to carry their brands.

“NPI’s staff works with health and wellness brands to prepare them to launch their products in the U.S.,” Gould said. “If they need FDA compliance expertise, we provide it. If they need operational logistics, we provide it. Under the NPI umbrella, we offer all the services a brand needs to launch successfully in the United States, including a sales and marketing staff.”

Gould said manufacturers know the retail landscape has changed in the past year.

“If an online presence was important before COVID-19, it is now essential in the post-pandemic era when more Americans are buying products online that they had always bought in person,” said Gould, a long-time retail professional whose career has spanned most consumer goods categories, including lawn and garden, hardware, sports nutrition, dietary supplements, skincare, nutraceutical, cosmeceuticals, and beverages.

Although the pandemic hurt many sectors in the economy, dietary supplements increased sales in 2020 because Americans were focused more on their health.

“Consumers in the United States are searching for health and wellness products that will help them live healthier and happier lives,” Gould said, adding that NPI works with innovative brands that are bringing the latest science-based products to America.

NPI’s “Evolution of Distribution” platform guides brands through the retail maze from warehouse to placement on brick-and-mortar shelves or online.

"Most of these companies do not have the infrastructure to compete in America successfully," Gould said. "I created the "Evolution of Distribution" retail method to provide them with all the professional staff that they will need.

At NPI, Gould has hired a veteran team of professionals led by Jeff Fernandez, NPI president, who previously worked as a buyer for Amazon and Walmart, the world's two most dominant retailers. Fernandez, who has represented retailers and manufacturers during his successful career, was part of the team in the early 2000s that launched Amazon’s health and wellness category, which now probably generates billions of dollars in revenue every year.

“We have experience, knowledge, and contacts in the American retail industry, which is a powerful trifecta working on behalf of our clients,” Gould said.

For more information, visit Nutritional Products International online.

MORE ON NPI AND ITS FOUNDER

NPI is a privately-held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skincare products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.

Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould developed the "Evolution of Distribution" platform, which provides domestic and international product manufacturers with the sales, marketing, and product distribution expertise required to succeed in the world's largest market -- the United States. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.

Andrew Polin Nutritional Products International 561-544-0719 apolin@inhealthmedia.com