Women Executive Leadership Appoints a New Director to Their Board

/EIN News/ -- FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Women Executive Leadership (WEL), a Florida non-profit organization, today announces the appointment of a new Director to its Board of Directors effective January 1, 2021. Christine Arnholt, Managing Partner of BrandCraft Consumer Strategy and formally Vice President of Onboard Marketing at Carnival Cruise Line, brings a high level of marketing expertise to WEL.



In her 28 years at Carnival Cruise Line, Arnholt’s leadership roles included commercial marketing, guest experience and business development, and most recently onboard marketing where she led the creation of brand relevant guest experiences with the vision and strategy centered on core brand equities, market trends, and business data to drive engagement and results. As WEL’s Board of Director, Arnholt will chair WEL’s Marketing Committee where her talents will elevate WEL’s Brand and messaging for all of WEL’s initiatives.

Comments on the news:

"We are thrilled to have Christine join our Board. Her passion for WEL’s mission and strategic mindset will strengthen our ability to move the needle on achieving gender diversity in the Boardroom and C-Suite." Shari B. Roth - WEL Board of Directors

"Christine has already contributed significantly to WEL in support of our mission to advocate, educate and connect executive women. She brings a wealth of marketing expertise, great ideas, innovation and energy to our Board of Directors!" Katherine Young - WEL Board President

With the appointment of Christine, WEL’s Board of Directors has been expanded from 11 to 12 members.

To learn more about Women Executive Leadership’s Board of Directors, visit: https://welflorida.org/board-of-directors/

About Women Executive Leadership (WEL)

WEL was founded in 1999 with the purpose to provide successful women executives the ability to connect with their peers, grow professionally, and to advocate for gender parity in the Boardroom and C-Suite. https://welflorida.org