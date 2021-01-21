Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 811 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,442 in the last 365 days.

Women Executive Leadership Appoints a New Director to Their Board

/EIN News/ -- FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Women Executive Leadership (WEL), a Florida non-profit organization, today announces the appointment of a new Director to its Board of Directors effective January 1, 2021. Christine Arnholt, Managing Partner of BrandCraft Consumer Strategy and formally Vice President of Onboard Marketing at Carnival Cruise Line, brings a high level of marketing expertise to WEL.

In her 28 years at Carnival Cruise Line, Arnholt’s leadership roles included commercial marketing, guest experience and business development, and most recently onboard marketing where she led the creation of brand relevant guest experiences with the vision and strategy centered on core brand equities, market trends, and business data to drive engagement and results. As WEL’s Board of Director, Arnholt will chair WEL’s Marketing Committee where her talents will elevate WEL’s Brand and messaging for all of WEL’s initiatives. 

Comments on the news:

  • "We are thrilled to have Christine join our Board. Her passion for WEL’s mission and strategic mindset will strengthen our ability to move the needle on achieving gender diversity in the Boardroom and C-Suite." Shari B. Roth - WEL Board of Directors
  • "Christine has already contributed significantly to WEL in support of our mission to advocate, educate and connect executive women. She brings a wealth of marketing expertise, great ideas, innovation and energy to our Board of Directors!" Katherine Young - WEL Board President

With the appointment of Christine, WEL’s Board of Directors has been expanded from 11 to 12 members.

To learn more about Women Executive Leadership’s Board of Directors, visit: https://welflorida.org/board-of-directors/

About Women Executive Leadership (WEL)

WEL was founded in 1999 with the purpose to provide successful women executives the ability to connect with their peers, grow professionally, and to advocate for gender parity in the Boardroom and C-Suite. https://welflorida.org

Contact:
Meredith Williams
Email: mwilliams@premierfilings.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Women Executive Leadership Appoints a New Director to Their Board

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.