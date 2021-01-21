Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
- Utah’s Unemployment Insurance Claims Report (Jan 10 - 17)

SALT LAKE CITY (Jan. 21, 2021) — The number of total new claims filed for unemployment benefits in Utah was 6,814 for the week of Jan. 10-17, 2021, with a total of $17,361,241 of benefits paid. There were 30,902 continued claims filed during that same week.

New Unemployment Insurance Claims - Jan. 10-17

Traditional Benefits

% Change

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance

% Change

Extended

Benefits

% Change

1/10  to 1/17

3,386

1,427

2,001

Week Prior

(1/3  to 1/9)

3,994

-15.2%

2,980

-52.1%

656

205%

Continued Unemployment Insurance Claims - Jan. 10-17

Traditional Benefits

% Change

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance

% Change

Extended

Benefits

% Change

1/10  to 1/17

19,341

2,919

8,642

Week Prior

(1/3  to 1/9)

19,362

-0.1%

3,199

-8.711%

5,897

46.5%

New and Continued Claim Comparison

Current Week / Previous Week / 2019 Weekly Average

Total New Claims and Benefits Paid

March 15, 2020 to Jan. 17, 2021

Current Week 

(1/10 - 1/17)

Previous Week 

(1/3 - 1/9)

2019 Weekly Average

Traditional

(State)

PUA

(Federal)

Extended

(Federal)

New Claims

6,814

7,630

1,131

298,027

63,040

33,740

Continued Claims

30,902

28,458

8,856

$607,608,760

$69,954,868

$89,515,116

$600 Stimulus (Expired July 25, 2020)

$300 Stimulus (Expires March 13, 2021)

$865,776,517

Lost Wages Assistance

(Expired Sept. 5, 2020)

$76,486,800

 

The number of individuals who have not requested a benefit for two consecutive weeks as of Jan. 9, 2021, was 1,641. A total of 2,014 met the same criteria during the previous week.

“We continue to see a significant demand for the unemployment benefit, the passing of the Continued Assistance Act has increased that demand,” said Kevin Burt, Unemployment Insurance Division director for the Utah Department of Workforce Services. “While many of the temporary unemployment benefits were extended with the Continued Assistance Act, the unemployment insurance program remains time limited; actively looking for work remains critical as we continue to see Utah’s economy recover from this pandemic.”

New Claims (Weekly)

 

Continued Claims (Weekly)

If an individual's employment has been impacted by COVID-19, they should visit jobs.utah.gov/covid19 for updated information including help for employees and employers returning to work.

###

Distribution channels:


