- Utah’s Unemployment Insurance Claims Report (Jan 10 - 17)

SALT LAKE CITY (Jan. 21, 2021) — The number of total new claims filed for unemployment benefits in Utah was 6,814 for the week of Jan. 10-17, 2021, with a total of $17,361,241 of benefits paid. There were 30,902 continued claims filed during that same week.

New Unemployment Insurance Claims - Jan. 10-17 Traditional Benefits % Change Pandemic Unemployment Assistance % Change Extended Benefits % Change 1/10 to 1/17 3,386 1,427 2,001 Week Prior (1/3 to 1/9) 3,994 -15.2% 2,980 -52.1% 656 205% Continued Unemployment Insurance Claims - Jan. 10-17 Traditional Benefits % Change Pandemic Unemployment Assistance % Change Extended Benefits % Change 1/10 to 1/17 19,341 2,919 8,642 Week Prior (1/3 to 1/9) 19,362 -0.1% 3,199 -8.711% 5,897 46.5% New and Continued Claim Comparison Current Week / Previous Week / 2019 Weekly Average Total New Claims and Benefits Paid March 15, 2020 to Jan. 17, 2021 Current Week (1/10 - 1/17) Previous Week (1/3 - 1/9) 2019 Weekly Average Traditional (State) PUA (Federal) Extended (Federal) New Claims 6,814 7,630 1,131 298,027 63,040 33,740 Continued Claims 30,902 28,458 8,856 $607,608,760 $69,954,868 $89,515,116 $600 Stimulus (Expired July 25, 2020) $300 Stimulus (Expires March 13, 2021) $865,776,517 Lost Wages Assistance (Expired Sept. 5, 2020) $76,486,800

The number of individuals who have not requested a benefit for two consecutive weeks as of Jan. 9, 2021, was 1,641. A total of 2,014 met the same criteria during the previous week.

“We continue to see a significant demand for the unemployment benefit, the passing of the Continued Assistance Act has increased that demand,” said Kevin Burt, Unemployment Insurance Division director for the Utah Department of Workforce Services. “While many of the temporary unemployment benefits were extended with the Continued Assistance Act, the unemployment insurance program remains time limited; actively looking for work remains critical as we continue to see Utah’s economy recover from this pandemic.”

If an individual's employment has been impacted by COVID-19, they should visit jobs.utah.gov/covid19 for updated information including help for employees and employers returning to work.

