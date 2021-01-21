Flashtalking Announces Q1 Product Updates, Further Strengthens Creative Personalization Management for Social Platforms
Latest releases unlock essential layers of automation and API-enabled support for marketers
API partner integrations, streamlined workflows and process automation are making complex strategies possible, and everyday work easy.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flashtalking, the leading global independent ad management platform for sophisticated advertisers today announced a series of strategic and innovative product releases for Q1 2021 to address the disjointed messaging strategies prevalent in digital advertising. With the average household engaging across 10+ devices, advertisers have become increasingly challenged to successfully personalize a consistent user experience. Flashtalking’s new API-enabled social integrations enable advertisers to align their strategy, creative and reporting across all channels, including Facebook and YouTube—all while providing personalized advertising experiences at scale across devices.
— Flashtalking CEO John Nardone
“The Flashtalking platform continues to make huge leaps in functionality and ease of use, so that advertisers can execute their data driven ad strategies across devices, platforms and formats. API partner integrations, streamlined workflows and process automation are making complex strategies possible, and everyday work easy,” said Flashtalking CEO John Nardone.
Sign up for Flashtalking’s 2021 Innovation Roadmap Preview
As part of this series of releases, the company will introduce new native creative-build capabilities within the Flashtalking Ad Studio to support social formats. These capabilities will be the most advanced in the market, particularly with regard to compositing images and videos. And notably, the updates will enable cross-channel feed-driven automation for display, social, video and native, representing the ultimate capability for advanced integrated digital marketing.
The array of benefits at once streamlines, automates and integrates all campaign aspects, effectively allowing marketers to become more nimble and operate across all channels at scale. Within Q1 of 2021, marketers will be able to enjoy the following benefits:
Streamlined Cross-channel Asset and Creative Management:
● Maintain brand visual and message consistency across the open web, Facebook and YouTube with cross-channel creative concepts
● Leverage the same creative libraries for both display and social and maximize workflow efficiency by repurposing assets
● Utilize the full power of Ad Studio (i.e. position, resize, align, rotate, customize fonts, style with custom CSS and more) to effortlessly create rich, composite image assets or embellished video assets with layered image, text and shape elements
● Quickly create social video assets from short animations in Flashtalking Ad Studio
● Apply animation to static images and assets to create new videos
● Render powerful story-style videos with dynamic copy, shapes and imagery, such as composite videos
Broader Targeting Capabilities & Managing Ad Set Targeting at Scale:
● Quickly configure ad set targeting in bulk without having to configure each individually within Facebook Ads Manager
● Activate first- & third-party data to supplement Facebook targeting to automate the creation and management of personalized strategies and messaging (e.g. weather, events-based, local offers, betting odds and more)
● Increase Facebook buying efficiency by enabling broader targeting on the ad set level and applying geo- and/or placement targeting on personalized ads. This allows Facebook to optimize a larger size of impressions on fewer ad sets, while still delivering personalized messaging
API-Enabled Creative Personalization at Scale:
● Specify sophisticated social creative strategies and tactics to efficiently scale personalization on Facebook and YouTube
● Efficiently preview and approve social creative and message variations in bulk
● Activate hyper-granular targeting on dynamic elements within image and video creatives
● Extend advanced display product recommendations and feed-based content automation to social
Deeply Integrated Open Web & Social Campaign Management for Unified Reporting Analysis:
● Automate social creative content and trafficking updates
● Analyze creative performance to gain cross-channel insight and optimize creative
A now annual virtual gathering, Flashtalking’s 2021 Innovation Roadmap Preview will take place on two different dates -- January 27th and February 4th (for APAC only). Please register today: https://www.flashtalking.com/webinar-2021-innovation-roadmap
About Flashtalking
Flashtalking is the leading global independent primary ad server and analytics technology company. We use data to personalize advertising in real-time, independently analyze its effectiveness and enable optimization that drives better engagement and return on spend for sophisticated global brands.
Our platform leads the market with innovative products and services to ensure creative relevance and actionable insights across channels and formats, powered by unique cookieless tracking, data orchestration and advanced analytics. We support clients at the crossroads where data, personalized creative and unbiased measurement intersect with expertise, service and a deep partner ecosystem to drive successful digital marketing.
Born in the UK, Flashtalking is jointly headquartered in London and New York and established worldwide. Its presence spans the globe with offices in Barcelona, Paris, Milan, Cologne, Amsterdam, Leeds, Sydney, Singapore, Tokyo, Hong Kong, San Francisco, Chicago and Los Angeles. For more information visit www.flashtalking.com
Kendall Allen Rockwell
WIT Strategy
kallen@witstrategy.com