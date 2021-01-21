The Ceramics & Bioactive Glasses Segment Is Expected To Have The Largest Opportunity The Orthopedic Biomaterials Market

Segments covered: By Material Type – Ceramics & Bioactive Glasses, Calcium Phosphate Cements, Polymers, Metal, Composites; By Application – Orthopedic Implants, Joint Replacement/Reconstruction, Bio-resorbable Tissue Fixation, Orthobiologics, Viscosupplementation

According to The Business Research Company’s orthopedic biomaterials market overview, the top opportunities in the orthopedic biomaterials market segmented by material type will arise in the ceramics & bioactive glasses segment, which will gain $3.0 billion of global annual sales by 2025. Biocompatible ceramic materials are increasingly used in implants as they have low wear, which extends implant life. Ceramics are increasingly used in joint replacement surgeries, particularly for femoral heads in total hip arthroplasty, and in the combined use of ceramic femoral heads and antioxidant polymer liners under the acetabular cup.

Orthopedic implants are fabricated from a wide variety of materials, including metals, polymers, ceramics, and their composites. An implant is expected to have some important mechanical and non-mechanical properties for use in the body. Mechanical properties such as hardness, tensile strength, elongation (strain), fracture resistance, and fatigue strength play an important role in biomaterial selection for application in the human body. Some non-mechanical requirements which have significant roles in the performance of the material in the human body are high corrosion resistance and biocompatibility to prevent rejection by the body.

The Business Research Company ’s report titled Orthopedic Biomaterials Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery covers major orthopedic biomaterials companies, orthopedic biomaterials market share by company, orthopedic biomaterials manufacturers, orthopedic biomaterials market size, and orthopedic biomaterials market forecasts. The report also covers the synthetic orthopedic biomaterials market and its segments.

The global orthopedic biomaterials market size reached a value of nearly $11.42 billion in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $11.42 billion in 2020 to $22.60 billion in 2025 at a rate of 14.6%. The growth is mainly due to the growing number of chronic illnesses, which is expected to drive the demand for orthopedic biomaterials. The market is then expected to grow to $36.67 billion in 2030 at a CAGR of 10.2%.

The ceramics & bioactive glasses market grew from $2.3 billion in 2015 to $3.1 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. The market is expected to grow to $6.0 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.5%, and to $9.7 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate of 10.0%.

The orthopedic biomaterials market is fragmented, with a large number of small players in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 56.04% of the total market in 2020. Major players in the market include Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Stryker Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Smith & Nephew, and Globus Medical. The key players operating in the orthopedic biomaterials market are increasingly investing in developing in new products in orthopedic implants. Companies are integrating new technologies in their products which have improved the efficiency of joint replacement surgeries. For instance, in 2019, MicroPort Orthopedics, a medical device company that develops and manufactures cutting edge joint replacement implants, launched Evolution® NitrX™ Medial-Pivot Knee System. The knee system features titanium niobium nitride (TiNbN) coating that has been shown in simulated clinical testing to reduce the release of cobalt (Co), chromium (Cr), molybdenum (Mb), and nickel (Ni) ions common in standard CoCr implants.

Orthopedic Biomaterials Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, segments and geographies, trends, drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies. The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

