BizCloud Experts sponsors DallasCIO/ORBIE Awards known for "Recognizing excellence in technology leadership"

CITY OF DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- BizCloud Experts is honored and proud to have received an invitation to sponsor DallasCIO /ORBIE Awards. We have accepted the invitation and agreed to engage and sponsor 2021 awards as silver sponsors. DallasCIO is the preeminent peer leadership network of North Texas’s chief information officers. DallasCIO is one of 21 chapters in the InspireCIO Leadership Network, a national membership organization comprised exclusively of CIOs from public and private businesses, government, education, healthcare and nonprofit institutions.DallasCIO presents an annual peer-adjudicated CIO of the YearORBIEAwards, promoting outstanding technology leaders to the business community, building relationships between CIOs and their trusted business partners and inspiring the next generation of technology leaders. Since 1998, over 300 CIO of the Year winners have received the prestigious ORBIEAward. Meet all finalists & winners at https://www.orbie.org BizCloud Experts, headquartered here in the Dallas area, is an AWS Advanced partner recognized for helping customers accelerate cloud initiatives. Our project portfolio spans from providing advanced DevOps and cloud migration services, developing Serverless IOT/Mobile and Web solutions, enabling and modernizing contact centers/customer experience, and now consolidating and building enterprise data and insights strategies. We are the only advanced partner with 8 recognized AWS delivery skills that include:1. Securing Application Using AWS WAF2. Modernizing Contact Centers Using Amazon Connect3. Migrating and Modernizing Windows Workloads to AWS4. Building Serverless Solutions leveraging AWS Lambda5. Migrating Data and Databases to Cloud using AWS DMS6. Delivering IT automation and DevOps using ServiceCatalog and Cloud Formation BizCloud Experts recognizes and congratulates every nominee , and wishes you the very best. You truly inspire us and drive us to become better every day. We look forward to interacting with you in this year's DallasCIO Events. We are truly humbled by the invitation to participate, and we look forward to events in January and February 2021."We are thankful and honored to be invited and participate in this year's DallasCIO/ORBIE Awards events", says Nagesh Kunamneni, President and CTO of BizCloud Experts. "We truly feel that we have a lot to learn from these preeminent leaders being recognized for exceptional work right here in our community and aim to emulate how they help contribute to solving problems and inspire us to make a difference one initiative/project at a time".

