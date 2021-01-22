BizCloud Experts sponsors DallasCIO/ORBIE Awards known for "Recognizing excellence in technology leadership"
We truly feel that we have a lot to learn from these preeminent leaders being recognized right here in our community. They inspire us to make a difference one initiative/project at a time".”CITY OF DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BizCloud Experts is honored and proud to have received an invitation to sponsor DallasCIO/ORBIE Awards. We have accepted the invitation and agreed to engage and sponsor 2021 awards as silver sponsors. DallasCIO is the preeminent peer leadership network of North Texas’s chief information officers. DallasCIO is one of 21 chapters in the InspireCIO Leadership Network, a national membership organization comprised exclusively of CIOs from public and private businesses, government, education, healthcare and nonprofit institutions.
— Nagesh Kunamneni, President and CTO
DallasCIO presents an annual peer-adjudicated CIO of the Year® ORBIE® Awards, promoting outstanding technology leaders to the business community, building relationships between CIOs and their trusted business partners and inspiring the next generation of technology leaders. Since 1998, over 300 CIO of the Year winners have received the prestigious ORBIE® Award. Meet all finalists & winners at https://www.orbie.org.
BizCloud Experts, headquartered here in the Dallas area, is an AWS Advanced partner recognized for helping customers accelerate cloud initiatives. Our project portfolio spans from providing advanced DevOps and cloud migration services, developing Serverless IOT/Mobile and Web solutions, enabling and modernizing contact centers/customer experience, and now consolidating and building enterprise data and insights strategies. We are the only advanced partner with 8 recognized AWS delivery skills that include:
1. Securing Application Using AWS WAF
2. Modernizing Contact Centers Using Amazon Connect
3. Migrating and Modernizing Windows Workloads to AWS
4. Building Serverless Solutions leveraging AWS Lambda
5. Migrating Data and Databases to Cloud using AWS DMS
6. Delivering IT automation and DevOps using ServiceCatalog and Cloud Formation
BizCloud Experts recognizes and congratulates every nominee, and wishes you the very best. You truly inspire us and drive us to become better every day. We look forward to interacting with you in this year's DallasCIO Events. We are truly humbled by the invitation to participate, and we look forward to events in January and February 2021.
"We are thankful and honored to be invited and participate in this year's DallasCIO/ORBIE Awards events", says Nagesh Kunamneni, President and CTO of BizCloud Experts. "We truly feel that we have a lot to learn from these preeminent leaders being recognized for exceptional work right here in our community and aim to emulate how they help contribute to solving problems and inspire us to make a difference one initiative/project at a time".
BizCloud Experts
UberTejas LLC dba BizCloud Experts
+1 214-206-8976
bizdev@bizcloudexperts.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
BizCloud Experts SDP Recognitions