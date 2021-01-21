MEDIA ADVISORY: COVID-19 Vaccination in Prisons Dial-In Media Availability Today at 2:30 p.m.

Leaders of the N.C. Department of Public Safety and the Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice will be available today for a dial-in media briefing at 2:30 p.m. to provide an update on the launch of COVID-19 vaccinations in state prisons. Please see below for details on how to join the call.

WHAT: Prisons COVID-19 Media Availability WHO: Tim Moose, chief deputy secretary, N.C. Department of Public Safety, Division of Adult Correction and Juvenile Justice Todd Ishee, commissioner of Prisons Dr. Arthur “Les” Campbell, Prisons medical director WHEN: Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, 2:30 p.m.

CALL INSTRUCTIONS: Reporters can register to dial in here: https://myaccount.maestroconference.com/conference/register/B6W4EQR3U8HH...

• Enter your name and news organization • The line will open at 2:20 p.m. • After initial remarks conclude, the Q&A will begin • Press 1 to ask a question, 5 to ask a followup