Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 807 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 204,430 in the last 365 days.

Spotted seatrout: Western Panhandle harvest closes Feb. 1

Recreational harvest of spotted seatrout closes Feb. 1 in the Western Panhandle management zone (Escambia County through the portions of Gulf County west of 85 degrees, 13.76 minutes west longitude but NOT including Indian Pass or Indian Lagoon). Spotted seatrout harvest will reopen in the western panhandle region March 1, 2021.

Currently, spotted seatrout, redfish and snook are catch-and-release through May 31, 2021, in waters from the Hernando/Pasco county line south through Gordon Pass in Collier County. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) Commissioners will review the current catch-and-release measures for southwest Florida at their February meeting.

Learn more about spotted seatrout by visiting MyFWC.com/Marine and clicking on “Recreational Regulations” and “Spotted Seatrout.”                       

You just read:

Spotted seatrout: Western Panhandle harvest closes Feb. 1

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.