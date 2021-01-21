In partnership with Trovo, the premiere mobile gaming live streaming platform, Trovo Mayhem enters competitive play in the Mobile Mayhem North America Winter 2021 Season

/EIN News/ -- Unites States, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobile Mayhem announces its first Call of Duty: Mobile Esports Team! In partnership with Trovo, the premiere mobile gaming live streaming platform, Trovo Mayhem enters competitive play in the Mobile Mayhem North America Winter 2021 Season. The team starts it’s official matches on January 19, 2021. The Trovo Mayhem roster includes Aerith, Nolan "Godzly" Wilder, Roland "LittleB" Byambasuren, "Noah" Niedziela, Maiwand "Vague" Ahmadzai, Brian "Tectonic" Michel, and Ben "Bnatesgamer" Nates; all top tier competitors and some of the most prolific content creators in Call of Duty: Mobile. Also on board is Analyst and Advisor Kaicheng “path.exe” Li.

Trovo Mayhem's mission is to breathe life into mobile esports by breaking out of the norm. Creating content that keeps you on the edge of your seat. Making merch that you actually want to wear. Creating teams that you actually want to paint your face for as you leap off your chair, cheering.

A monument to non-conformity, to individuality, to the road less traveled. Unapologetically different. Changing the status quo of mobile esports globally.

Mobile Mayhem was founded in August 2020 by “SylviaRenee” Gross, James “Judgement” Roger and Drake “BobbyPlays” Johncock. Since their first event on August 10th, 2020 they’ve expanded their CODM League Format to 4 International Regions and have plans to add two more globally in 2021 with the addition of multiple game titles.

Trovo.live is a gaming live-streaming platform founded in 2020 aiming to revolutionize the streaming market by providing monetization opportunities to as many streamers as possible. With the very first streamers for Trovo streaming PUBG MOBILE and Call of Duty Mobile, Trovo has focused on optimizing the mobile gaming viewing and streaming experience as well as providing a home where mobile gamers and non-mobile gamers can feel welcome. We want to wish this team the absolute best as they enter their first season of competition! #MaskUp

Mobile Mayhem was founded in August of 2020, aiming to bring a fresh, exciting tournament structure to the mobile esports scene. Call of Duty: Mobile quickly became one of Mobile Mayhem's most successful endeavors, expanding from North America into Europe, Latin America, and South America. Each season has seen top teams and new challengers join in to face off and make their impression in the CODM esports scene.

Mobile Mayhem currently sports four CODM League tournaments housing 12 teams. Three Leagues are composed of 8 invited top teams and 4 Challengers teams with the last sporting 4 top teams and 8 Challenger teams. Qualifier teams battle it out in each pre-season for one of four coveted Challenger spots, bringing in fresh faces each season. Each season spans a two month period, complete with relegation matches, regular League play, Finals week, and All-Stars. The action doesn't stop with CODM League tournaments; Mobile Mayhem puts on multiple spot-events, including PUBG Mobile and CODM. Battle Royale. Mobile Mayhem only seeks to expand its reach with aims to launch into new titles and regions.

Attachment

Sylvia Gross Mobile Mayhem LLC (225) 287-8897 sylvia@amplifiedim.com