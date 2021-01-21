At the Request of President Biden, Acting Secretary of Education Will Extend Pause on Federal Student Loan Payments

At the request of President Biden, the Acting Secretary of Education will extend the pause on federal student loan payments and collections and keep the interest rate at 0%. Too many Americans are struggling to pay for basic necessities and to provide for their families. They should not be forced to choose between paying their student loans and putting food on the table.
