Canadian Supercluster Helping Manufacturers Build Strategic Supply to Support COVID Efforts

NGen co-funded projects total over $60 million in new advanced manufacturing capacity

/EIN News/ -- HAMILTON, Ontario, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Next Generation Manufacturing Canada (NGen), the industry-led organization behind Canada’s Advanced Manufacturing Supercluster, has announced over $27 million in funding for winners in its Strategic Supply Challenge.

The competition, which ran last summer, challenged companies to employ advanced manufacturing technologies to build a sustainable, made-in-Canada, cost competitive supply of critical products that can be used in Canada’s fight against COVID-19 and beyond. The challenge funding supports twelve Canadian companies and their project partners, representing a total combined investment of over $60 million to develop advanced manufacturing projects.

“These projects are not simply investments in products to address the pandemic,” said Jayson Myers, CEO, NGen. “They are investments in advanced manufacturing processes and technologies that will help meet the immediate needs created by COVID-19, while also developing a sustainable, globally competitive and cost-effective domestic supply that can be applied to industry needs beyond the pandemic.”

“The demands created by COVID-19 highlighted the importance of understanding supply networks and building a stable, made-in-Canada supply of critical products,” said Ali Ehsassi, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry. “These new projects developed by innovative Canadian companies, and supported through NGen, will allow businesses to improve the resiliency and reliability of their critical supply networks to meet their immediate needs, while creating world-leading manufacturing capabilities that will support Canadian competitiveness in the long term.”

NGen allocated up to $30 million to co-invest in projects that focus on strengthening Canadian manufacturing and supply chain capabilities. Winning projects were selected based on critical needs identified by the Government of Canada, the long-term viability of manufacturing those products in Canada, and the ability of manufacturers to produce products that are safe for use and meet required product and production quality standards.

PROJECT FACT SHEET

The projects approved for NGen co-investment, and selected by a panel of independent experts, include:

About NGen - Next Generation Manufacturing Canada

NGen is the industry-led not-for-profit organization that leads Canada’s Advanced Manufacturing Supercluster. Its mandate is to help build world-leading advanced manufacturing capabilities in Canada for the benefit of Canadians. NGen works to strengthen collaboration among its membership of more than 3,000 manufacturers, technology companies, innovation centres, and researchers, and provides funding and business support to industry-led initiatives that aim to develop, apply, or scale-up transformative manufacturing solutions in Canada for commercialization in global markets.

Associated links

Next Generation Manufacturing Canada

NGen COVID-19 Response: Made Smarter - Strategic Supply Challenge

Media contact:

Robbie MacLeod,

Next Generation Manufacturing Canada

robbie.macleod@ngen.ca

+1-613-297-3578